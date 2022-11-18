BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services has suspended dog operations beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, because the Canine Pneumovirus has been detected in the kennel population.
Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers.
Animal Services made the decision after consulting with University of Florida experts.
The suspension will keep the canine population isolated to allow the virus to run its course. Pneumovirus is generally not fatal to dogs, and no animals at Hernando County Animal Services have died of this virus. The public will be notified when normal dog operations will resume after the approval of Hernando County’s staff veterinarian.
“Our primary responsibilities are the health and safety of the animals and the citizens we serve,” said James Terry, Hernando County Animal Services manager. “Although difficult, the decision to temporarily suspend canine services is the best way to meet those responsibilities. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to provide the best care and return to normal operations.”
Cat operations are not affected.
Hernando County Government is aware that the virus is likely present in the community. Contact your veterinarian if your pet shows signs of sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes and coughing.
Hernando County Animal Services will still be open to the public during normal operating hours and will offer pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs. Lost pets should be reported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit during this time by calling 352-754-6830.
For more tips on lost pets and how to help the community search for their owners, visit www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.
