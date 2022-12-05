Stage West offers Christmas show
While Stage West is preparing its next show, La Cage Aux Folles, for January, there is an offering in December.
See the Dibaile dance troupe perform the retelling of the Christmas story through song and dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Tickets are available online at www.stagewestflorida.com, at the box office window, or by calling the theater at 352-683-5113.
Couple expands Hand & Stone with new spa in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL— Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has opened its newest franchised location in Spring Hill at 12372 Cortez Blvd. in Cortez West Shoppes.
The new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by experienced franchisees and husband-and-wife team Mark and Valerie Gallarelli, who also own Hand & Stone in Trinity.
The Spring Hill Hand & Stone spa is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Hand & Stone’s massage and facial services or to schedule an appointment, call 352-592-6212 or visit handandstone.com/locations/fl-spring-hill.
Oak Hill gets handmade gifts for kids
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital received 50 gift bags for pediatric emergency patients that include a handmade car, coloring book and crayons, all donated compliments of community member Anthony Caponigro. Caponigro, 82, has been donating these gifts for the past five years out of the goodness of his heart and the desire to give back to others.
"I've really been fortunate in my life,” Caponigro said. “I was a correctional officer for 25 years and I've seen the worst and the very best in people. I want to live my best and give back to others, especially to kids. To be in a hospital for a holiday has got to be terrible. I remember when I was 4 and I had my tonsils out and it was terrible! I want to brighten their day with these gifts.”
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s dedicated pediatric emergency room cares for more than 800 pediatric patients each month. “We know that this handmade gift will make these kids smile on one of their worst days,” said Ken Wicker, CEO. “We also know the fact that someone in the community thought about these kids will bring a smile to their families, too. We wanted to extend our sincerest thank you to Mr. Caponigro for his generosity and kindness.”
School district heightens security over social media image
The Hernando County School District has sent out a message regarding a written threat against schools that is circulating on social media, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
“We are aware of an image being shared through social media that shows a written threat against schools. Law enforcement has confirmed that the message and social media post originate from out of state. However, school administrators, staff and local law enforcement are aware of the post and are maintaining heightened security in an abundance of caution,” the school district said in the message.
“While HCSO continues to investigate and monitor the post, we ask that students and parents refrain from sharing the image and to contact local law enforcement if you have any questions. Thank you for your attention.”
Hernando libraries to close early Dec. 16
BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Public Library System will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, for an all-staff meeting and training.
The libraries will open on the next scheduled business day.
Brooksville Main Street cited as program of month
BROOKSVILLE — Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Brooksville Main Street has been designated the December 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month.
“I am delighted to recognize Brooksville Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month,” Byrd said. “This historic city on a hill is an excellent example of how to create a sense of community that appeals to every generation.”
“What Brooksville Main Street has been able to accomplish in a short five years seems magical, but it really is the hard work of hundreds of volunteers deeply committed to our hometown,” said Natalie Kahler, Brooksville Main Street’s executive director. “A donor the other day told me there is a spirit of giving over Brooksville right now. I couldn’t agree more – a spirit of giving of our time, talent and treasure is in the air. It’s beyond rewarding to be involved at this moment in this city – and I believe we will look back at this time in Brooksville as one of pivotal positive placemaking.”
For more information on Brooksville Main Street, visit WeLoveBVL.org, on Facebook.com/BrooksvilleMainStreet, or Instagram at Instagram.com/BrooksvilleMainStreet.
To learn more about the Florida Main Street program, visit FloridaMainStreet.com or Facebook.com/FloridaMainStreet.
Temple Beth David to hold ‘Night of 100 Menorahs’
SPRING HILL — Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., will conduct its traditional Chanukah “Night of 100 Menorahs” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. To help celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights, there will be singing, dreidels, Chanukah gelt and presents for the kids. Bring your menorah and candles to light.
Soup and latkes will be served; jelly donuts and beverages are all included.
Adults are $10 and children are free. RSVP is mandatory by Dec. 12 as tickets are limited. Send your check to Temple Beth David at the address above; reserve online at tbdfl.org/events.
STBM sets Chanukah celebration services
SPRING HILL — STBM will hold its Chanukah celebration services on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive.
The second night menorah lighting will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at 12029 Majestic Blvd., Hudson.
For more information, call 727-233-2620.
WREC board announces $22 million refund
DADE CITY – This year the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative’s board has authorized a $22 million Capital Credits refund to members, an increase from $21 million a year ago.
“Inflation has had a major impact on our members this year, and the Cooperative has experienced significant increases in both material and fuel costs. This Capital Credits refund represents our commitment to continue providing our members with affordable, reliable power at a reasonable cost,” said Billy Brown, WREC’S general manager.
This refund represents a total of $437 million WREC has returned to its members in Capital Credits and Revenue Reductions to date. WREC members will see this credit on their December electric bill.
Unitarians to hold services in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — The Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines theme for December is “Wonder.” Sunday services are now being held at Profound Revelations Studios, 316 W. Jefferson St., in Brooksville. Although Zoom meetings are still held, the public can attend in person.
From Jefferson, turn into the parking lot on the left, just past the sign for COMBS Appliance Repair (the blue building). You’ll see a small temporary sign for the Unitarian Universalist Church by the driveway. For more information, call 352-600-9555
Audubon sets birding events
A Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Brooksville Wetlands will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. Meet at 8 a.m. at the southwest retention pond at Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville (intersection of U.S. 41 and Wiscon Road). From there we will visit wetlands near Brooksville to look for ducks, wading birds and songbirds. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Hernando Audubon will hold a Beginning Birding session on Friday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. Binoculars will be available for use. For information, contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
All are welcome at these free events. For more information, check https://www.hernandoaudubon.org/
Oak Hill Hospital hosts free tobacco quit class
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a free Tools to Quit Tobacco class on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The class will be held from 2-4 p.m. on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room at 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
This free class will provide participants with information about the effects of tobacco use and nicotine dependency, the benefits of quitting, effective tools, and techniques to assist in developing a personalized quit plan to become tobacco-free. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, lead tobacco treatment specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc., at 813-929-1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org.
Public records request portal launched
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County government has launched a brand-new public records request portal called “Next Request.”
Citizens who would like to make a public records request pursuant to Florida Statute 119 can now submit a request online by visiting HernandoCountyFL.NextRequest.com. A portal will help connect records requests with each respective department to provide a response in an efficient manner. Citizens will receive real-time updates regarding their request and notifications on the status of the requested data.
The Next Request portal also has a list of contact information for record-keeping departments pertaining to records not maintained or stored through Hernando County government. This feature will help citizens connect with local organizations/record departments in their search for information.
When fulfilling a public records request, a fee may be charged if a request takes a substantial amount of staff time or county resources to complete. Florida public records laws state that requests for information must be filled in a reasonable amount of time. In addition to any fee estimates, county staff will give an estimate of the time needed to gather the requested public records. Some public records are exempt by Florida Statutes.
To view the Public Records Policy for Hernando County Government, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/PublicRecords. For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
Sierra Club to discuss algae crisis
Join the next virtual MeetUp on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7-8 p.m. when Dr. Brian Lapointe, a research professor at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, will speak about “Florida’s Algae Crisis: The Role of Sewage and Extreme Rainfall Events.”
Lapointe’s research interests include algal physiology and biochemistry, seagrass and coral reef ecology, eutrophication, marine bioinvasions and marine conservation. He will discuss his water quality research in South Florida and the Caribbean region assessing the relationship between water quality and the health of ocean and coastal waters including recent studies of blue green algae in the Ft. Myers-Cape Coral area after hurricane Irma and heavy rainfall.
Register in advance for the meeting at https:www.sierraclub.org/florida/adventure-coast
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352 277-3330.
Mermaid trail to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — The Mermaid Tale Trail, created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area, will be unveiled Jan. 12, the Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau announced.
This project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
In honor of the park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as National Historic Landmarks.
Dianne Wyatt McDonald, 92, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists for The Mermaid Tale Trail.
Brookridge schedules social dance
The “Mardi Gras” dance will be Feb. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “Johnny Lobo” will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Casual dress, BYOB; coffee is provided, bring your own snacks.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, as there is limited availability.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be coming back to Brookridge for a dance on Jan. 21. Tickets for this special dance are $20 each and $25 at the door. You can preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO. Val Stratton is stepping down as ticketmaster for the Brookridge Social Dance Committee. Contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Reach out to Guardian ad Litem program
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
Reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities.
