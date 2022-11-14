BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate.
Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
Jamie Jones, speaking for the developer, Suresh Gupta on behalf of Walton Acquisition FL, LLC, sometimes has called the proposed development Glen Lakes Phase II, but it’s part of Royal Highlands West (Glen Lakes) and the 842 homes to be developed would leave 141 units vested.
Jones said the developers have not changed the original master plan but said that the county’s request for a frontage road paralleling U.S. 19 that would allow residents to access the Publix shopping center to the south was not acceptable, even if it is part of the county’s code now.
Residents of Glen Lakes raised issues of drainage, traffic on U.S. 19 and crime, noting that the backyards of some houses in the new development would abut their backyards on the border, giving access to Glen Lakes, which is a gated community.
“This development is going to be a problem because there will be direct backyard to backyard access to Glen Lakes,” said resident Dick Rowland.
Of the 263 acres, Jones said there would be 55 acres of recreation and open space.
Commissioners and county engineer Scott Herring repeatedly came back to the issue of the frontage road.
“We don’t believe the frontage road provides a benefit,” Jones said.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion asked if the developers could still do the project with the road, and Jones said, “It would be a great burden” as the developers would lose a lot of lots to allow for a buffer.
“Our burden is minimized with our current design,” Jones said.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said the commissioners have to think 20 or 30 years ahead to a time when U.S. 19 is developed up to the Citrus County line, and not having the frontage road in place would be a problem.
A motion in favor of the community, with a frontage road, passed 4-0.
More land action
The commission acted on several land items on the agenda, including:
• Approving 4-0 a rezoning petition for 19 dwelling units on 2.5-acre tracts at the southwest intersection of the Suncoast Parkway and Centralia Road
• Approving 4-0 a rezoning petition by Trimcor Construction of Florida Inc., on behalf of The Grand Reserve at Pelham LLC, to develop a 19.8-acre site at Algood Road, about 1,500 feet west of Wendy Court, for a 170-unit multifamily development of seven three-story walkup structures and amenities
• A master plan on property zoned CPDP/Combined Planned Development Project with deviations, limited to 980 residential units and 400,000 square feet of non-residential amenities, in accordance with the World Woods Planned Development District
• Approved 4-0 a master plan to create a center for various commercial uses on the site next to Register Chevrolet.
Also, a master plan petition was submitted for 25.2 acres on a previously approved site to develop a multi-family development with 348 two-bedroom units plus amenities at the western terminus of Astaire Lane. The petitioner said the project does not include dedicated senior, age-restricted, affordable housing or workforce housing. The request was approved 4-0.
Dukes says goodbye
Commissioner Wayne Dukes was attending his final meeting, and members praised him for his work on behalf of the community. Former Commissioner Jeff Holcomb had attended his final meeting on Oct. 25.
Two new commissioners will be seated at the Nov. 29 meeting of the county commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.