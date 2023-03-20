Hernando commission awards $10.3 million contract for water plant

BROOKSVILLE – Commissioners made some big spending decisions at the March 14 meeting and were finished with the agenda and comments by 10:30 a.m.
Chairman John Allocco warned observers not to expect such short meetings in the future.
“This is a rarity,” he said. “Don’t think this is normal.”
Archer Western Construction LLC was awarded a $10.35 million contract from Utilities Department funds to design and build the Lockhard Water Treatment Plant in the eastern part of the county.
Utilities Director Gordon Onderdonk said the plant will include a 2-million-gallon storage tank with a pump station, and it will supply water to the eastern part of the county for the future.
It will be capable of serving several thousand homes, he added.
New Vista Builders Group LLC received the contract to build Fire Station No. 2 for $6.18 million.
The new station will be at 3445 Bob Hartung Court in Spring Hill.
Link honored
Roy Link was recognized for his efforts to save Joshua “JJ” Rowland in February.
The former county employee said he wasn’t a hero, but that the many people who came together to help find the boy were heroes.
“I want to thank the public and everyone who was there,” he said. “It’s time in this world we all come together.”
Commissioner Jerry Campbell congratulated Link for his efforts and noted that from his service in the Marines to his work in the Parks Department, Link has a history of service.
“You represent the culture, I believe, of Hernando County,” he said. “We’re not afraid to get our hands dirty, not afraid to pitch in, service to the community, I think, is just fantastic.”
“A consistency of the human condition – right? -- is that when times are good we find things to bicker and fight about and war, but human nature is that when we’re faced with adversity or tribulation, we come together regardless of our belief systems for what’s important in the community,” Allocco said. “And I’m grateful that we saw that. I, too, am a believer in the power of prayer, and for those of you who don’t believe it, try it. You might be surprised.”
Speaking out for homes
A workshop is planned in April regarding Tiny Homes, said Deputy County Administrator Tobey Phillips.
In the meantime, Josh Hofstede’s zoning petition regarding the homes is being postponed to a future hearing date, possibly in July. The postponement was approved 4-0.
“I’m working towards affordable housing for people,” Hofstede told the commission, saying he hears about big developments and yet it’s such a hurdle to get the most simplistic needs fulfilled.
It’s not possible for someone making $30,000 to afford a $300,000 house, he explained, when rents are so high that people cannot even afford any but the most run-down housing, and even then, they can barely pay those rents.
He said he wants to build something nice and something attainable for people so they can start their life and have an address. For about $5,000, he said, he could go to Lowe’s and get the materials to build a small place for someone, but there’s no way to get someone in it.
Hofstede said he’s on the Affordable Housing Committee and knows there are others working on the issue of affordable housing, but everyone involved already has a roof over their heads.
“We all have houses that we live in and we make the decisions,” he said.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he heard a lot about housing on the campaign trail.
“We got to make sure we get this right,” he said.
Narverud said that as a Realtor, she has a hard time finding anything decent for people in the low price ranges except for dilapidated houses that need a lot of work.
In other action
Hernando County government is celebrating Finance Professionals Week. An official proclamation from the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners designates March 20-24 as “Government Finance Professionals Week.” The proclamation, issued March 14, extends appreciation to all government finance professionals in the state of Florida and in Hernando County, and acknowledges their hard work, dedication and leadership.
Danielle Taylor was named Health Department Administrator on a 5-0 vote.
Hernando County’s Government Procurement staff were recognized.
Because of the resignation of Michael Kierzynski, effective Jan. 30, a new member of the Planning & Zoning Commission had to be named. Narverud proposed Donald Whiting, and his nomination passed 5-0.
Commented
