BROOKSVILLE — Residents of the communities north of County Line Road and Linden Drive came out in force and left happy after county commissioners unanimously turned down another storage unit facility on Dec. 13.
Even so, a commercial property such as a gas station or convenience store could be built there. But residents who spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting in the chambers and outside the chambers after the vote said that just about anything would be better than the proposed storage facility.
Johanna Garcia, head of the East Linden Estates homeowners group, said she had no problem knowing that the owner can build a lot of other things on the site.
“We don’t want a storage facility,” she said, noting that of the 360 residents she talked to, 343 said they didn’t want it. “They would rather have a gas station and an auto mechanic. That’s the way they feel.”
At the corner of County Line Road and Linden Drive is a Dollar General store. About 300 feet north is Pythia Place, a county road that is north of the Dollar General and runs east-west. The piece of property on which the owner wanted to build the storage facility would have a devastating impact, nearby residents said, on their peace and quiet, increase traffic that already is growing from development on County Line Road, and perhaps bring in people who would live in or operate noisy businesses from storage units.
Technically, the plan was to re-establish a master plan on the site and add a “C2” use of a mini-warehouse.
A master plan filed with the county showed 13 buildings on the 6.14-acre site, with a promise that there would be buffers and that none of the doors to the storage units would face the houses.
The “C1” zoning code allows for restaurants, gas stations, automobile service establishments, day care centers and more. The “C2” code allows for drive-in restaurants, used car lots, mini-warehouses and more.
The owner can build under the “C1” code, County Commission chairman John Allocco advised residents in the chambers, without any more interaction with the commission.
Omar De Pablo, a planner with Hernando County, said the parcel was part of a project before the county’s comprehensive plan was in place. Planning Administrator Michelle Miller said the property was approved as highway commercial in 1988, and the entitlements for that classification remain.
Allan Garmin, speaking for the petitioner, said he’s familiar with the area because he was active in 1987 in that area. He said the access would be on Pythia Place and there would be a fence around the border.
Before public comment began, Allocco said he understood that nearby residents don’t want the project, but the area has zoning rights dating back to 1988.
Garcia and other residents pointed out that there are numerous storage facilities being built along County Line Road already.
Commissioners agreed, noting that these storage facilities — and car washes — seem to be popping up everywhere.
Robert Lamandola was one of several who said the storage facility should be on that road and not in the residential area, claiming that people will be living in the units, having meth labs in there and repairing cars.
“We’re in a residential area,” he said. “We paid a lot for the homes.”
Residents with homes closest to the proposed site were vehement in their opposition, saying their property values would fall and even if there’s a fence and no view of their homes from the unit entrances, they’d still lose a lot of peace and quiet.
Commissioners were sympathetic to the residents’ concerns.
Commissioner Steve Champion said decisions like these are difficult, that Linden has a nice neighborhood, but that the landowner has rights, too, viewpoints echoed by Commissioners Brian Hawkins and Jerry Campbell.
Even so, Campbell said he didn’t agree with the site being on the “second layer” off County Line Road, even though he said he is a fan of property rights and the free market system.
“The community has spoken, in my opinion,” he said to applause.
Allocco moved to deny reestablishing the plan with the addition of the C2 use. It was seconded and passed 5-0 to cheers from the audience.
Outside the chambers, Gary Pane and his wife, Darlene, were happy with the outcome.
“I think our hard work paid off,” he said. “Johanna (Garcia) did a great job.”
Darlene Pane is a business broker, and she said 25% of the businesses she sells are being run out of the storage facilities.
A gas station, she said, would be a single building with cars coming in and out. A storage facility would have big trucks coming down Linden Drive to unload there.
The drawings of the storage site shown at the meeting are a lot different from what could be built there, Darlene Pane said, and then there’d be nothing they could do about it.
“I think that they all did an excellent job,” homeowners association president Garcia said. “I couldn’t ask for a better board right now.”
Her community would be happy with a restaurant, she added, but not a storage facility.
“They live in them, there’s drugs going on in them,” she said.
Laura Diehm commended Garcia for her hard work.
“It would have really compromised all our values,” Diehm said of the proposed facility, though maybe a gas station wouldn’t be ideal but a small strip mall.
In other action
• Commissioners accepted a check from David Gonzalez of the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative District as part of the $22 million being refunded to members. The county received $152,539.62 and commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the money.
• Commissioners heard complaints in public comment from residents of Plantation Estates regarding the natural buffers that are failing between their homes and a neighboring development, asking that the county should make its attorney deal with the developer to get it to do what it’s supposed to do. County Attorney Jon Jouben said the county will take action on the buffers.
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve spending $20,000 in ARPA funds for LDG Development to build an affordable housing complex in Brooksville. The development has been approved by the Brooksville City Council.
• Several county boards were refilled with members, though some residents objected to applicants because of their involvement in the areas they would be overseeing if they were members of a board or council.
• Commissioners discussed their legislative priorities for 2023, including trying again for a central fueling facility, the Hernando Beach water resiliency project, a veterans monument at Veterans Park and state aid to libraries. Champion questioned the need to support libraries in the future: “What use do physical libraries have these days?”
• Members also discussed issues surrounding gas taxes and possible road user fees for drivers of electric vehicles, even though some thought asking drivers to report how many miles they drove for taxation purposes was too intrusive. Even so, a way has to be found to pay for road growth and improvement, they agreed.
