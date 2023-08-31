BROOKSVILLE — Effective Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 a.m., emergency permitting forms will be available on the main Hernando County website and Building Department website.
Applications must be complete and notarized, if applicable. Submit completed applications for emergency permitting due to Hurricane Idalia using the following email: emergencypermits@hernandocounty.us
For more information on Emergency Building Permits, visit www.HernandoCounty.us; select “Click Here” on the orange banner at the top of the page.
On the website you will find the following information:
- Emergency Building Permit Application
- Electric Meter Request (Owner)
- Electric Meter Request (Contractor)
- Hernando County Storm Damage Guidelines
Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
Hernando County’s Development Services Department, which consists of Code Enforcement, Building, Planning and Zoning Divisions will be closed to the public on Thursday, Aug. 31, to allow staff to conduct damage assessments in the county. It is anticipated that regular operations will resume on Friday, Sept. 1.
