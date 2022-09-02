BROOKSVILLE — Impact fees might be going up, to the joy of activists who have been pressing for them and the dismay of the development community.
County Commission Chairman Steve Champion was the sole dissenting vote in a motion to go for a 55% increase based on a report that showed Hernando needs more money for transportation, schools and public buildings.
Champion considers impact fees to be like taxes, but they’re just one-time taxes. Regular property taxes are “forever,” he said. Back during the recession, when there was no growth in the county, it made sense to waive impact fees, he and Commissioner Wayne Dukes said, and restoring them when growth resumed.
Back then they were getting 200 permit requests a year, and now they get that many in a month.
Champion repeated his mantra that a recession is coming and it’s not a good idea to raise them 55%, but County Administrator Jeff Rogers pointed out that with not only more homes, but more apartments approved, in the pipeline and being built, the county still will grow and still will need infrastructure.
Development services director Aaron Pool presented the report showing the county’s options, which were to go with state statute, which allows increases of up to 50%; go for above 25% but not more than 50%, which would happen in four annual installments; or go for a 100% increase, the maximum allowed.
The government would have to hold two public workshops demonstrating the need for the increase, Pool said, then hold two meetings to vote to adopt the increase. Ninety days later, it becomes effective.
Impact fees vary depending on the type of building being constructed.
The current impact fee for a single-family home in the county is $5,757, broken down as follows:
• $235 for Fire/EMS
• $466 for public buildings
• $6.99 for correctional facilities
• $86 for law enforcement
• $107 for library facilities
• $411 for parks and recreation
• $3,176 for education
• $1,269 for transportation
Under the maximum 50% increase, the home’s impact fee would rise $719 per year, to $8,633 by year four, according to the report.
At 100% for all components of the fee, a home impact fee in Hernando County would be $17,403. Commissioners said that while the need is great, they couldn’t go that high. Commissioner John Allocco said Pasco County charges $18,000 for a single-family home, so builders pack in the homes on zero-lot lines in developments that he said look terrible.
Before, the county was seeing infill development with local builders, Allocco said, but now new developments by out-of-county builders like Lennar will put in thousands of homes. Allocco was clear he’s not a fan of these builders who come in, build, make their profit and leave, but the reality is that the houses will be built regardless of impact fees, and he didn’t think builders would just go up to Citrus County.
Champion pointed out that the commission is making builders put in sewers and roads, but Allocco noted that the roads usually are within a development, not outside.
“We’re putting ourselves at a disadvantage if we don’t raise fees,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he agreed with Allocco and Dukes that they could raise impact fees and could always lower them.
“I think this is the time to do it,” he said, but also said he couldn’t go for 75%.
Commissioner Beth Narverud said the county is behind right now. “We have to dig ourselves out,” she said, and maybe in the future the millage could be cut.
Bob Eaton, chairman of the government affairs committee for the builders association, said the higher fees would affect local builders, and possibly slow their business.
Another concern is the effect of the mandatory sewer connections the commission also approved on Aug. 23, he said.
Cliff Manuel, president of Coastal Engineering, said the impact fees wouldn’t stop growth in a county that’s competing with the Tampa Bay region.
There was a long debate over the percentage hike to go for but the final consensus was for 55%. Champion was the no vote in the 4-1 vote to move forward.
Sewer and septic
Converting homes from septic tanks to sewer will cost a lot, bringing environmental advantages but at a cost to some homeowners.
The first part of a plan to bring sewer service to about 388 homes in Spring Hill got approval 5-0 on Aug. 25. The $18.75 million cost will be split between state and federal funds ($12.25 million), county ARPA funds ($4.025 million), Utilities Department contribution ($665,000), and property owner assessments of about $1.81 million.
Design and procurement of construction of this phase would begin in 2024, with completion by the end of 2026.
Some residents expressed concern about the cost to homeowners, which would be $36,000 per home, but with grants the cost could be $3,600 (including the connection fee), and that could be paid in full or spread over 10 years through a Municipal Services Benefit Unit on their property tax bill. Of course, they also will get a monthly bill of $40 to $60 per month based on water usage.
The work on the homes would involve disabling the septic system and connecting pipes, but at the end of work the homeowner’s lawn would be restored to its original condition, Utilities Director Gordon Onderdonk said.
The goal is to get three districts converted to sewers in the next 20 years.
The votes to approve the ordinances to set it up passed 5-0.
In other action
After a very long debate, commissioners voted 3-2, with Narverud and Allocco dissenting, to approve a variance petition on behalf of Florida Coast Shrimp Inc. in Hernando Beach. Local residents challenged the request regarding setbacks on the property, and said they never received notices about the hearing or the proposed variance. The current buildings there are in violation, as they are in neighboring properties, and the owners just wanted to get into compliance in the event of future development.
Residents of the area around Hunters Lake have been complaining about people apparently going duck hunting, launching boats during the night and firing weapons. Dukes noted that it’s against the law to hunt ducks in the dark or shoot them in the water, and commissioners said they wouldn’t want to hear gunfire at 2 or 3 in the morning. During hunting season, County Attorney Jon Jouben said, the rule is you can go hunting a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. One resident said he was concerned about people shooting ducks in a canal, and said a woman claimed her house was hit by birdshot. The general plan was to encourage residents to call the Sheriff’s Office or the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on violators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.