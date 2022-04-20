BROOKSVILLE — Brenda Rabbitt and her husband, David, looked happy.
Darryl Johnston didn’t look happy at all. He politely declined to comment on April 12 after the Hernando County Commission voted 5-0 to postpone a decision on his clients’ effort to develop an 11-acre wooded piece of property on Commercial Way near Spring Hill Drive.
County Commissioner John Allocco made a motion to continue the rezoning item until a traffic study has been conducted, received and then reviewed by the county’s traffic engineer. After that, the item would be readvertised.
Johnston was visibly frustrated, and said he would rather that the commission vote to deny the rezoning so that his clients could “go through the process.”
“It’s not a lawsuit to begin with, but there is a process,” he said.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion repeatedly said the board was pro-business and that he didn’t want to “blow up” the project, that something would be built there eventually and the board wanted something to be built there, but he had to protect the residents because of those entrances.
A crowd of Pinehurst residents showed up to speak, and interrupted several times with applause and cheers at remarks they liked, especially when Champion, Allocco, and commissioners Jeff Holcomb, Wayne Dukes and Beth Narverud expressed doubt about the proposed development as it’s configured.
Residents of the area near Pinehurst Drive, who said the commercial development would create noise and traffic and bring intruders into their community, which the wooded property has buffered, have been fighting to stop the developer from putting in up to seven commercial properties.
The main issues in the debate over the development are the two entrances off Pinehurst Drive, which residents contend will drive traffic into the community and decrease their safety and enjoyment of their homes.
Champion said those Pinehurst entrances concerned him, and Holcomb said he couldn’t live with them. Narverud also said she wasn’t happy with the entrances.
“We have to find a way to protect this community,” Allocco said, and residents applauded.
At least they’re not trying to build low-income housing, Champion said, and Holcomb summed up the board’s positions by adding that there were just no good solutions.
Derrill McAteer, an attorney retained by the Rabbitts, said his clients are not against growth.
“Our clients are not here in an anti-development posture,” he said. They are trying for lower intensity in the development.
Ron King, whose property is surrounded on two sides by the land, said he’s going to experience a big impact from the operations on the property, and showed photos of the buffer areas.
Johnston’s presentation on the buffers showed that people would not be visible through the natural buffer, but McAteer contended that natural buffers rarely survive construction, and King showed photos that indicated people were visible through the trees.
“I am impacted big-time,” King said.
Johnston repeatedly stepped to the podium to make the case for the development and the entrances.
“The experts are saying this is the best plan from a safety and a flow standpoint,” he sad, adding that the site plan had been submitted with input from county staff and the Florida Department of Transportation.
He complained that even after a traffic study, there was no guarantee that the commission wouldn’t reject the plans again. “You may not like the traffic study,” Johnston warned commissioners.
McAteer, the Rabbitts’ attorney, said after the vote that it was their argument from the beginning that “the impact on Pinehurst Drive is excessive.” There’s no step-down in intensity from commercial to residential, he said, and it would have an “immediate and volatile impact on the single-family residential community.”
Brenda Rabbitt said she wants the two Pinehurst Drive entrances gone. “We know something is going to be there, we don’t want something as intense,” she said. “More information needs to be provided as to what’s going to go in there.”
Group home approved
On a tight 3-2 vote after long debate, the County Commission approved a special exception use permit for a group home in the Nottingham Forest community. Allocco and Champion dissented.
At issue was Sofia Vogt’s effort to house her disabled brother and sister, and to be able to house no more than six residents in the home she bought in the community. Vogt had worked for ARC but resigned due to differences with management, and she said she wanted to provide loving care for her siblings as well as others.
Vogt pointed to her experience managing group homes for ARC and tried repeatedly to reassure the prospective neighbors who came out to oppose her request that there is no hazard to the community and that she just wanted a nice, quiet place for the people to live.
She said time and again that she wasn’t putting either her siblings or clients, or the neighbors, in any danger. She moved into the house in October and said her siblings were living in a group home at present, but she wanted them with her.
A few people who spoke in Vogt’s favor said that her clients just needed extra help, and to be loved and cared for.
Neighbors submitted nine petitions with 61 signatures opposing the group home, contending that it would increase traffic in the Nottingham Forest community and that it was too far from services the clients would need.
“It’s a peaceful, close neighborhood,” said Bob Barnett. In addition, he warned, it would open the door to more businesses coming to the community. Behind Vogt’s home is a large tree farm.
Several community members rose in opposition, noting that the clients would be isolated and that the community was designed to be quiet, and the change Vogt was seeking would be a life-changing event for the residents. Others said that the clients would not be able to integrate into the community, and that while they weren’t opposed to such living arrangements elsewhere, Vogt’s house was not the right place.
One resident said she had moved to Nottingham Forest for the peace and quiet, and feared she would have to move again.
“There are some concerns by your neighbors that are valid,” Champion said.
As for distances, Vogt noted that her house is just four miles away from the courthouse and that there are plenty of activities in Brooksville for her clients.
“I don’t think any hazard to the community has been demonstrated here,” Holcomb said.
Dukes made the motion to approve the change, and someone in the audience said, “He doesn’t care.”
In other action
• Commissioners met and welcomed the county’s new finance director, Joshua Stringfellow, and Aaron Pool, the new development services director.
• Allocco and Dukes emphasized repeatedly in response to public comments that they are bound by laws and regulations from higher-level government authorities that allow them to hold hearings and meetings on growth issues, but that people still have the right to use their property so long as it’s in accord with the comp plan and zoning regulations. “We do not tell people what to build on their property,” Allocco said. Developers look at a market and see what works and doesn’t. This board doesn’t sit around and say, ‘What can we do next?’”
• County Administrator Jeff Rogers said work has begun to expand fields so that children will not be left out of sports leagues. He said he knew that some parks are not getting all the maintenance they need but he said the parks and recreation department is doing what it can with its resources. “I have prioritized making enough playing fields,” he said.
• The commission recognized Sheriff Al Nienhius and the county’s 911 operators for National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week, April 10 to 16. Narverud asked about the number to call for non-emergencies. That number is 352-754-6830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.