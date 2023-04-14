Events offer plenty to do
On April 22, the Florida-Friendly Earth Day Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the UF/IFAS Hernando County Master Gardener Volunteer Nursery. The nursery is at 19490 Oliver St. in Brooksville.
It’s a family-friendly event with plants for sale, a kids' craft table, native plant experts, macro-photography workshop, propagation workshop, pruning demonstrations and more.
On April 29, International Jazz Day will be celebrated from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Hill Branch Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Musicians from the Hernando Jazz Society will perform.
Brooksville’s annual Blueberry Festival on April 29 and 30 is full of one-of-a-kind products, unique local artwork, gifts and décor from near and far, and a lot of blueberries. Come and explore the unique finds that local makers have for you at this event.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 29 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 in downtown Brooksville.
Mark your calendars for the Hernando County #HernandoPrepares Hurricane & Safety Expo, to be held on June 3.
Come out and meet a local news meteorologist, exhibitors, Touch-a-Truck, kids’ zone, SkyWarn class, LifeSouth Blood Donations and much more.
County issues burn ban
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Commission has issued a county-wide burn ban effective immediately.
An ongoing lack of precipitation and increasing temperatures has created conditions highly favorable for brush fires to occur and rapidly spread. The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hernando County is 573, which places the county "Very High" for fire danger risk, according to Florida Forest Service Forecast reports.
The county-wide ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and burning of vegetation debris is not allowed. The burn ban does not pertain to cooking on attended and monitored barbecue equipment, so long as that equipment is a contained gas or charcoal grill.
Be mindful that simply tossing a lit cigarette into the grass can easily ignite brushfires that can spread out of control rapidly, putting people in danger and threatening homes and businesses.
The burn ban will continue to be in effect until Board of County Commissioners by like resolution determines that emergency drought conditions no longer exist in the County, or the Fire Chief notifies the BOCC in writing that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index remained below 400 in the county for a period of seven consecutive days, whichever occurs first.
To report violations of the burn ban, contact the Hernando County Communications Center at 352-754-6830.
Parks department to hold job fair
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a job fair in conjunction with CareerSource of Pasco/Hernando.
The event will be on Wednesday, May 10, at the Jerome Brown Community Center at Tom Varn Park, 99 Jerome Brown Place, Brooksville, from 11 to 2 p.m.
To prepare attendees, free interview prep and resume-building courses are being offered in a two-hour session on four different days before the fair.
The courses will be held at the Jerome Brown Community Center on:
• Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m. to noon
• Thursday, April 27, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m. to noon
• Thursday, May 4, 4 to 6 p.m.
Although it is not mandatory, attendees are encouraged to register on the CareerSource website at https://qrco.de/bdq8fN.
For more information contact the Brooksville Parks & Recreation Department at 352-540-3830 or visit www.cityofbrooksville.us.
Utilities department to host open house
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Utilities Department will host an open house for a proposed revision to the current Hernando County fertilizer ordinance on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event will be at the Hernando County Utilities Administrative Office, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The open house will be in the first-floor training room.
Weeki Wachee Springs and its river system is designated as an Outstanding Florida Water, and has an implemented Basin Management Action Plan and a Total Maximum Daily Load. The revision to the ordinance is an effort to improve water quality throughout Hernando County and specifically within the Weeki Wachee Springs, springshed and river.
Topics discussed during this meeting include restricting fertilizing during the summertime months, and increasing the exclusion zones (feet away from water, wetland, etc.).
Hernando County Utilities staff and subject matter experts will be available between these hours to provide additional information and answer questions.
This meeting is open to the public and all citizens are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact the Hernando County Utilities Department Administrative office at 352-540-4368.
Dog park to temporarily close
Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill for a two-week period beginning Monday, April 17.
The temporary closure is necessary so staff may perform maintenance tasks, remove old fixtures and install new upgrades.
Upgrades will consist of new concrete pads for picnic tables and benches to be attached to, and new dog watering stations to be installed in each dog run.
As these upgrades are installed, the county asks the citizens for their patience during this temporarily closure to complete the scheduled maintenance.
The Rotary Centennial Dog Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Saturday, April 29.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 754-4031 for additional information.
Tribute bands head to Stage West
SPRING HILL — You asked for them. They’re coming.
Four tribute bands are coming to Stage West Playhouse for the 2023 Summer Concert series, and you can get all four concerts for $99 (plus a fee of $5.95), with the sale ending May 31, or $30 per person, per concert on a first-come, first-served basis. All concerts will be at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The first band will be on Friday, June 23, and it’s True Rumours, a band that plays the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.
On Saturday, July 15, Liverpool Live will bring the music of the Beatles to Spring Hill.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, The Beach Buoys will play the songs that made California fun in the sun, beaches and cars the place to be.
The series will end on Saturday, Sept. 15, with the Orlando Rat Pack, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
Visit stagewestflorida.com for more information and to buy tickets or visit the box office Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stage West Playhouse is at 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill.
Brookridge social dance for May
The “Hats off to the Ladies” Dance will be held May 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Angelo will be performing. Dress can be casual or dress-up. BYOB and snacks; coffee and ice will be provided.
The “Sports Night” dance will be held on June 3 with Billy Lindsey performing.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats. There is limited availability.
For more information, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.com.
Youth orchestra seeks players
Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for young people who can read music and play an instrument. The orchestra plays classical music, gives several concerts throughout the year and can even loan you an instrument if you need it. For more information, visit www.hernandoyouthorchestra.com or call 352-600-9555.
Seats available for ‘Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.’
Seats are on sale for Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Singin’ In the Rain, Jr.,” to be performed from May 5 through May 21.
Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Doors open about 30 minutes before showtime.
Advanced seats are $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime seat prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
Advanced seats have been selling quickly. In fact, the Sunday matinee on May 7 is already sold out and other matinees are almost at the 50% mark.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company or to reserve seating, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoadktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Terlep Chiropractic’s ‘Pet Palooza’ rescheduled to April 22
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, Terlep Chiropractic’s Pet Palooza was rescheduled from March 18 to April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at its clinic, located at 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Terlep Chiropractic is raising food and funds for furry friends by donating all proceeds to five different animal charities. These pet charities include Hernando County SPCA, FurEver Friendz, Inc., Humane Society of the Nature Coast, Paw Warriors, and K-9 Partners for Patriots to help with their operating expenses. The public is invited to bring a donation of unopened dog or cat food or kitty litter for a special chiropractic offer.
Enjoy free tacos, shaved ice, inflatable games, face painting, pet parade, and a petting zoo. Local vendors will be giving away items for pets and there will also be raffle baskets available to purchase. All proceeds from the raffle baskets will go directly to animal charities.
Patients who donate dog/cat food or kitty litter will receive vouchers for an adjustment and hydrotherapy massage. New patient donors will receive a consultation, exam, and x-ray. On-site adoptions are available from four local animal shelters. All pets are welcome to attend this charitable event.
Brijbag to judge ABA competition
Attorney Brian Brijbag was recently selected as a judge for the American Bar Association’s Client Counseling Memorandum Competition. The competition tests law students on their ability to interview, counsel, and support a client. Attorney Brijbag judged students in client problem description, organization, summary of client’s goals, explanation of law, analysis and discussion, moral and ethical issues, next steps identification and format and grammar.
A Client Counseling Memorandum details the pros and cons of a client’s case while providing the relevant legal basis for moving forward. It is a tool that a junior attorney will need to prepare for a senior attorney to review and make a decision.
“This was indeed an honor,” Brijbag said. “In taking part in this competition, I am helping mentor a new generation of lawyers.”
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Brooksville
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg.
Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio.
“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” said Paul Rohr. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”
Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is “Meatloaf Monday” from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
A March 26 veteran fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. will have live music, food and raffles.
Motorcycle riders, make plans to attend and come out and help us support a local veteran in need.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook “mcl708 oorah,” or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Hernando Audubon meetings for April
• Hernando Audubon meeting: Dr. Savanna Barry will speak about Sea Grass, Water Quality, and the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve. The meeting will be held on April 27, 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. Free, all are welcome. Information: 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, April 28. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.