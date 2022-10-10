BROOKSVILLE — Months of horse-trading and debate came down to a short public meeting on Oct. 4 as the Hernando County Commission approved its 2022-23 spending plan.
The plan includes a 0.45 mill cut in the General Fund millage rate, but property taxes are going up in line with the rise in property values.
The final budget came to $661,903,567, and the final millage rates were:
• BCC General Fund — 6.9912, a reduction from 7.4412
• BCC County Health — 0.1102
• BCC Transportation Trust — 0.8091
• Total — 7.9105
Municipal Service Taxing Units
• EMS MSTU — 0.9100
• Stormwater MSTU — 0.1139
• Total — 1.0239
• Final total millage rate — 8.9344
Some 102 Municipal Service Benefit Units also tax residents, depending on where they live, and the millage rate is 6.5250 for the school district.
According to a press release from the county, “the General Fund includes the Clerk of Court, Property Appraiser, Sheriff's Office, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and programs and services provided by the BOCC such as emergency management, animal services, parks and recreation, facilities management, libraries, health and human services, economic development, veterans services, code enforcement, planning, zoning, extension services, administration and more.”
For more information on the FY23 final budget, you can view and interact with the budget book by visiting https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-f-m/management-and-budget. To rewatch or stream the Oct. 4 budget hearing, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/WatchNow.
The rolled-back rate — the rate at which revenue would not increase — was 8.1973 mills, so in effect the county levied an 8.32% tax increase. For homeowners with Save Our Homes protection and homestead exemptions, their taxes might actually go down a bit.
The rate of increase was cut by $5.6 million, and Commission Chairman Steve Champion said he appreciated the effort to lower the millage rate.
Public comment
Two residents gave public comment. Willy Patridge of Weeki Wachee said that the county’s efforts to push its half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation was in violation of a state law that says local governments cannot spend money on political advertising and communications initiated for passage or defeat of an issue.
The county planned and created a website for the half-cent that violates Florida statute, he said.
“The violation is unacceptable to this resident,” Partridge said, and told County Administrator Jeff Rogers to take down the website, lay out the costs, reimburse the county’s residents and notify him when that happened.
County Attorney Jon Jouben replied in response to a commissioner’s request that the statute banning the spending Partridge was talking about went into effect on June 1, 2022, and the county didn’t do any mailings after that date.
“We’re good,” Jouben said.
“We had staff meetings and counsel made sure we stayed in the law,” Rogers said.
Champion said the money is needed to improve roads and parks, and if the public doesn’t like the tax, citizens can vote against it.
“At least we’re giving the community a choice,” he said.
Resident Jennifer Sullivan said the county should raise impact fees to pay for things instead of raising property taxes.
Champion defended the commission, saying property taxes bring in much more money in the long run than impact fees.
“It’s basic economics and basic math,” he said.
The budget and millage rates passed 5-0 on roll-call votes.
Future fears
The slowing economy and inflation made some commissioners concerned, and Commissioner John Allocco said that county government needs more efficiency, especially from the first-responder departments.
Warnings of a coming recession have been a regular part of the County Commission meetings, and Champion has blamed the current presidential administration for higher gas prices and home prices, even though the county has tapped into several federal spending programs in the past couple of years.
