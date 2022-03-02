BROOKSVILLE — Don’t develop the Weeki Wachee Preserve.
That was the message the Hernando County Commission heard for more than four hours on Feb. 22 in the public comment on the county’s plans, and then the comment on the specific agenda item regarding a property on Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando Beach and the work on the boardwalk at Linda Pederson Park.
The speakers were passionate, heartfelt and sometimes angry. Almost all were civil but one person had to be removed from chambers for cursing and repeatedly interrupting commissioners.
People said they were frustrated with the commissioners for dismissing opposition to the Weeki Wachee development plans as “angry people” who “oppose everything.”
Several took issue with Chairman Steve Champion’s past characterization of several people who have been speaking out.
Do what’s right for the citizens was the general message.
The commissioners said that despite the claims going around, there was nothing decided and nothing would be decided for some time.
The item in question was about the county paying $780,000 for a piece of property at 4054 Shoal Line Blvd. in Hernando Beach. It’s an abandoned restaurant that has been on the market for a time, and if the building is knocked down it would be used for up to 80 or 90 parking spaces and a bridge with access across the Gulf Coast Canal to provide access to the Weeki Wachee Preserve.
The closing won’t be for 90 days.
Most of the people who spoke on the items were Hernando Beach residents who declared that the county’s plans for their area would turn it into a tourist attraction that would draw in people who would stress the roads and the parking, ruin their quiet lives and enjoyment of the Preserve and destroy the scenic beauty of the area.
“Can’t we leave just a little of Florida’s natural habitat alone for future generations?” asked Marcia Shoemaker of Hernando Beach. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.”
Others talked about traffic and the effect on the water supply, with one person claiming residents would end up drinking “reclaimed sewer water.”
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb took issue with a yellow flyer going around that he said was “98% false,” and the rest of the commissioners said they were not making secret deals or acting out of the “Sunshine.”
“I have watched so much change happen here and I’ve seen it grow,” said Commissioner Beth Narverud. “I am a nature-lover. I toured the preserve. I saw the grass and water. I would never do anything to harm those areas.”
But when she tries to talk, she said, she gets shut down.
“We don’t not hear you. You should stop accusing us of not listening. Things take time,” she said. “No decisions are being made at this time, and saying it’s a done deal. We’re not making a decision today. We’re hearing information and thinking about it.”
Holcomb noted that there are 11,206 acres in the Preserve and there’s talk of developing 100 acres, about 1/10th of 1%. No one is talking about 10,000 homes.
“It’s fiction,” he said.
Champion kept having to call for quiet as people in the audience continued to speak up while the commissioners spoke.
“The misinformation that’s being spread around — and many people sent me this flyer — I’m like, ‘None of that’s true. What are you talking about?’,” he said. “We never talked about high-rises in the Preserve. I think there should be a hotel out there, but on private property, not the Preserve.”
Commissioner John Allocco grew even more frustrated at the chatter, and finally said, “Here’s part of the problem. We’re living in a society that believes in ‘Your truth,’ not ‘The truth.’ Just because in life you dealt with cheaters and schemers, don’t project that on everybody,” he said. “You murmur from down there, and we say nothing, but if we murmur, you have a cow. Be quiet and be respectful. We want to be respectful to you.”
Champion at this point asked for a deputy to come into the chambers.
“We are doing things in the sunshine,” Allocco declared.
Sales tax approved
A half-cent sales tax for 10 years was approved 5-0 despite long arguments, again, opposing the building of a boardwalk to the Weeki Wachee Preserve. Commissioners said that in the list of park projects in the county’s survey, the boardwalk was on the top of the list, and that they had to listen to the whole county. As for the roads, Rogers again explained that the county would be using the sales tax money and grants from the state and federal governments to fund much-needed improvements at intersections and roads such as County Line Road, Barclay Road and Anderson Snow Road.
The list of improvements to be funded if the November referendum passes, a separate item, was approved 4-1.
In other action
• Commissioners congratulated Amy Gillis upon her retirement after 37 years of service to the county. “I appreciate her honesty and integrity,” Champion said. “We’re in great shape mainly because of her leadership.” Other employees said Gillis was always helpful to them when they were starting out with the county.
Tobey Phillips, the deputy county administrator, said her father told her to find Amy if she had a question and that she would point her in the right direction.
• Holcomb said 4-H students would be showing their livestock at the airport on March 12 to 20, and the auctions will be on March 15 and 18. “Let’s go out there and support them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.