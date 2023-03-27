School district’s students to lose access to book
The Hernando County School District has acceded to the request of affiliates of the Moms for Liberty group to remove the book “Lucky” from Central High School.
Monty Floyd and his wife, Kara, said in an email to the district that this was their second request to remove the book. Kara Floyd is vice chair of Moms for Liberty and a member of the district’s curriculum and materials review committee.
“Lucky” is a 1999 book that detail’s Alice Sebold’s experiences as a rape victim, her reaction to the assault and her efforts to get her attacker arrested and convicted.
According to Amazon, “In a memoir hailed for its searing candor, as well as its wit, Alice Sebold reveals how her life was transformed when, as an eighteen-year-old college freshman, she was brutally raped and beaten in a park near campus. What ultimately propels this chronicle of sexual assault and its aftermath is Sebold’s indomitable spirit, as she fights to secure her rapist’s arrest and conviction and comes to terms with a relationship to the world that has forever changed.”
The Floyds objected to the “extremely graphic sexually, age inappropriate, content … sexual abuse, drug use, nudity, profanity and sexual activities.”
In late 2021, the book was pulled from publication after it was found that the man Sebold had accused of rape had been exonerated after he spent 16 years in prison.
The committee recommended that the book be removed and not be accessible to Hernando County students.
Group names Bilirakis Florida’s most effective lawmaker in Congress
The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint partnership between the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia and the College of Arts and Science at Vanderbilt University, has just issued its rankings of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 117th Congress, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.
The organization named Bilirakis “Florida’s Most Effective Member in Congress,” the third time Bilirakis has been recognized with this honor. For the most recent session, Bilirakis is also scored as the “Seventh Most Effective Republican lawmaker” in Congress and the “34th Most Effective Lawmaker” of either party in Congress.
"My constituents send me to Washington to get things done on their behalf, and that is my primary focus as I work to better our community and the lives of those I serve,” Bilirakis said. “Achieving that goal requires ongoing relationship-building with all stakeholders. While I am never willing to compromise my principles, I do believe in working together to find common ground.”
Terlep’s Violetta passes National Physical Therapy Exam
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic has announced that Philip C. Violetta, DPT, has successfully completed his National Physical Therapy exam.
Violetta received his doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Science in Miami. He also holds a bachelor of science degree in health science with a minor in psychology from the University of South Florida.
Violetta completed clinical internships at CORA Physical Therapy in Clermont; SELECT Physical Therapy in Clarksville, Tenn.; Equilibrio Home Health in Virginia Beach, Va.; and SELECT Physical Therapy in Navarre.
Violetta’s prior professional experience includes serving as a member of the fitness staff and as a fitness supervisor at the University of South Florida as well as a floor coach for OPEX Fitness. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and has certifications in CPR/basic first aid and blood borne pathogen.
In addition to his training as a DPT, Violetta also completed advanced courses in Musculoskeletal III: Advanced Extremity Examination, Evaluation and Manipulation; Extremity Integration; and Musculoskeletal IV: Advanced Spinal Examination, Evaluation and Manipulation.
Integrative Healing presents wellness lecture
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM, LLC, will present a wellness lecture “Don’t Be Fooled: What the Top Three Industries Don’t Want You to Know” on Thursday, April 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The lecture will be held at the auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh.
To register for this free lecture, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/479489234207.
For information go to www.WellComeOmCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
WellCome OM to hold Earth Day celebration
WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, in collaboration with EliteCare Health Centers, invites the public to its fourth annual Earth Day celebration on April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its center at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Call 352-600-4242 for more information. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/555778487417.
Brooksville proclaims Kiwanis Day in the city
BROOKSVILLE – During the March 20 Brooksville City Council Meeting, the members of the City Council honored the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville for 100 years of service.
Kiwanis Club of Brooksville was formed on March 23, 1923. In addition to improving the lives of children in Hernando County and communities around the world, Kiwanis Club members promote the development of community leaders, positive role models, intercultural understanding and cooperation, and opportunities for fellowship, personal growth, professional development, and community service.
The City Council proclaimed March 23 as Kiwanis Club of Brooksville Day in the City of Brooksville and encouraged all citizens to render support to the members of this organization and to make themselves aware of the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville.
For information on the Kiwanis Club of Brooksville visit https://www.kiwanisclubofbrooksville.org. For all other information, contact the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
Seats available for ‘Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.’
Seats are on sale for Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.,” to be performed from May 5 through May 21.
Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Doors open about 30 minutes before showtime.
Advanced seats are $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime seat prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
Advanced seats have been selling quickly. In fact, the Sunday matinee on May 7 is already sold out and other matinees are almost at the 50% mark.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company or to reserve seating, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoadktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Terlep Chiropractic’s “Pet Palooza” rescheduled to April 22
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, Terlep Chiropractic’s Pet Palooza was rescheduled from March 18 to April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at its clinic, located at 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Terlep Chiropractic is raising food and funds for furry friends by donating all proceeds to five different animal charities. These pet charities include Hernando County SPCA, FurEver Friendz, Inc., Humane Society of the Nature Coast, Paw Warriors, and K-9 Partners for Patriots to help with their operating expenses. The public is invited to bring a donation of unopened dog or cat food or kitty litter for a special chiropractic offer.
Enjoy free tacos, shaved ice, inflatable games, face painting, pet parade, and a petting zoo. Local vendors will be giving away items for pets and there will also be raffle baskets available to purchase. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go directly to animal charities.
Patients who donate dog/cat food or kitty litter will receive vouchers for an adjustment and hydrotherapy massage. New patient donors will receive a consultation, exam, and x-ray. On-site adoptions are available from four local animal shelters. All pets are welcome to attend this charitable event.
Brijbag to judge ABA competition
Attorney Brian Brijbag was recently selected as a judge for the American Bar Association’s Client Counseling Memorandum Competition. The competition tests law students on their ability to interview, counsel, and support a client. Attorney Brijbag judged students in client problem description, organization, summary of client’s goals, explanation of law, analysis and discussion, moral and ethical issues, next steps identification and format and grammar.
A Client Counseling Memorandum details the pros and cons of a client’s case while providing the relevant legal basis for moving forward. It is a tool that a junior attorney will need to prepare for a senior attorney to review and make a decision.
“This was indeed an honor,” Brijbag said. “In taking part in this competition, I am helping mentor a new generation of lawyers.”
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Brooksville on March 29
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, will open its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg.
Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on March 29; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.
“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” said Paul Rohr. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”
Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is "Meatloaf Monday" from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook "mcl708 oorah," or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Hernando Audubon meetings for April
• Hernando Audubon birding trip to Croom Tract of Withlacoochee State Forest, Saturday, April 1. At 6:45 a.m. meet on the south side of Croom Road (C.R.-480) at the horse corral at the intersection with Forest Road 7. This is 7 miles east of U.S.-41. Contact Bev, 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon and Citrus County Audubon are sponsoring a Baby Bird Shower, Saturday, April 15. This is a benefit for Michele Kline’s HOPE Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc., located in Citrus County, and Sherri Shelley’s Athena’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Hernando County. It will be held at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. There will be a bird walk at 8 a.m. If you would like to give a present to the baby birds that need to be rehabilitated, here is a list: paper towels (“select-a-size” type), Dawn dish detergent original, laundry detergent, dark-colored towels, bleach, white vinegar and OxiClean. Contact Linda by texting 352-428-2629 or email lindalark85@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon meeting: Dr. Savanna Barry will speak about Sea Grass, Water Quality, and the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve. The meeting will be held on April 27, 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. Free, all are welcome. Information: 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, April 28. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Youth orchestra seeks players
Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for young people who can read music and play an instrument. The orchestra plays classical music, gives several concerts throughout the year and can even loan you an instrument if you need it. For more information, visit www.hernandoyouthorchestra.com or call 352-600-9555.
‘Spring Fling’ coming April 1
The “Spring Fling” dance will be held April 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Happy Days (Gabriele Guiffre) will be performing and playing dance music. Casual dress or dress up, it’s always up to you.
BYOB and your snacks; coffee and ice will be provided.
The “Hats off to the Ladies” dance will be held on May 6 with Angelo performing. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each, call to reserve your seats.
There is limited availability. For more information call Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.com.
Poole to speak at Chinsegut
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting award-winning author and historian Leslie Kemp Poole in its popular series of Florida nature author lectures on Friday, March 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville. Attendees must preregister online for this free event at https://tinyurl.com/2hdz8r6d.
Poole’s presentation references her book, “Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century,” sharing stories of some of the challenges faced by women in conservation. Following the presentation, a Q&A session and discussion will be held.
For more information, visit the Chinsegut facebook page or contact the Chinsegut Conservation Center at 352-754-6722 or Chinsegut@MyFWC.com.
Public Works to host Touch-A-Truck on April 1
Hernando County’s Department of Public Works is hosting the second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are looking for a fun and free event to bring the family to or if you want the opportunity to learn about the awesome trucks and equipment that the Department of Public Works, Fleet Management and Utilities Department use on a daily basis, then the Touch-A-Truck event is a fantastic option to consider.
You can also hear from staff about Hernando County Stormwater Management, DPW, the Adopt-A-Road program and so much more.
The theme for this year’s event is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.”
The event will take place at the Department of Public Works, 1525 E. Jefferson St., Brooksville.
This event is in honor of National Public Works Week, May 21 to May 27.
Inmate students earn certifications
In February, the Hernando County Detention Center’s Reentry & Programs office partnered with the Contractors Institute to offer Construction Math and Basic Blueprint Reading, Fundamentals of Business Practices for Construction Contracting, and Mold Remediation courses at the detention center.
Several inmate students earned certificates in these areas, having passed a comprehensive final exam on the last day of class. Additional construction-related courses will be offered moving forward.
Additionally, several inmate students took steps towards earning their GED. Two inmate students were able to complete all sections of the GED within a month-long span.
Protect Weeki Wachee River
With spring break season approaching, the Southwest Florida Water Management District reminds visitors about the recreational best practices that will help protect the Weeki Wachee river and reduce ecological impacts.
Visitors leaving kayaks while on the river have trampled vegetation and eroded riverbanks and sand point bars. Also, numerous trees have been damaged from climbing and rope swinging.
• Stay in the vessel when possible.
• If you have to leave the vessel, tie off in shallow waters.
• Avoid docking on riverbanks.
• Don’t trample vegetation or kick up silt.
• Avoid climbing on banks and walking on sand point bars.
• Don’t climb trees or use rope swings.
• Don’t litter or leave anything behind.
The district will be distributing free education materials made available at kayak shops, vacation rentals and other businesses near the river. For more information, visit WaterMatters.org/ProtectWeeki.
Hernando Audubon to meet
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Bats in My Backyard with speaker Shari Blissett-Clark on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. All are welcome at this free meeting. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460. This program dispels the myths and misconceptions that surround bats and reveals fascinating facts.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, on Saturday, March 25, at McKethan Lake at 15185 Broad St. (U.S. 41), north of Brooksville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for songbirds and water birds. There is a $2 per person park fee. The trip leader has made a reservation for our group and will collect the $2 fee from participants and pay a lump sum. Please bring exact cash. Contact Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Gallery 201 calls for artists
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Gallery 201 “Florida Native” exhibit. Anything Florida is suited for this exhibit, just make it native.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Images can be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for dropoff of new exhibit artwork and pick of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, March 24, through Friday, March 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
The reception for “Florida Native” will be Friday, April 7, at the Brooksville Gallery 201, Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and refreshment and is open to the public.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
