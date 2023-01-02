Student art graces holiday cards
SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County hosted its eighth annual Holiday Card Coloring Contest this fall. Hernando County students from pre-school through fifth grade had the chance to participate and color a holiday beach-themed coloring sheet.
Students were encouraged to submit their finished artwork, where six lucky winners were selected.
The winners’ artwork is featured on the cover of United Way’s 2022 Holiday Cards. These cards are sent out to over 200 community partners, local businesses, boards of directors, partner agencies and more.
Contest winners were Waverly Sangalong, fifth grade, Winding Waters K-8; Geo Lahon-Nicolai, second grade, from Challenger K-8; Jayden Andrade, fifth grade; Jasmine Clark, fifth grade; Mia Bermudez, third grade; and Payton Casey, fifth grade, all from J.D. Floyd Elementary School.
Epic Fitness opens in St. Petersburg
Epic Health and Fitness hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new St. Petersburg location on Dec. 17.
Owners Ryan and Kelly Unger organized the event in honor of the grand opening of their third location.
The company continues to expand with new and improved locations across the state. The St. Petersburg location will be their largest facility yet, offering up a kids’ club, smoothie bar, turfed functional fitness area, small group personal training, boot camps, and fun fitness classes along with their brand of high quality and unique equipment. Epic Health and Fitness’s goal is to bring their unique approach to helping clients to the area.
The new location is at 10410 Roosevelt Blvd. N, St. Petersburg.
Epic’s other centers are at 7351 Spring Hill Drive, Unit 7, Spring Hill; and 6254 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
Animal Services resumes dog operations
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services lifted the suspension of dog operations due to the pneumovirus on Dec. 27.
Animal Services resumed full services including dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers on Dec. 28.
Hernando County is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday, Jan. 7.
Adoptions can be made at Hernando County Animal Services, 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville.
“During the shutdown the community really stepped up by providing blankets, toys, and food as donations for our dogs,” said Hernando County’s staff veterinarian, Dr. Melissa Brady. “We are grateful for all the support we received from Hernando County leadership and would like to thank all our staff and volunteers that came in to help make sure our dogs’ daily needs were met.”
Hernando County government said the virus is likely still present in the community. Be cautious and contact your veterinarian if your pet shows signs of sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes, and coughing.
Lost pets can be reported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit by calling 352-754-6830. For more tips on lost pets and how to help the community search for their owners, visit www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County Animal Services at (352) 796-5062.
United Way offers free tax preparation services
SPRING HILL — United Way of Hernando County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is now scheduling appointments. This financial stability initiative is a free tax preparation service, providing filing assistance to qualified residents who:
• Have a low-to-moderate income (generally, $60,000 and below)
• Have no rental property or farm income
• Have a small Schedule C-EZ (Expenses $35,000 or less and no net loss)
• Have picture ID
• Have Social Security Card(s) or statement from Social Security Office for all listed on Return
• Have (if applicable) Form 1095-A (Health Insurance Statement)
• Have a copy of previous year’s tax return (if applicable)
“All VITA Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS, and last year alone, served 1,541 families in Hernando,” said United Way’s Executive Director/CEO, Angie B. Walasek. “VITA is a FREE service that saves users anywhere from $250 to $400 on average when it comes to filing.”
Hernando VITA sites are open from Jan. 24 through April 14. Residents interested in this free tax preparation service at the Spring Hill Library, Main Brooksville Library, or United Way Office can book an appointment online by visiting www.UnitedWayHernando.org/VITA. For appointments at the High Point and Brookridge Community Centers, call 352-842-4560. If assistance is needed for online scheduling, residents can call 352-688-8502 and a United Way representative will be happy to assist.
The Brooksville Library site at 238 Howell Ave. will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 24 to April 11.
The United Way site at 4028 Commercial Way will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 24 to April 12.
The Spring Hill Library site at 9220 Spring Hill Drive will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon from Jan. 27 to April 14, but it will be closed April 7.
The High Point site is at the clubhouse, 12249 Club House Road, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Feb. 1 to April 12.
The Brookridge site is at the clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Feb. 3 to April 14.
Hospital offers free childbirth classes
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, on the third floor of the North Tower.
Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery and newborn care. There’s also a special Super Sibling Class where siblings will learn how to help care for baby and will earn a special certificate upon completing the class. Classes are led by Taylor Theodore, certified childbirth educator. Theodore is also certified as a doula, childbirth consultant and lactation educator.
All classes end with a tour of the maternity unit where families can meet the caregivers. Expectant parents can RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
January schedule:
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: Jan. 10, 6-6:30 p.m.
Expectant and New Parent Support Group: Jan. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: Jan. 11, 6- 8 p.m.
New Family Care: Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m.
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: Jan. 21, 9 a.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: Jan. 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Childbirth Preparation: Jan. 21, 12-6 p.m.
Childbirth Preparation: Jan. 24 and 25, 6-9 p.m. (both evenings)
Nature Coast Foundation seeks donations
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more.
We urgently need donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have a RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating it would let you take the value as a tax deduction. If you have vacant storage space such an unused barn or garage in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, you could deduct the value of its rental.
NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup or to make a donation, call Ellen at 352-600-9555.
Youth orchestra needs musical instruments
Hernando Youth Orchestra is collecting musical instruments for young musicians who need them.
If you have an instrument that you no longer use, we have somebody who needs it. Call 352-600-9555 and we’ll pick up your instrument, repair or refurbish it, and give it to someone who will use it to make music again. We play classical music and give several concerts throughout the year. The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(C)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Hernando Audubon lists events
• Hernando Audubon work day at Florida Audubon’s Ahhochee Hill Sanctuary, Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. at 24268 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. We will do annual maintenance on Eastern Bluebird nest boxes and other clean-up projects on the property. Make reservations with Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Photographing Declining Species Around the World. In recent years Chuck and Nancy Bell have traveled to remote spots around the world as they photographed birds and mammals whose populations have been dramatically reduced. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. There is no charge and all are welcome. Contact Bev: bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, Jan. 27. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Adopt-A-Road Cleanup, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 a.m. Help pick up trash on Northcliffe Boulevard between U.S. 19 and Deltona Boulevard. High school students will receive credit for community service. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Good Shepherds Plaza, 8417 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. To volunteer, contact Steve.Smetko@frontier.com or 352-247-9793.
Sheriff’s Office seeks re-accreditation
A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will conduct an assessment on all aspects of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.
The assessment has been scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 2, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office must comply with more than 250 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues. As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards are available through the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer in Brooksville at 352-754-6830.
For more information regarding CFA, or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the agency’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or send an email to info@flaccreditation.org.
The Accreditation Program Manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is Lisa Iannone. She said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.