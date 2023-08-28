BROOKSVILLE — A study detailing a new tourism strategy got the unanimous support of the Hernando County Commission on Aug. 22, but not everyone is popping champagne in celebration.
Residents of Hernando Beach are not happy with the commission’s moves, which they say are ruining the natural beauty of the area and disrupting their lives.
Aja Moore, a vocal resident of the area, said that the county is not living up to its responsibility to the residents by allowing “illegal” businesses to operate.
There’s been a war of words between the owner of a boat rental business and residents, played out through public comment. At one point, someone’s slip of the tongue resulted in the word “terrorists” being said instead of “tourists,” and that drew a chuckle from the audience, with a few people saying the tourists are terrorizing residents by trespassing on their property, throwing out trash and operating boats at high speed.
Instead of drawing people to their part of the county, residents have said, the commissioners should be working on parks in other parts of the county so people don’t clog the roads, park, launch boats on the river and make a mess of things.
Commissioners like to emphasize that they are pro-business Republicans, and realize that the rules should be followed, but that the natural areas and parks in the county belong to all the citizens.
Tammy Heon, the county’s tourism development manager, contracted with HCP Associates for a strategic plan for tourism that Moore described as yet another report that’s telling the pro-development forces and the government what they want to hear.
“I really don’t know where to start, but here we go with another study that has a bunch of lies in it,” Moore said.
There are areas other than Weeki Wachee that can be developed for water uses, she said.
John Paul Reed said the residents have to deal with the tourism.
“All this tourism is good to have some, but too much could be really detrimental, too, driving out old people who have been here for a long time,” he said. “There’s a negative effect on the residents that needs to be considered, too.”
The survey said 75% of the stakeholders were engaged with the tourism office, he said. He said he wasn’t asked any questions, and none of his friends were asked.
Businesses mainly run things, he said, and residents need to be considered.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said they have a lot of work to do regarding enforcing laws equally and dealing with the waterways.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he liked the idea of going for “high-value” tourists and passive recreation like “manatee viewing,” which Heon said 65% of people were attracted to the area to see.
“A lot of people will travel a long way to see these manatees,” Rogers said.
Commissioners approved the report on a 5-0 vote.
It’ll be a roundabout
Residents of the area around Culbreath Road and Ayers/Hayman Road have brought their case to the County Commission several times, complaining about speeding and accidents on the narrow road, and now will have to wait almost two and a half years for the solution the County Commission decided on.
They’re going to get a roundabout at the intersection at a cost of about $2.2 million for right of way acquisition, drainage area and design costs from impact fees.
Interim Public Works Director Todd Crosby said that in 2020 a signal warrant study was completed and none of the nine warrants were met for a signal.
Rumble strips and warning signs were considered. Flashing stop signs have been added, notifications of stop signs, rumble strips and “cleaned up some sign pollution” at the intersection. They also kept a review of the crash data, Crosby said.
From 2017 to 2021, he said, the crashes were level but went up considerably in 2022.
“That was probably due to the Ayres Road extension being completed,” Crosby said.
A new study recommended a roundabout.
It’s a very rural area, said Commissioner Brian Hawkins, with narrow roads cutting through farms. Would there be more lighting? he asked.
Crosby said there would be. Most of the traffic in the morning is from Ayres onto Culbreath, he said, from 2025 predicted numbers.
Commissioner Steve Champion said he was impressed with the U.S. 98/Citrus Way roundabout and he said he liked the idea of not needing that much maintenance, while a traffic light would be susceptible to power failures.
“It frees up traffic,” he said.
High-volume times are bad with traffic lights, Commission Chairman John Allocco said, with traffic backing up. “The main complaint about this was the accidents and the risk of fatalities. People running lights,” he said. “You don’t ‘run’ a roundabout. And even when it gets busy, it continues to flow.”
One resident called the intersection a “death trap” and agreed that a roundabout needs to be done soon. More police are needed to catch speeders, several people said.
Interim Deputy County Administrator Scott Herring said one result of the roundabout might be more development in the area, and that drew a very negative response from local residents, who want the area to stay rural.
The vote for the roundabout was 5-0.
In other action
• The long-fought plan to build a commercial strip center at U.S. 19 and Spring Hill Drive hit another roadblock as the counsel for the applicant asked for another continuance to a date, possibly in October, and the continuance was approved 5-0. “I really think we need to get this right this next time,” Campbell said, as nearby residents who are opposed to it have shown up for this item twice now and it’s been continued both times.
• The county honored the late Lorenzo Hamilton for his contributions to the area and Brooksville. “He breathed a breath of life into Kennedy Park,” said Imani Asukile.
• In the lawsuit with the Hernando County Fair Association, the commission approved 5-0 making a counter-settlement offer of $49,816.11.
• Toni Brady has been promoted to deputy county administrator, and will assume the job in October.
• County Administrator Jeff Rogers said new video equipment will be arriving in time for the new year. County Commission Chairman John Allocco asked if the new equipment will mean that recordings of the commission meetings will be available immediately, instead of in two or three days. Doug Chorvat, Clerk of the Circuit Court, said he didn’t know. Allocco expressed frustration, saying he sometimes wants to check things the day after a meeting, and noted that videos of School Board meetings are available almost immediately. This time, the video of the County Commission meeting was available soon after the meeting ended.
