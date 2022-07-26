BROOKSVILLE – County Administrator Jeff Rogers delivered a budget with a millage rate cut of .3 on Tuesday, July 26.
That’s a general fund millage of 7.1412, down from 7.4412 but 9.95% above the rolled-back rate of 6.4949.
Good work, the commissioners said – in effect.
Now, Commission Chairman Steve Champion said, cut the general fund millage to 6.99.
Commissioners had to approve the maximum general fund millage of 7.1412, and Rogers and his staff will come back for the first public hearing on the budget at 5:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The millage for county health stayed at .1102, for transportation trust at .8091 (totaling 8.0605), and for the Municipal Service Taxing Units, the millage rates for Emergency Medial Services stayed at .9100 and the Stormwater MSTU stayed at .1139 (totaling 1.0239) for a proposed total millage rate of 9.0844.
The school district’s maximum millage will be decided at a meeting at 5:01 p.m. on July 26.
Champion wanted to set the maximum millage at 6.99 right away, but County Attorney Jon Jouben said they have to set it at the level of the budget, not at the point where there would be a deficit.
Rogers said a 1.5 millage cut would cut about $2 million, which could be taken from county reserves, or by working with constitutional officers for reductions in spending.
“Today, we have to stick with what we agreed on. We can come in with 6.99 later,” said Commissioner Beth Narverud.
The motion to approve the maximum general fund millage of 7.1412 passed 5-0.
To view the Budget Workshop Presentation, visit https://stories.opengov.com/hernandocountyfl/published/yxZtOAE-2.
To view the FY 2022-2023 Recommended Budget Book, visit https://stories.opengov.com/hernandocountyfl/published/9B6co_JfS.
For more information on the Office of Budget and Management, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/departments/departments-f-m/management-and-budget.
