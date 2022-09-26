Breast cancer walkathon set
WEEKI WACHEE — Epic Health and Fitness is raising money for breast cancer research by holding its first walkathon on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Weeki Wachee facility at 6254 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee.
To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Epic Health and Fitness’s owners Ryan and Kelly Unger have partnered with Susan G. Komen, a leading breast cancer organization, to strengthen awareness of the importance of cancer research through the Walkathon Fundraising Event. The fundraiser will be hosted on their indoor walking track, where people can donate an amount of money per each lap that a member of their team walks.
Participants are asked to pay a $25 entry donation which includes a pink Epic Health and Fitness T-shirt featuring a breast cancer ribbon and the event name. All proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer research.
For more information on Epic Health and Fitness and the walkathon, visit EpicHealthandFitness.com.
Live Oak unveils ‘Orient Express’ cast
The Live Oak Theatre is pleased to announce its cast for “Murder on the Orient Express.”
The renowned murder mystery will run through Oct. 9. For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or Flex passes, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, or call 352-593-0027. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
The cast is Kevan Richards as Hercule Poirot, Christopher Richards as Monsieur Bouc, Caitlyn George as Mary Debenham, Kaiden Rossier as Colonel Arbuthnot, Lindsay McTague as Princess Dragomiroff, Dawn Hester as Greta Ohlsson, Katie Marra as Countess Andrenyi, Kimberly Morse as Helen Hubbard, Greg Mys as Ratchett, Jacob Ivie as Hector MacQueen and Ian Moorhouse as Michel.
Hospital hosts Tobacco Quit Class
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a free “Tools to Quit Tobacco” class for the community on Wednesday, Oct. 19, provided by the Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc.
The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room at 11371 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville.
Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org
Classes also will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, lead tobacco treatment specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc., at 813-929-1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org.
Grief support provided
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HPH Hospice will hold a community Grief and Bereavement Support Group on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room, 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville (two-story building), located on the hospital's campus.
This support group provides a safe space for family and friends to work through the emotional and mental challenges of coping with loss. Bereavement specialists from HPH Hospice will help provide a safe space to share experiences, ask questions, and build a network of support through the grieving experience.
Light refreshments will be available. RSVP by calling 352-597-6333.
Advisory board has vacancy
BROOKSVILLE — The city of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Beautification Board Advisory Committee.
The one full-time position will fill an unexpired 4-year term of office through Dec. 31.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Positions are open until filled. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at (352) 540-3810 with any questions.
All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
For more information, visit http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or call 352-540-3810. Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/city-brooksville-city-clerk/files/application-volunteer-board-position.
October Hernando Audubon activities
• Hernando Audubon Beginners Class on Photographing Birds with a DSLR Camera, with instructor Alice Mary Herden. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 a.m. at Ahhochee Hill Sanctuary, 24268 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. The class size is limited so make a reservation with Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Perry Oldenburg, Saturday, Oct. 8. At 8 a.m. meet in the parking lot at 13489 Government Road, Brooksville. From U.S. 41 turn east on Deer Run Road. At the intersection with Government Road, go straight in the right lane. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Weeki Wachee Preserve, Saturday, Oct. 22. At 8 a.m. meet at the entrance gate at 2345 Osowaw Blvd., Spring Hill. We’ll walk two miles on trails to look for songbirds, and drive to the end of the road to look for water birds. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• All About Florida Manatees. Brittany Hall-Scharf will speak about the life history of these saltwater mammals found off Florida’s coasts. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. Masks and social distancing are required. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding: Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. For information, contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
For more details about these activities, check https://www.hernandoaudubon.org/ All Hernando Audubon activities are free and open to the public.
Mail ballots heading out
The Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Office will begin sending Vote-by-Mail ballots on Friday, Sept. 23, to all eligible military and overseas voters. Vote-by- Mail ballots to eligible domestic voters will be mailed on Monday, Oct. 3. Vote-by-Mail ballots will be sent to all voters who have a request on file.
Voters still have plenty of time to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot. New requests can be submitted through the website (www.HernandoVotes.gov) or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-754-4125. Written requests are also accepted; however, they must include the voter’s date of birth, Florida driver’s license number and/or last four digits of SSN, signature, and their Hernando County residence address.
Vote-by-Mail ballots are considered non-forwardable mail, so make sure your address is up to date with the Elections Office. If the ballot is to be mailed to an address other than what is on file, then we must have the voter’s signature and the address of where the ballot should be sent.
Deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Nov. 8 general election is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.
Voted ballots must be received at the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Returning your ballot by mail will require USPS postage. Ballots may also be dropped off at any of our secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) located at each early vote site or either of the Supervisor of Elections offices during days/hours of operation.
Vote-by-Mail ballots will not be accepted at any polling location on Election Day. If you decide to vote in person, take your Vote-by-Mail ballot with you and surrender it to the election worker who checks you in. You cannot use your Vote-by-Mail ballot as a sample. It must be surrendered at the polls during check in.
Sign up for mail ballot status notifications through BallotTrax on HernandoVotes.gov.
Nature writer Cerulean to speak
Join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff for an evening of all things wild and natural in Florida with acclaimed and award-winning Florida nature writer Susan Cerulean. This lecture is part of the Chinsegut Conservation Center’s Florida Nature Writer’s Lecture Series. Cerulean will be speaking on Friday Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required as space is limited.
Register for this event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/55kpef24.
More information about this event can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2yDS96zw9.
Sheriff offers civilian training
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an information session on “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.”
Communities across the country have reassessed their level of preparedness and established broader training and education programs. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville. Go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/InternetClassSignup/ to register.
Mermaids to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau has announced the unveiling of “Destination Mermaids — The Tail Trail,” created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area.
This legacy project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, home of the world-famous mermaids. In honor of the park’s anniversary, 26 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids. The original statue was hand sculpted, and her face cast from an actual Weeki Wachee mermaid. Each statue was then hand-painted by a juried artist, creating a one-of-a-kind work of art that will be included on a trail throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, as well as a plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as a National Historic Landmark.
“We’re delighted to unveil our newest trail of public art while celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, one of Florida’s original and most iconic attractions, and the inspiration for The Tail Trail,” said Tammy Heon, manager of tourism for Florida’s Adventures Coast Visitors Bureau. “The historic mermaids have been the muse of many artists over the decades, today we honor that inspiration by unveiling the first of the statues that will form a trail of Mermaids leading visitors throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast.”
Klucznik is FBI Academy grad
On Sept. 13, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced that Maj. Shaun Klucznik has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.
Klucznik is the sixth in the agency’s history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Klucznik currently serves as the Judicial Services Bureau Commander and Jail Administrator. He is a 24-year veteran in the criminal justice field and is dual certified in corrections and law enforcement. During his tenure at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Klucznik’s prior assignments include Judicial Services Captain, Special Operations Captain, Detention Operations Lieutenant, Special Operations Lieutenant and acting Human Resources Director.
Captain D’s opens in Brooksville
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, has announced the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville at 849 S. Broad St. in a former Taco Bell.
The Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
The new Brooksville restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 50, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options.
Captain D’s in Brooksville is open Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-932-1090.
Equipment for homeless sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs clean gallon jugs, nonperishable foods, shoes, clothing and camping equipment for homeless people, and donations of storage space in the Spring Hill/Brooksville area. We also need bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned for people who need them.
If you have a RV you have been unable to sell, donating yours would let you take the value as a tax deduction. NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Orchestra seeks new members
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for new members: musicians aged 6 to 18 and adult mentors. Musicians must be able to read music and play an instrument. The orchestra also needs instruments that can be refurbished and loaned to musicians who need them.
HYO plays classical music and gives several concerts throughout the year. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate. An orchestra member will pick up instruments and provide a receipt. Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. Go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org for more information.
PHSC gets new coaches
Pasco-Hernando State College recently hired Mark Leonard as head coach for the women’s soccer team and promoted longtime men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Behm to head coach.
The moves come as the PHSC athletic department was faced with two vacancies weeks away from the start to the seasons. “At one point I was concerned that we were going to have to cancel the soccer season facing the vacancy at three weeks out with no replacement, but I am very fortunate to have found an excellent experienced candidate in Coach Leonard and blessed to have coach Behm step-up and run the basketball program with his wealth of experience,” said Steven Winterling, PHSC athletic director.
The Men’s basketball season opener will be at Hillsborough Community College on Nov. 2.
More information can be found at bobcats.phsc.edu.
Public invited to festival
SPRING HILL —The public is invited to Hernando County’s first “Awaken Florida Festival” that will be held at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Awaken Festival of Mind, Body & Soul aims to help people seek holistic healing and inner peace by focusing on spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. The festival will be open, accessible and inclusive and will showcase music, conversations, wellness, food traditions, workshops and more.
Event times are Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/awaken-florida-tickets-368869537717.
For more information on the festival visit http://awakenflorida.org/.
