BROOKSVILLE — A fast-growing county needs a government that can keep up, and County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he has the solution.
At a Jan. 25 County Commission meeting, Rogers presented his answer to the future growth needs of Hernando County with a reorganized “Growth Management” department that would add four positions to the payroll and, he hopes, enable workers handling permits to focus on their jobs while the new staffers deal with the public.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion said that while he’s not a fan of growing the government, the change is needed because he said he’s been hearing complaints about the county’s Building Department, including slow permits.
“I applaud that you’re bringing the departments together,” he told Rogers.
The total cost in salaries and benefits will be $281,781.
The new jobs will include a Growth Management Director at $88,108 to $142,771 per year, a Community Development Specialist at $58,052 to $94,057 per year, a Planner II at $48,672 to $78,074 per year and a Zoning and Customer Care Technician at $15.84 to $25.66 per hour.
Nothing will change until a new director is hired, Rogers said. In the meantime, he said new software is being installed and they’re working on having people work together.
He needs a new zoning technician and a customer care representative, he said.
“It’s hard for people to answer public questions and phone calls while working on other things,” he noted. “Zoning and planning techs won’t have to answer public questions.”
“We’ve been a very lean government, so we need to add a little bit,” Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said. “They’re all busy.”
In addition, Rogers said, Sensitive Lands will move to the Parks & Recreation Department.
The east side of the county is growing rapidly, he said, and the peak hasn’t been reached yet. The area out there could turn into another Wesley Chapel, with a population that might eventually exceed the population of Spring Hill.
If we keep putting development north, he said, you’ll have to keep planning for those areas.
“If you don’t plan for development, it will plan for you,” Rogers warned.
Commissioner John Allocco said he thought it was a good idea, but took issue with the name of the new department.
“We don’t need growth management, we need community development,” he said. “This is about getting your permits through and making sure that they’re legal. Community Development makes a lot more sense.”
Citizens may not like taxes or government spending, he said, but he said the “admin and three worker bees” will keep the county from having to spend more if it doesn’t handle applications in a timely manner.
Champion agreed, noting that state laws require faster service.
“I think the customer, the person wanting to build a house, they’re paying these fees,” he said. “They’re paying for service, and we have to deliver in a timely manner.”
In public comment, Diane Liptak said it seemed to be a significant amount of money for a new department and said someone has to make sure the employees earn their keep.
Champion said that if the economy slows down, cuts can always be made in the department.
The vote to approve the budget amendment for the item with Allocco’s name change was approved 5-0.
In other action
• Rogers reported that the sales tax survey received just 280 responses, a disappointing figure. The next agenda will have the results of the survey and a ranking of project priorities for the half-cent increase. Champion said he’s hearing a lot of negativity from people, and that the problem is education because they are trying to shift the tax burden from homeowners to a consumption tax.
Commissioner Beth Narverud said people are stressed by higher prices for everything and might not be receptive to a sales tax increase, even if the millage rate falls. Holcomb said it’s about education and participation in government. “You need to participate to be a good citizen of the government,” he said.
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve moving government broadcasting functions from the board to the Clerk of the Circuit Court. Rogers said they no longer will use the government channel on Spectrum, relying on the county’s website, YouTube and Facebook for transmission. Also, they are installing a new system to control the cameras, Rogers said.
• Narverud said she had a meeting with Rogers, School Superintendent John Stratton and School Board member Susan Duval to discuss issues and move forward in a productive manner, “instead of yelling and ranting and raving.” “I applaud you for doing that, but they haven’t done anything for decades,” Champion said, repeating his oft-said statement that he wants the entire school board replaced. In the coming election, three of five seats are up for re-election. “Instead of yelling at them, let’s try to make it better,” Narverud said.
