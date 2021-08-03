BROOKSVILLE — County commissioners on July 27 approved a proposed millage rate that is 5.26% over the rolled-back rate, but keeps millage rates the same as in the 2020-21 budget year.
Budget director Toni Brady said the rolled-back rate would be 8.0376 countywide and 0.9727 for Municipal Service Taxing Units countywide millage rates, which includes 0.8645 for the Emergency Medical Services MSTU and 0.0182 for the Stormwater MSTU, for a total millage rate of 9.0103.
For the General Fund, the rolled-back rate would be 7.2592; the County Health rate would be 0.1047 and the Transportation Trust rate would be 0.6737.
The rolled-back rate is the millage rate that would not increase revenue to the county.
The proposed rates for 2021-22 would be 7.5412 for the General Fund, 3.77% over the rolled-back rate; for County Health, 0.1102, 5.25% over the rolled-back rate; and for Transportation Trust, 0.8091, 20.1% over the rolled-back rate. The MSTU rates would remain the same, and would be 5.26% over the rolled-back rate.
The total proposed millage rate would be 9.4844, the same rate as last year but 5.26% over the rolled-back rate. These numbers will be sent to the Property Appraiser.
The first public hearing on the budget will be at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Board Chambers, 20 N. Main St., Brooksville. Commissioners cannot raise the millage rate, but they can lower it.
Brady released updated financial numbers, showing a cost allocation decrease of $1,155,019 and a $239,356 drop in gas taxes, but there was an increase in state revenue sharing of $344,995 and an increase in the local government half-cent sales tax of $1,470,818.
“Just for clarification,” said acting commission chairman Steve Champion, “taxes will go up a little, because of value increases.”
Jeff Rogers, the county administrator said the county government is not increasing taxes on your tax bill.
“We can lower it later, if desired,” Brady said, “but this is the highest we can go.”
In other commission news
• Two commissioners were absent. Chairman John Allocco and Commissioner Jeff Holcomb had other engagements, and the commission had to wait a couple minutes for Commissioner Beth Narverud to arrive so they’d have a quorum.
• The new assistant county attorney, Shannon Eller, was introduced. County Attorney Garth Coller is retiring on Sept. 1, and Jon Jouben will replace him. “I’m looking forward to serving,” Eller said after being introduced and welcomed.
• Jim Davis, director of the University of Florida IFAS Extension in Hernando County, gave a presentation on the agency and its current and future projects. Despite the challenges caused by COVID in 2020, the agency achieved a lot, he said. For more information, check out the website at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hernando/.
