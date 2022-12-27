BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Animal Services has lifted the suspension of dog operations due to the pneumovirus on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Animal Services will resume full services including dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Hernando County is waiving all adoption fees starting Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Saturday, Jan. 7.
Adoptions can be made at Hernando County Animal Services, 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville.
“During the shutdown the community really stepped up by providing blankets, toys, and food as donations for our dogs,” said Hernando County’s staff veterinarian, Dr. Melissa Brady. “We are grateful for all the support we received from Hernando County leadership and would like to thank all our staff and volunteers that came in to help make sure our dogs’ daily needs were met.”
Hernando County Government said the virus is likely still present in the community. Be cautious and contact your veterinarian if your pet shows signs of sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes, and coughing.
Lost pets can be reported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit by calling 352-754-6830. For more tips on lost pets and how to help the community search for their owners, visit www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County Animal Services at (352) 796-5062.
