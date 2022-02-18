BROOKSVILLE — A large development in the Brooksville area received the approval of the County Commission on Feb. 8 despite vocal objections from nearby residents.
The location is north and south of Bourassa Boulevard, east of U.S. 19 and ending at Blanks Street.
The first phase will contain 3,700 units of single-family and multi-family housing, and 25,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and a second phase of commercial development with 175,000 square feet of space.
There would be parks, a lagoon and space for a charter school, too.
Joel Tew, the applicant’s land use consultant, said it would be an intergenerational community with a variety of homes. Single-family homes would start at $300,000, but there would an effort to keep housing affordable for the expected growth in employment in the area.
“It’s a diverse community that helps you in every possible sub-market that you have,” Tew said. “We’re not asking for any additional entitlements.”
The goal, he added, is to make everyone feel like they are in a quality community.
The developer will also donate $250,000 to pay for a park, essentially paying impact fees in advance, Tew said.
He said the developer wanted to be a good neighbor and would provide buffers and setbacks, and believed they had responded to the questions and concerns nearby residents had expressed in writing.
Tew said the developer had built projects in Pinellas and Pasco counties, and they had turned out well.
“We’re not here to be a bad neighbor,” Tew said. “In fact, we want to be the best neighbor in Hernando County.”
Commissioner Beth Narverud said, “I spoke to some of the Pasco commissioners, and they had good things to say about you guys.”
Numerous people came up to speak against the development, arguing that it was too intense, would create more traffic, more noise and said they were worried that the buffers between their communities and the new development were too small.
Jane Hyde, president of the Woodland Waters Homeowners Association, said the proposed lagoon would generate a lot of noise.
“We pay a lot of taxes,” she said. “We would like to have a bigger buffer and a fence, the higher the better.”
She also mentioned the effect on wildlife in the area, as did Samantha Lewis-Revels, who added that there would be more traffic. “It’s going to be horrible,” she said.
Dustin Revels said the people in the community would lose their way of life.
Commissioner John Allocco said that he was sensitive to the views of the Woodland Waters residents, but this project had been on the books for years, adding that there’s a house behind his house, too, and the homeowners association could put up its own buffers.
“Just because they were there first doesn’t mean that nobody else gets to use the property next to them,” he said.
The measure passed 5-0.
In other land use action, the commission approved 5-0 amid public opposition a 36-lot subdivision of single-family homes at Calusa Street and west of Suncoast Boulevard; approved 5-0 a 380-unit multi-family development west of Landover Boulevard and north of Alcan Avenue; and a commercial development at the corner of County Line Road and Anderson Snow Road.
Sales tax survey
The county has closed the survey it took on a proposed half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation, and County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said the results showed a lack of understanding of how local government works.
The half-cent increase would send the county’s sales tax to 7%, and it would be on the November ballot, along with a renewal of the half-cent for the schools. Eighty percent of the money would go to roads, and 20% would go to recreation and parks.
Budget director Toni Brady said that 329 Hernando residents took the survey, for which they had to register.
Those who responded said the top five projects for roads should be to widen County Line Road, widen Barclay Road, widen Anderson Snow Road from two to four lanes, and fix the Corporate Boulevard intersection, and none of the above.
The top five recreation projects were to work on the Boardwalk at the Weeki Wachee Preserve, work on the Weeki Wachee Preserve, build an aquatic center, build a splash park at Anderson Snow Park and build an indoor gym.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion said he would have liked to have seen more responses, but County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he was told by an expert that most polls for president or governor are 500 people.
As for whether they would vote for the tax, 40% said yes, 26% said no and 41% said it would depend.
One relevant comment on roads asked why impact fees couldn’t be used, and Commissioner John Allocco said the simple reason is that impact fees don’t raise enough money. Sales tax revenue could be used for matching funds to connect with state and federal funding.
Rogers said four years ago, it would have cost $100 million to buy the right of way, design and build the expansion of County Line Road from two to four lanes, and now it will cost $150 million or more to get two sections widened.
“Impact fees aren’t going to make these happen,” Allocco said. “These are big-dollar expenses.”
Holcomb said either the commission or the citizens need to do a better job regarding government. A lot of the comments were about the school board or issues with school buses.
“We are the Hernando County Commission; we are not the School Board,” he said. “The School Board is part of the process when we have to approve developments. They’re in it the whole way.”
Some people said they were totally opposed to more taxes, but then picked projects they wanted done or complained about potholes, Holcomb said.
Regarding recreation, he said any choices made about what areas to improve would not please everyone.
If they do something at Anderson Snow or Deltona, Holcomb said, the people at Brooksville and Ridge Manor won’t be happy. If they do something at Brooksville and Ridge Manor, the people in Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee won’t be happy.
Ultimately, the goal is to widen the tax base, Champion said, because so many people in the county have houses valued below their homestead exemptions to pay any property taxes. A sales tax would involve everyone and even allow a small cut in property taxes, he said.
