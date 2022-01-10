The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Florida Institute for Political Leadership, an initiative by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, will host a virtual Campaign School & Community Leadership Training.
It will be held in three parts from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18-20.
The virtual training school is recommended for candidates and anyone interested in running for local or state office, serving their community or managing campaigns. It is open to everyone, free to attend, and non-partisan. Participants are welcome to attend any or all days offered.
FIPL Campaign School & Leadership Trainings provide a comprehensive briefing on emerging local and state issues, teach attendees on what local opportunities are available for appointed or elected positions, offer guidance on how to prepare to run for office in the future, and provide training on how to run winning campaigns.
Presenters include state and local political experts, elected officials, university professors and community leaders. People can register online at www.FIPL.org/Register
For more information, see https://www.fipl.org/.
