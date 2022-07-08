BROOKSVILLE — In a few years, that long, arduous hike up the hill and then up the stairs to the east side of the county courthouse will be a thing of the past.
County commissioners on June 28 appeared to be happy to approve on a unanimous vote the $21.5 million to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with the long stairs apparently going away and more room for courtrooms, handicapped parking and better security.
The work should take about a year and a half to complete from the notice to proceed.
Judge Daniel Merritt said there are three judicial renovations going on right now, and this one has been a long time coming.
“This is a good and appropriate expenditure of public funds,” Merritt said. “It will serve the public and our facility has been lagging behind the other four facilities in our circuit for a long time. This will bring us more closely aligned with our other counties.”
Commission chairman Steve Champion said that even without the vote, he knew it was going to be 5-0 because “we need this.”
“I’m just glad you’re not having them threaten us to get it done,” he told the judge. “Because before I was like, ‘You need to do something about this courthouse,’ and we were all on board, but we also had a huge deficit and big fund issues years ago.”
A good thing, said County Administrator Jeff Rogers, is that the big hill on the east side will be flattened out so people with disabilities will not have to “hike up a marathon hill.” The entrance will be on the bottom floor.
EMS, health workers saluted
A large group of firefighters and EMS personnel and their superiors, along with medical personnel from Bravera Health, worked together to save the life of a woman and received recognition for their hard work that literally brought the victim back to life not once, but twice.
It was a bittersweet moment because Fire Chief Scott Hechler also announced his retirement.
“It’s so great to leave being able to recognize our people,” he said. “That’s one thing that gives me more joy after 40 years is recognizing the amazing things our first responders do.”
The incident happened on April 26, when 911 dispatched Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to a house where a woman was having a cardiac arrest. There was a language barrier, Deputy Chief James Billotte said, and a child — who had called 911 — had to translate for the responding personnel.
The woman was revived once by Fire Rescue on the way to the hospital and again in the hospital’s emergency room. She had to be transferred to another hospital, Billotte said, and eventually made a full recovery and is back with her family in Naples, Fla.
It shows the complexity of what it takes to save a life, Hechler said.
“This award really goes to my team,” said Josh DeTillio, chief executive of Bravera Health. “They save lives daily; actually, they had another (emergency) at 6:30 this morning.”
DeTillio commended the county’s EMS team for their work. “I’ve worked in a lot of counties, and this is by far the best EMS team.”
Bravera Health personnel who took part in saving the woman’s life were:
• Dr. Anthony Cina — ER physician, BHSH
• Dr. Dhiraj Warman — Cardiologist, BHB
• Kimberly Diamond — RN, BHSH
• Allison Malles — RT, Cath Lab, BHB
• Hannah Kruger — RCIS, Cath Lab, BHB
• Angela Houghtalin — RN, BHSH
• Tammy Parks — RN, Supervisor, BHSH
• Matt Graham — RN, BHSH (Also works for HCFES)
Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services:
• Captain Mike Rich — (Scene Call)
• Thomas Nickola — (Scene Call)
• Justin Heath — (Scene Call)
• Dan Dancsak — (Scene Call)
• Carlos Ramirez — (Scene Call)
• Travis Holdsworth — (interfacilty transport BHSH to BHB)
• Dakota Meridith — (interfacilty transport BHSH to BHB)
Bravera Administrative Team in attendance:
• Josh DeTillio, chief executive
• Sheryl Clemente, Cath Lab Director
• James Kessler, ER Director
• Jennifer Siem, PIO
• Wayne Ruppert, Director Clinical Outreach
Commissioner targets library book
County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he was made aware of the presence of a book in a part of the library that he said should not be accessible to youths because it is “porn.”
A citizen told him it was in the section for ages 12 and older, and the county has one copy.
“When you have pornography in there, it shouldn’t be in the pre-teen section,” Holcomb said.
The book is “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson. According to the library’s summary of the book, “In a series of personal essays, prominent journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson explores his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia. From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, to his first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys.”
Holcomb said he wanted the book moved out of the pre-teen section of the Spring Hill Library, where it would be in stacks as a biography.
Holcomb says he has checked out the book so no one else can currently borrow it. He also had a two-page list of explicit passages.
“Keep it as long as you like,” Champion said.
“This book has flat-out porn in it,” Holcomb said.
His request to the Library Advisory Committee to move the book from the pre-teen section was denied, though if it was moved to the adult section there is no way to prevent youngsters under 18 from checking it out, he said.
County Attorney Jon Jouben said the county administrator, by statute, is the custodian of all county property, “so if you want to provide him with direction, you can.”
Holcomb asked for, and received, a 5-0 roll-call vote from the commission to direct the county administrator to move the book out of the “young adult” (12-18) section to the adult section.
In other action
• Commissioners recognized Brian Hawkins for his $40,000 donation to the Parks & Recreation Department for an accessible, renovated and relocated memorial at Veterans Park in Spring Hill. Hawkins said that since the death of his grandfather, who served for 13 months in the Marine Corps in Korea and died in 2016, he and his family have been looking to give back and honor his service.
• Commissioners proclaimed June 27, 2022, as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day.
• State Sen. Wilton Simpson and state Reps. Blaise Ingoglia and Ralph Massullo were recognized for their work in the legislative session and support of local appropriations requests.
• The commissioners got an update on the effort to publicize the half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. There is a speakers’ bureau, he said, and a website, Hernandohalfcent.com, with information on how the money will be spent — 80% on roads and 20% on recreation. It needs 60% approval to pass.
