BROOKSVILLE — If Hernando County is going to create a brighter future for its young residents, it’s going to have to do something about its lower-than-average wages for the region.
That was the message from Duane Chichester, an economic development consultant with Policom Corp., as the county took its first tentative steps into the future on Nov. 29.
In a marathon meeting, County Commissioners Jerry Campbell and Brian Hawkins were sworn in. Both men said they were excited to be on the commission.
“I’m ready to serve,” Campbell said.
“I’m ready to get to work,” Hawkins said. “I think we have a lot of work to do but this is something that’s going to be good for the county.”
The commission then reorganized, with Commissioner Steve Champion yielding the chairman’s gavel to Commissioner John Allocco. Commissioner Elizabeth Narverud was elected vice chairman, and Champion was elected second vice chairman.
Members recognized and complimented Champion for his service to the county.
“It can be very challenging, especially during citizens comments,” Allocco said. “You did a good job during a very challenging year.”
After a break to reorganize the dais, the meeting resumed without Champion. Allocco said Champion was not feeling well and had gone home.
In the economic development presentation, Cliff Manuel, president of the development firm Coastal Engineering, said Hernando is low in the ranks of quality of life and personal income. Though “our job growth was amazing,” he said, the county is 383rd of 384 metropolitan areas in average income because of the high number of retirees.
They collect a lot of money in transfer payments, he said, and those are not affected by recessions, but it causes little economic growth and ends up creating low-wage jobs, so working people are caught in a wage bind.
About 90% of the workforce in Hernando County makes less than $60,000 a year, Manuel said, and only 10% earn more.
The second-largest source of money in the county is people who go outside the county for jobs and then bring income back.
Counties like Pasco and St. Lucie invested heavily in high-wage jobs in manufacturing and distribution centers, he said, and it’s paying off.
The county should focus on economic development strategies to increase personal income. “It all goes up with it,” he said. If income rises, disposable income rises and people would be more likely to support plans like the recently rejected half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation. It’s an investment that has a significant return, he said.
“If you invest in these kind of jobs, it will pay you back.”
Commissioners were receptive to the ideas.
“It is one of the key pillars to any successful community,” Campbell said, noting that he is not a fan of government getting involved in things, but it has to create an environment where businesses can succeed. “If we pay attention and we act on these, we can really make a lot of progress.”
One thing the county has to watch out for is where it puts industrial-zoned land. If it gets too close to residential land an industry can be blocked when it tries to expand, Manuel said. The county needs to add roads, water and sewer service to support industrial expansion, too.
More personnel are needed, he added, pointing out that there are 11 people working in economic development in Pasco County, and 16 in Pinellas.
In public comment, Connie Green said she thought the best place to put industrial development would be in the eastern part of the county.
“If you build east Hernando County, people will buy east Hernando County,” she said.
Public safety
Commissioners heard a presentation on emergency services from Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier.
Emergency Services Consulting International did a station location study that found the department in need of more fire stations in the future as population growth and traffic affect response times.
In addition, some stations, like No. 2 — which is 46 years old — are showing their age. At present, there are 14 stations in the county, and the county needs to start working now to plan for four more stations and 42 more people, as well as additional fire trucks and ambulances.
The county’s population could range from 241,000 to nearly 300,000 by 2045, Hasenmeier said, and demand for services already is so high that it’s affecting readiness in some areas.
Staff at some stations are not able to complete training or physical fitness because of the pace of work, he said, and that can cause burnout and other consequences.
Allocco suggested as a solution the use of 12-hour shifts for personnel, which would cut costs of fire stations by removing the need for living quarters. At present, the chief said, they work 24 hours on and 48 off; a change would require negotiations in collective bargaining.
Hasenmeier said 12-hour shifts would mean staff wouldn’t get enough rest between shifts, affecting mental and physical health.
Growth in the fire service also would require more recruitment of new staff, though some might relocate from up north, Hasenmeier said. Getting young people interested in public safety careers could help with recruitment, he added.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said that the county needs to plan ahead, so it will start looking at the design for station 15 and the design and location for station 16.
In other action
• Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve two items in the consent agenda regarding the new Tax Collector building. The first was the award of the contract to Charles Perry Partners, Inc. for construction management services for the building, and the second was to Straughn Trout Architects for architectural and engineering services. The total cost is estimated at $11.3 million.
• Commissioners got a presentation on a proposed South Brooksville Community Redevelopment Area. Two maps were shown: one with the CRA’s western boundary at South Mildred Avenue, and another with the western boundary at Commercial Way. The staff prefers the first map. More discussion will take place in January.
• The commission heard an updated presentation on “tiny homes” by Michelle Miller, planning administrator.
• The Ayers Road, Hayman Road and Culbreath Road intersection was discussed in detail, with Public Works Director and County Engineer Scott Herring discussing the results of his observations at the site. He said most accidents there are caused by driver inattention, and in some crashes the drivers were under the influence of substances. Amid talk of more signage, Herring said, “There’s already a whole bunch of signs out there.” The decision for now was to go with flashing stop signs and monitor what happens. That’s a short-term solution now, Allocco said, with a traffic light for the long term.
