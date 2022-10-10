Seminar focuses on urology
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “His and Her Urology Seminar” on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, the one-story building on the hospital's campus.
One in two people will experience a urological condition during their lifetime, which includes urinary incontinence, UTIs, enlarged prostate and erectile dysfunction, among others. Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, a board-certified urologist, will discuss prevention and the signs, symptoms, and non-surgical and surgical treatments available.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time.
Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
Diabetes seminar on tap
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Understanding, Preventing, and Managing Diabetes” on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center on the hospital's campus.
Fadel Abou Ghaida, M.D., Family Medicine Resident, will make the presentation.
Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
Detention staffers earn certifications
Five Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center staff members recently received national designations from the American Jail Association.
Lt. Teresa Stevens, Sgt. Justin Beetz, Sgt. Philip DiGaetano, and Sgt. Darryl Smith earned the designation of Certified Jail Manager, and Deputy Brad Collito earned the designation of Certified Jail Officer by the authority of the American Jail Association through its Jail Manager Certification Commission.
These certifications are granted upon the successful completion of a rigid experiential background application and an intensive four-hour examination jointly prepared by the American Jail Association and the Jail Manager Certification Commission.
“Seeking and attaining these designations from the American Jail Association is completely voluntary and shows their knowledge, experience, and commitment to their profession. Hernando County citizens should be very proud of the efforts and commitment of these professionals to the mission of running a constitutional jail,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.
Licensing bus enlisted for Ian
BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services will no longer be located in Hernando County.
The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to serve those in need from Hurricane Ian. Because the Florida Highway Patrol closed the building on U.S. 98 North/Ponce de Leon Boulevard that housed the driver license branch office, the locations for driver license services are limited.
Full service driver license issuance is located at the Westside Government Center at 7489 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Certain services require appointments, so visit the website at www.hernandotax.us for more information.
Driver license clearances only is in the courthouse office at 20 N. Main St., Room 112, Brooksville, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office handles traffic citations, child support, court cost suspensions, and insurance suspensions. There is no printing of driver license or identification cards.
You can also visit https://mydmvportal.flhsmv.gov/ for online services.
For additional information, contact the Hernando County Tax Collector’s office at 352-754-4180 or visit www.hernandotax.us.
Sheriff’s festival in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Safety & Fun Fest from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in downtown Brooksville.
Brookridge dance is Nov. 5
The “Thanking Our Veterans” dance will be held Nov. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “At Large” will be performing with dance music from the ’50s to the ’80s.
The event is casual dress, BYOB with coffee and ice provided, bring your own snacks. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Be sure and get your new season ticket package for 2023 on sale now with varied plans for snowbirds available.
Call now for reservations for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. This is a fantastic six-course catered meal by John Mason, with wine at each table and also champagne provided at midnight for toasting the New Year. “Retro Express” will be performing.
The December “Tis the Season” dance will be on Dec. 3 featuring “Angelo.” For more information, contact Val at 352-616-0242 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Next year’s special dance on Jan. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. will feature “Johnny Wild and the Delights.” Tickets are on sale for $20 each in advance and $25 at the door. This is a high-energy show and dance featuring all the old classic rock ’n’ roll. This is a must-see show, a fantastic six piece band. You can preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO.
Audubon offers photography class
Alice Mary Herden will teach this class. The focus of this photography class is simply to know the basic functions of a DSLR camera. There are times when the technical side gets too overwhelming, and many people lose the real purpose of investing in a camera. This class will simplify terms in order for you to enjoy photographing nature and wildlife in its natural settings.
The class is 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ahhochee Hill Sanctuary, 24268 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. The entrance to the sanctuary is just east of the fire station. The class size is limited so make a reservation with Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
Sierra Club hosts meet-up
The Adventure Coast Group’s monthly virtual meetup will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. Jason Lauritsen and Danna Bramlett will share insights about the Nature Coast and its important role in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
Register in advance for this meeting at https://tinyurl.com/2p99kvvx.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352-277-3330.
