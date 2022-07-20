BROOKSVILLE — The county still is growing despite the endless warnings of a coming recession, and the county’s government is going to grow with it.
The millage rate that County Administrator Jeff Rogers submitted on July 5 for ad valorem taxes was 7.2412 for the General Fund (a millage reduction of .2), which would bring in at least $87.9 million if all taxpayers pay their taxes early and get a discount. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The Certified Tax Value Increase came in at 18.82%, to $12.78 billion from $10.75 billion.
Commissioners advised Rogers to prepare a budget with a millage rate drop of .3, meaning the total county millage rate for 2022-2023 would be 7.1412 plus millages for county health, transportation trust, emergency medical services and stormwater, for a total millage of 9.0844.
Other millages come from the school district and Southwest Florida Water Management District, and they haven’t been set yet.
With Rogers’ submitted millage rate of 7.2412 for the General Fund, the overall county budget would be $647.4 million. A millage reduction of .3 likely would lower that figure.
“I am proud of the work of the county employees to find efficiencies in their roles to allow us to continue to decrease ad valorem taxes 0.75 mills in three years, while working to continue to meet the increased demand for services,” Rogers said. “While there are uncertainties in the economic forecast for the future, Hernando County is financially in a strong position to be able to continue to serve the citizens of the County with any change in revenue.”
While the economy in the region looks OK, with planned growth in businesses and population, County Commission Chairman Steve Champion has repeatedly called for caution, declaring at the budget workshop on July 5 and at commission meetings that he sees a recession on the horizon and expressing concern at the budget requests from the county’s constitutional officers, which are the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Sheriff, the Property Appraiser, the Tax Collector and the Supervisor of Elections.
In a report that’s available online, other details of the budget include:
• General fund reserves $47,215,244
• Judicial Center remodel $21,500,000
• Constitutionals budgets $85,804,458
• Capital projects of $124,508,058
• 2nd payment American Rescue Funds $18,833,344
“A huge portion of our tax dollars is spent on people behaving badly,” said Commissioner John Allocco, pointing to the Sheriff’s Office budget request of $50.26 million for law enforcement, $17.5 million for detention and $1.8 million for the courthouse.
Future items of concern for the county and its budget include a minimum wage that is rising in annual steps that will be $11 an hour in 2023, the cost of services and contracts, continued growth in the community and demands for services, a possible additional homestead exemption from the state for first responders and teachers, debt service for new capital projects and, perhaps, a property value decrease in case of a recession.
The budget includes 27.5 new county positions at a cost of $1.6 million.
Also included are pay hikes of 3% for county employees, 3.75% for members of the International Association of Firefighters, and a 3% increase in benefit payments.
The next budget meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 26, when the board sets the maximum millage rates for 2022 and sets a date, time and place for the first public hearing.
