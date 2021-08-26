Hernando commission rejects multifamily development

BROOKSVILLE — An overflow crowd of opponents filled the chambers on Aug. 10 as the County Commission debated a rezoning request for a multifamily development.
The crowd was so large that Chairman John Allocco recommended that those standing up in the back go to a jury assembly room to watch the proceedings on closed-circuit TV and come back when the item came up for discussion.
Commissioners Beth Narverud and Steve Champion were absent.
The development would have been at the northeast corner of Trenton Avenue and Forest Road on land zoned for General Commercial.
In July, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rejection of the original 80-unit request. A week later, the developer cut the number of units to 72, and Planning and Zoning agreed to recommend approval with the 72-unit limitation.
The original plans from 2014 were for a warehouse on the property, and it had been approved, but nothing was built.
The current request proposed that the development be used for affordable housing for those earning 80% or less of the area median income, according to the agenda documents.
In written correspondence, nearby residents of the Timber Pines community said they were adamantly opposed to the new development, raising questions of road safety, traffic, noise, property values, crime and litter, among others, with some recommending that the housing be built elsewhere.
Nine pages of a petition opposing the project were submitted.
The applicant submitted photos of other developments and letters of recommendation from other government entities.
The company, Roundstone Development, has built throughout the South, including in Florida.
“We go out of our way to try and be good neighbors,” said Bob Colvard, acquisition developer for Roundstone Development, mentioning that his company had built a development near a golf course and that neighbors there were worried about its impact, but that they now have a different view.
Colvard said the company pays taxes, impact fees and creates construction jobs.
Residents lined up to tell the commission that they wanted the project rejected.
Joy Harring said she’s lived in the county for eight years and said that residents of Timber Pines use Forest Road, “an alley,” to get to the local food store and avoid U.S. 19.
Joyce Sweeney urged commissioners to reject the rezoning. “The surrounding properties are shopping centers and the 55-plus community of Timber Pines,” she said. “We are not opposed to low-income housing, but there are many more suitable properties for this sprawling apartment complex.”
After the residents’ presentations, Colvard said his company would have to do environmental work and possible mitigation, if necessary.
Holcomb made a motion to recommend denial. Allocco said that the county needs workforce housing.
“I do like this product, what I don’t like the rezoning from commercial into that situation,” he said. “I can think of several places in this county that would fit in perfectly with what we need,” pointing to the Oak Hill Hospital staffers who would like to see something like this kind of housing.
“I’m not comfortable with changing this from a commercial over to residential,” he said. “That’s where I’m at.”
The zoning change was denied in a 3-0 vote, to cheers from the residents in the chambers.
