The county and its residents saw some benefits from the recently ended session of the Florida Legislature, but efforts by Tallahassee to preempt local government rules are raising concerns.
The state’s moves are upsetting Hernando County commissioners, who heard a legislative update at the June 22 commission meeting.
Still, financial help for the county and residents in need emerged from the session, in which the Legislature passed a $101 billion budget. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $1.5 billion of that, including money for some local programs.
Laura Boehmer, of the Southern Strategy Group, and Shawn Foster, of the Sunrise Consulting Group, briefed commissioners on the session.
“This is one of those years that we really saw some detailed preemption and mandates,” Foster said, but plenty of money is flowing down to help the county.
Boehmer said a web portal is live for the Septics to Sewers improvements, a $600 million initiative for which counties can apply now. Another $500 million resiliency program is awaiting rules and parameters before anyone can apply.
The State Housing Initiatives Partnership program got $150 million more, but DeSantis wanted more money in it, so it may come up again in the next session, Foster said.
The emergency rental assistance program is active, he added, and got $1.5 billion. People can go to www.OurFlorida.com to apply for help.
“I haven’t seen something like this in more than 20 years,” Foster said. “They can apply directly to the state.”
“I assume rental people will still have to give personal information,” said board chairman John Allocco. “We had rental assistance and it was not well-utilized.”
Foster said they are hoping more people will use it, but they will have to provide personal and financial need information to be considered for aid.
Bills that the county opposed and that failed included rules for vacation rentals, public funds for lobbying by local governments, an occupational regulations review process and rules about building design.
Foster said the bills on the occupational regulations review process and building design might come back again.
“Both of them are something we should be concerned about,” he said.
The news wasn’t all good for county officials, though. Emergency management rules passed, which gives Tallahassee control of declarations of emergencies in local communities.
“The bill requires local governments to do things they haven’t done before,” Foster said, and the governor now has oversight on issues such as business closures and mask ordinances.
Allocco said these “one size fits all” emergency orders allow decisions for many counties to be made by one person. “We were the first and the second county to end its local state of emergency,” he said of Hernando County, and the county benefited economically from that.
Also passed but opposed were new rules on impact fees, rules on local governments posting building permits and the status of applications (with fees cut for every day the county is late). Rules on building code inspections also passed, and Foster and Boehmer said they’d watch to see how the regulations pan out.
Commissioner Steve Champion took a more positive view, noting that the rules will hold the county accountable.
“We need to ask our administrator if there are so many things that really need permits, like building a fence or trimming a tree or putting tile down,” he said. “We’re going to have to look at some of this stuff and ask, ‘Do we really need it?’”
Allocco said it would cause officials to question why they have permits to begin with.
Foster added that for all those things, they would need to set up an electronic submission process.
There was some good news for local businesses because national online retailers like Wayfair, Amazon and eBay now have to collect state sales tax and remit it to the states. Florida was one of two states not collecting sales tax and could gain as much as $973 million.
“This is going to have a huge impact,” Foster said. “This means more funds in your coffers for needs that you have in the county.”
Even better for the state’s economy is that the revenue estimate for the coming fiscal years is $797 million over the April estimate, the largest increase since the start of the pandemic.
“Good times are ahead for the state of Florida,” Foster said.
