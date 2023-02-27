Hernando gets transit grant
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County has been awarded $328,374 through the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant program from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
This grant will be used by the county to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.
This plan will identify low-cost, high-impact strategies that will improve user safety within the entire county. The county will consider options such as enhanced delineations, Safe Streets Criteria, Road Safety Audits on particular roadways, and other safety enhancements.
Development of this plan will prepare Hernando County for the submission of other grant opportunities available for the implementation of strategies identified in the plan.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Department of Public Works Office at 352-754-4060.
Jail administrator gets post
Maj. Shaun Klucznik was notified this week that he was elected as Third Vice President of the American Jail Association. He was voted in by the active membership of the association. He will be sworn into the position in May at the AJA Conference in Omaha, Neb.
The AJA Third Vice President is a member of AJA’s executive committee and is considered an officer of the corporation. AJA officers take office annually by the process of succession of office. This means in the spring of 2027, Klucznik would become president of the American Jail Association.
“I am humbled and honored that the membership of the American Jail Association put enough trust in me to elect me as their Third Vice President. When I was elected to the Board of Directors two years ago, it solidified my thought that AJA leads the way in supporting the correctional professionals that risk it all working in our local jails. I knew I wanted to continue to serve with AJA to further its mission of enhancing the profession. It is an honor to be able to continue to serve and represent Sheriff Nienhuis and the men and women of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on a national level,” Klucznik said.
The American Jail Association is a national, nonprofit organization that supports the professionals who operate the nation's jails. AJA is the only national association that focuses exclusively on issues specific to the operations of local jails and detention facilities.
Jail kitchen gets thumbs-up
Sheriff Al Nienhuis reports that the kitchen at the Hernando County Detention Center passed inspection on Feb. 3.
Inspectors checked 57 specific categories including employee health, good hygienic practices, approved procedures, protection from contamination, proper use of utensils and food temperature control.
No violations were noted during the unannounced inspection. The unannounced inspections occur three times per year. The previous inspection, completed on Jan. 9, also found no violations.
Winter archery leagues underway
It’s not too late to shoot bank scores and catch up. For information, send an email to citrusarchery@yahoo.com.
Attention seniors, we are now a Silver Sneaker Flex Site. Come on out and enjoy our sport for fun and exercise.
Results from the Feb. 18 NFAA 300 Round:
Cub Barebow: Female: Luna Parker 28
Youth Freestyle: Lilli Posey 201
Adult Freestyle: AJ Konon 239
Adult Bowhunter Freestyle: Michael Parker
Senior Traditional: Scott Stewart 218
Senior Adult Freestyle: First, Daniel Alarcon 293; Second, Miguel Ingles
Silver Senior Freestyle: Dave Ireland 300
Master Barebow Recurve: Jane Boston 209
See our schedule for upcoming events..
Citrus Archery Club 2023 Public Event Schedule:
March 18: International Round casual registration 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 15: International Round casual registration 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 20: International Round casual registration 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 27: Summer Youth Days Coaching Event 8 a.m. to noon (runs four weeks)
June 6: Eight-week Summer League starts: Mixed Targets (animal, 3-D, spots) 40 yards max casual 3 to 7 p.m.
June 10-11: Florida Sunshine Games at Gator Bowmen (choice of Field, 3-D or 900 Rounds)
June 17: Bob Jones Memorial Event: Novelty, Archery Battleship at 2 p.m.; 600 Round at 6 p.m.
June 24: Summer Youth Days: Annual Youth Day Tournament, starts at 8 a.m.
Aug. 19: Central Florida Regional Championship. 20. International/20 3-D 9 a.m. start
Sept. 16: 14 Animal/20 3-D 9 to 11 a.m. casual registration
Oct. 14: 900 Round 9 a.m. start
Nov. 18: 900 Round 9 a.m. start
Dec. 2: Florida Senior Games in Wesley Chapel
Wellness lecture on tap
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM, LLC, will present a wellness lecture, “Clean-up Time: Detoxing, Fasting, Autophagy” on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The lecture will be held at the auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh.
To register for this free lecture visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/479484179087.
Chiropractor holds pet day
SPRING HILL -- Terlep Chiropractic invites the public to join “Pet Palooza” on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the clinic, 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Terlep Chiropractic is raising food and funds for furry friends by donating all proceeds to five different animal charities. These pet charities include Hernando County SPCA, FurEver Friendz Inc., Humane Society of the Nature Coast, Paw Warriors and K-9 Partners for Patriots to help with their operating expenses. The public is invited to bring a donation of unopened dog or cat food or kitty litter for a special chiropractic offer.
Enjoy free tacos, shaved ice, inflatable games, face painting, pet parade, and a petting zoo. Local vendors will be giving away items for pets and there will also be raffle baskets available to purchase. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go directly to animal charities.
Patients who donate dog/cat food or kitty litter will receive vouchers for an adjustment and hydrotherapy massage. New patient donors will receive a consultation, exam, and x-ray. On-site adoptions are available from four local animal shelters. All pets are welcome to attend this charitable event.
HCSO offers firearms training
Sheriff Al Nienhuis has announced the next session of Situational Awareness Firearms Training (SAFE) is set for Friday, March 24.
SAFE is an interactive firearms training course available exclusively to Hernando County residents who are current concealed weapon permit-holders.
In Hernando County there are currently over 21,500 citizens who lawfully possess concealed weapon permits. It is in the public’s best interest for citizens who are legally carrying to also be armed with basic knowledge and skills related to possessing said firearms. This is why the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office created this one-day course for its citizens.
The course provides participants with a wide array of information, interactive firearms simulations training, and instruction on the firing range with each participant firing 100 rounds from his/her personally owned weapon.
This special training will be provided by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office certified firearms instructors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training is limited to 12 participants, so register early.
Requirements:
• Each participant must be a full-time resident of Hernando County as verified through driver license or other form of current ID.
• Each participant must possess a current, active Florida concealed weapon permit.
• Each participant must submit to a current criminal history check and verification of participant’s concealed weapon permit.
• A $100 registration fee online. (A portion of the proceeds will benefit Boy Scouts of America.)
• Each participant must bring for use a personally owned firearm. Each firearm will be subject to a safety inspection by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office firearms instructors. (Only .38 caliber, 9mm, 40 caliber, .380 caliber and .45 caliber are allowed.)
• Each participant must bring for use 100 rounds of factory ammunition for his/her firearm. (Reloads are not permitted.)
Registration process:
• Complete the online application at https://www.hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx. Be sure to include your concealed weapon permit number.
• Choose the date March 24. Once your application is submitted, you will receive an email to notify you that your application is being processed.
• Once your application has been processed, you will receive an email with instructions on payment. Only cash or a check will be accepted.
• Once your registration fee is received, a confirmation email will be sent showing you are registered for the class and where to report on the day of the class.
Brooksville has board vacancy
BROOKSVILLE — The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Brooksville Housing Authority.
The seat is available in May 2023 for a 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-540-3810 with any questions.
All applicants for the volunteer position must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://bit.ly/3YSlHEm or for more information, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/ or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
Simpson Technical College to host information session
Simpson Technical College is hosting an information session on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the media center at Nature Coast Technical High School for the next Law Enforcement Academy that will start in May 2023.
Nature Coast Technical High School is at 4057 California St.
Hernando Audubon to meet
• Hernando Audubon Birding and Biking on the Withlacoochee Trail will be Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m. at Lake Townsen Preserve Park, 28011 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. We will bike about 6 miles south before returning. Contact Claudia at camsler36@gmail.com or 813-244-0305.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, March 18, at 8 a.m. in the parking lot on the west side of U.S. 19 at 13243 Commercial Way, 6.7 miles north of S.R. 50. Entrance fee is $3 per person or $6 per car (free with senior free hunting and fishing license). The group size is limited, so please reserve your spot with the trip leader Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Bats in My Backyard with speaker Shari Blissett-Clark on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. All are welcome at this free meeting. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460. This program dispels the myths and misconceptions that surround bats and reveals fascinating facts.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, on Saturday, March 25, at McKethan Lake at 15185 Broad St. (U.S. 41), north of Brooksville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for songbirds and water birds. There is a $2 per person park fee. The trip leader has made a reservation for our group and will collect the $2 fee from participants and pay a lump sum. Please bring exact cash. Contact Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Evening with author Poole
In honor of women’s history month, we’ve invited author Leslie Kemp Poole to speak to us about the important, but perhaps lesser known, stories of women in Florida’s environmental movement. Copies of Poole’s books will NOT be for sale at the event. If you’re interested in asking Poole to autograph a copy of her book(s), you’ll need to pre-purchase online or special order from a local bookstore. A complete list of Poole’s books including links to purchase can be found on her website: lesliekemppoole.com/books.
Space is limited so register at:
https://outreach.myfwc.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1718651&group=
Our program can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/961155404867994
Chinsegut Conservation Center is located 7 miles north of Brooksville, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville, Fl. 34601. For more information e-mail Chinsegut@myfwc.com or call 352-754-6722.
Gallery 201 calls for artists
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Gallery 201 “Florida Native” exhibit. Anything Florida is suited for this exhibit, just make it native.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Images can be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for dropoff of new exhibit artwork and pick of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, March 24, through Friday, March 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
The reception for “Florida Native” will be Friday, April 7, at the Brooksville Gallery 201, Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and refreshment and is open to the public.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Temple to hold bazaar
Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, presents the 27th annual Food Fest and Spring Bazaar on Sunday, March 19. Come and enjoy an afternoon of delicious foods, local vendors, music and plants to buy.
Vendors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the Temple office at 352-686-7034. Pre-ordering will be available at www.tbdfl.org.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Wellness lecture scheduled
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM LLC will present a wellness lecture titled “Clean-up Time: Detoxing, Fasting, Autophagy” on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The lecture will be held at the auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh.
To register for this free lecture visit http://bit.ly/3XFLWhb.
For information, visit www.WellComeOmCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Beer and Wine Fest coming
The Hernando Untapped Beer & Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Leadfoot City from 6 to 10 p.m.
Marketing, branding and vendor opportunities are available, and tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/mamz2umc.
Leadfoot City is at 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville.
There will be food trucks, vendors and local merchants in addition to over 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, including local favorites. VIPs will enjoy early admission at 5 p.m., tasting glass, specialty food, VIP seating, beer and wine. General admission provides a tasting glass and unlimited sampling of beer and wine.
For more information, visit www.hernandochamber.com.
Commented
