Oak Hill Hospital has new option for atrial fibrillation
One of the latest procedures to treat patients with atrial fibrillation is now being performed in Hernando County by HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital physicians. The new procedure allows doctors to treat patients who previously were not candidates, cannot take a blood thinner and are at a higher risk for stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, is one of the most common heart conditions. It occurs when the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers, and blood doesn’t flow regularly, which increases the risk of having a stroke. A-Fib is usually treated by medicine, blood thinners or surgery.
During the procedure, a device is implanted into the left atrial appendage of the heart, which seals it. This minimizes the chance for blood clots to form there and move into the bloodstream. Physicians use a minimally invasive, highly precise approach and a catheter to guide the technology. One of the first patients to receive the procedure in Hernando County was 89-year-old Alfred Evans, who recovered well and was discharged successfully from the hospital by Georges Joseph, M.D., board-certified interventional cardiologist.
“Expanding heart services for our community and being the only hospital in the county to offer this procedure fills me with pride,” said chief executive Ken Wicker. “Our caregivers live in this community and their own families come here, so they want our patients to have access to high-quality procedures and compassionate care.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
More than 2,200 abused and neglected children live within the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes Marion, Lake, Sumter, Citrus and Hernando counties, yet most of us are unaware of their plight.
They are infants, toddlers and children, the majority below 12 years of age.
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month. Banners will be hung, blue ribbons will be worn, and pinwheels will be strategically placed in highly visible areas. Local governments will proclaim support for the work being done on behalf of these children.
The problem is that there are another 11 months in the year. National statistics show a child abuse report is made every 10 seconds, with nearly 50% of these reports resulting in a child abuse or neglect investigation.
The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represents Florida's abused, abandoned and neglected children in court and the community. Unfortunately, there are 500 abused and neglected children whose cases are appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office who are missing the impact of a volunteer or pro bono attorney from their community. You can help, take action, and make a difference in a child's life by joining the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Child Advocacy Team. Learn more by visiting guardianadlitem.org or calling 352-812-6971.
Bilirakis, Levin file veterans’ access to dental care
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reps. Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Palm Harbor, and Mike Levin, a Democrat from California, have reintroduced legislation to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to put in place a four-year pilot program providing dental care for veterans with certain chronic health conditions.
Right now, dental care through the VA is limited to those who are 100% disabled or have a direct service-connected injury. Studies have shown that regular dental care helps alleviate certain chronic conditions, reducing overall healthcare costs. Since the VA spends most of its healthcare costs on treating veterans with chronic ailments, like diabetes and heart conditions, increasing access to preventative dental services through the Veterans Early Treatment for Chronic Ailment Resurgence through Examinations Act would help ensure a healthier veteran population and bring those costs down.
"Our veterans have sacrificed so much on behalf of our country; they deserve access to high quality healthcare — and that includes dental care," Bilirakis said. "The VET CARE Act will get the ball rolling to expand access to dental care for our nation's heroes, and could result in lower overall health care costs for the VA. Not only is this legislation good for veterans, it is good for the VA as a whole.”
Signs prohibiting smoking, vaping to be unveiled April 22
Hernando County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Tobacco Intervention Partnership, Hernando County Health Department, and Tobacco Free Florida Gulfcoast North Area Health Education Center, has partnered with the Hernando County School District to allow students to create and design the “No Smoking/No Vaping” signs that will be installed in the 20 local parks and beaches in Hernando County.
An unveiling ceremony will reveal each student’s artwork printed on a metal sign. With over 164 creative artwork submissions, 30 winners were selected from Challenger K-8, Fox Chapel Middle School, Parrott Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary and Endeavor Academy. One hundred signs will be printed showcasing the 30 different designs throughout each park and beach in the county.
The unveiling will take place on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Anderson Snow Park at the baseball fields,1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
“What better way to celebrate Earth Day than to recognize students who have created the beautiful artwork for our No Smoking/No Vaping signage,” said Rob Talmage, Hernando County Parks and Recreation Administrator. “Community members, students, and families are invited to attend and join in the celebration.”
This county ordinance will go into effect May 15th in all Hernando County park and beach locations. The county ordinance allows enforcement with a penalty up to $1,000 per day for the first violation.
Code compliance month allows homeowners to reduce liens in May
The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution proclaiming May as Code Compliance Month at its March 28 meeting.
Any individual who owns property that has been liened by Hernando County for a code enforcement violation may complete a one-time application for a 50% reduction and satisfaction of a qualifying lien. This resolution implements provisions of the ordinance as a financial incentive to owners to bring properties with outstanding code enforcement liens into compliance.
Applications must be submitted to Code Enforcement before May 31. Call the Code Enforcement office at 352-754-4056, and ask for the Code Compliance application. Applications can also be found by visiting https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/code-enforcement/reduction-of-lien.
Submit the required documents and a check for $30 for each application to Code Enforcement, 789 Providence Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601. These may be submitted in person or via mail.
Grande Senior Living to hold April events
BROOKSVILLE — The Grande Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Brooksville, is holding several events this month.
A resident fashion show features donations from the community of gently worn clothing and jewelry, both formal and summer, for the residents to wear and keep after the show. Professionals from Bang’s Salon will help the residents with hair and makeup for the show on April 18 at 3 p.m. They are planning music, lighting, a carpeted runway and champagne after the show.
Also planned for April are an Easter egg hunt, a Spring tea party with a pianist, a fishing trip to Mary’s Fish Camp, a 1950s sock hop and a comedy show.
“Tangerine Dream Team” crowned 2023 kickball champs
SPRING HILL — United Way of Hernando County’s 8th Annual “KICK” Start to Early Literacy Kickball Tournament was hosted on March 25 at Anderson Snow Park.
Over 3,000 attendees enjoyed the variety of 14 food trucks and participated in United Way’s first ever “Food Truck Bingo.”
After a long evening of 16 Hernando business partners vying for the Ultimate Traveling Trophy in a single-elimination kickball tournament, the final matchup came down to Downtown Athletics’ “Tangerine Dream Team” with Celebrity Coach Christa Tanner and Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative’s Team “WRECing Crew” with Celebrity Coach Doug Chorvat Jr.
In the end “Tangerine Dream Team” was crowned the “Champions of Early Literacy.”
The following local Celebrity Coaches took a dip in the dunk tank: PHSC Provost Amy Anderson, Publix District Manager Allyn Welch, Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers, and United Way Executive Director Angie B. Walasek.
Kentucky Derby party slated at Woman’s Club
The historic Brooksville Woman’s Club will hold a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville.
Limited tickets are $35 per person in advance. Reserve now via Eventbrite at http://brookswomanderby.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 352-277-3330 or email dquirolo@gmail.com.
Brooksville accepting nominations for 2023 Great Brooksvillian
On March 17, the city of Brooksville began accepting nominations for the 2023 Great Brooksvillian Award.
Through this annual program, the city of Brooksville recognizes outstanding men and women who have made significant positive contributions to the history, culture and/or economy of the community.
Nominees should be a person whose contributions are generally known and readily recognizable by our residents. An individual who has made a significant contribution to the city of Brooksville is also eligible for this nomination.
Nominations must be made submitted not later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
Program criteria and nomination forms are available for download on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us. or may be picked up at Brooksville’s City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information, contact the Lisa Morris, deputy city clerk, at 352-540-3893, or by email at cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
The nomination form link is at https://tinyurl.com/4bhhpmxf.
Take a virtual tour of Brooksville with new program
The city of Brooksville and CGI Digital have launched a new Community Showcase Video Program featured on www.cityofbrooksville.us. This program is a way the city of Brooksville and its businesses can market themselves to new and prospective businesses and residents.
Brooksville is highlighted in a series of videos, demonstrating everything that makes Brooksville a wonderful place to live, work, and play. Through the creation of a video tour, CGI Digital filmed in locations all throughout the area, ensuring that those who watch the videos get a real taste of Brooksville’s way of life. It is the goal of CGI Digital to provide communities with the latest in digital marketing technology assisting Brooksville in continuing to grow and thrive.
With an easily viewable interface on the official city website, www.cityofbrooksville.us, this video program will encourage viewers to learn more about area attractions, economic development opportunities, quality of life, and more.
Brooksville post office may be named for soldier
On July 24, 2009, during his first tour of duty with the 10th Mountain, 32nd Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army, Spc. Justin Dean Coleman of Hernando County was killed in action while patrolling a residential area of Nuristan Province in Afghanistan. He was only 21 years old.
He was a graduate of Nature Coast Technical High School. In 2011, a two-mile stretch of Shoal Line Boulevard, or County Road 597, was named the “U.S. Army Spc. Justin Dean Coleman Memorial Highway.”
Originally planned as a 96-hour mission to retake Barge Matal from the Taliban, Coleman’s mission in Nuristan Province had turned into a 60-day mission. His platoon conducted patrols of a local village, going from house to house checking for Taliban combatants. During the patrol, Coleman provided security outside one of the houses and received direct fire from an enemy combatant, fatally wounding him in a matter of seconds.
By drawing enemy fire away from his platoon, Coleman’s actions allowed his comrades time to take cover, locate the enemy and successfully counterattack. Because of Coleman’s sacrifice, no other soldiers died that day. Coleman earned the Bronze Star.
In honor of Coleman’s service and tremendous sacrifice, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has filed legislation to rename the U.S. Post Office at 207 E. Fort Dade Ave. in Brooksville as the “Specialist Justin Dean Coleman Memorial Post Office.”
“I am proud to help honor this soldier and his Gold Star family with this legislation,” Bilirakis said. “Spc. Coleman served our great nation with valor and fortitude. It is clearly fitting to designate his hometown post office in Brooksville, Florida, in his honor. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Florida congressional delegation to expedite passage of this important legislation.”
WellCome OM to hold Earth Day celebration
WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, in collaboration with EliteCare Health Centers, invites the public to its fourth annual Earth Day celebration on April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its center at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Call 352-600-4242 for more information. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/555778487417.
Brooksville proclaims Kiwanis Day in the city
BROOKSVILLE — During the March 20 Brooksville City Council Meeting, the members of the City Council honored the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville for 100 years of service.
Kiwanis Club of Brooksville was formed on March 23, 1923. In addition to improving the lives of children in Hernando County and communities around the world, Kiwanis Club members promote the development of community leaders, positive role models, intercultural understanding and cooperation, and opportunities for fellowship, personal growth, professional development, and community service.
The City Council proclaimed March 23 as Kiwanis Club of Brooksville Day in the City of Brooksville and encouraged all citizens to render support to the members of this organization and to make themselves aware of the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville.
For information on the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville visit https://www.kiwanisclubofbrooksville.org. For all other information, contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
Seats available for ‘Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.’
Seats are on sale for Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.,” to be performed from May 5 through May 21.
Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Doors open about 30 minutes before showtime.
Advanced seats are $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime seat prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
Advanced seats have been selling quickly. In fact, the Sunday matinee on May 7 is already sold out and other matinees are almost at the 50% mark.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company or to reserve seating, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoadktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Terlep Chiropractic’s ‘Pet Palooza’ rescheduled to April 22
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, Terlep Chiropractic’s Pet Palooza was rescheduled from March 18 to April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at its clinic, located at 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Terlep Chiropractic is raising food and funds for furry friends by donating all proceeds to five different animal charities. These pet charities include Hernando County SPCA, FurEver Friendz, Inc., Humane Society of the Nature Coast, Paw Warriors, and K-9 Partners for Patriots to help with their operating expenses. The public is invited to bring a donation of unopened dog or cat food or kitty litter for a special chiropractic offer.
Enjoy free tacos, shaved ice, inflatable games, face painting, pet parade, and a petting zoo. Local vendors will be giving away items for pets and there will also be raffle baskets available to purchase. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go directly to animal charities.
Patients who donate dog/cat food or kitty litter will receive vouchers for an adjustment and hydrotherapy massage. New patient donors will receive a consultation, exam, and x-ray. On-site adoptions are available from four local animal shelters. All pets are welcome to attend this charitable event.
Brijbag to judge ABA competition
Attorney Brian Brijbag was recently selected as a judge for the American Bar Association’s Client Counseling Memorandum Competition. The competition tests law students on their ability to interview, counsel, and support a client. Attorney Brijbag judged students in client problem description, organization, summary of client’s goals, explanation of law, analysis and discussion, moral and ethical issues, next steps identification and format and grammar.
A Client Counseling Memorandum details the pros and cons of a client’s case while providing the relevant legal basis for moving forward. It is a tool that a junior attorney will need to prepare for a senior attorney to review and make a decision.
“This was indeed an honor,” Brijbag said. “In taking part in this competition, I am helping mentor a new generation of lawyers.”
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Brooksville
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg.
Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio.
“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” said Paul Rohr. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”
Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is “Meatloaf Monday” from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
A March 26 veteran fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. will have live music, food and raffles.
Motorcycle riders, make plans to attend and come out and help us support a local veteran in need.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook
“mcl708 oorah,” or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Hernando Audubon meetings for April
• Hernando Audubon and Citrus County Audubon are sponsoring a Baby Bird Shower, Saturday, April 15. This is a benefit for Michele Kline’s HOPE Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc., located in Citrus County, and Sherri Shelley’s Athena’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Hernando County. It will be held at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. There will be a bird walk at 8 a.m. If you would like to give a present to the baby birds that need to be rehabilitated, here is a list: paper towels (“select-a-size” type), Dawn dish detergent original, laundry detergent, dark-colored towels, bleach, white vinegar and OxiClean. Contact Linda by texting 352-428-2629 or email lindalark85@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon meeting: Dr. Savanna Barry will speak about Sea Grass, Water Quality, and the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve. The meeting will be held on April 27, 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. Free, all are welcome. Information: 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, April 28. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Youth orchestra seeks players
Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for young people who can read music and play an instrument. The orchestra plays classical music, gives several concerts throughout the year and can even loan you an instrument if you need it. For more information, visit www.hernandoyouthorchestra.com or call 352-600-9555.
