Brooksville announces advisory board vacancies
BROOKSVILLE — The city of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:
• Brooksville Housing Authority, available after May 31: One full-time position for a four-year term of office through May 31, 2027. Should City Council appoint the alternate to the full-time position, then the vacancy will be for an unexpired 4-year term of office as an alternate through Dec. 31, 2025.
• Great Brooksvillian Screening Committee: A temporary position available immediately. This member would be attending three to four meetings until the return of the regular member. Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Positions are open until filled. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-540-3810 with any questions.
All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in the state of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant. Applications for volunteer advisory boards can be found at https://bit.ly/3YSlHEmor; For more information, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
Brooksville to celebrate Arbor Day
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s Beautification Board and the Brooksville City Council will be hosting the 34th Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Volunteers and officials will gather at Tom Varn Park, 301 Darby Lane.
This year’s sponsor is Stewart’s Tree Service, which generously donated the tree for planting.
The city’s annual Arbor Day celebration plays a significant role in maintaining Brooksville’s Tree City USA designation along with the other requirements of a Tree Board, a Tree Care Ordinance, and an annual Community Forestry budget of at least $2 per capita.
For more information about Brooksville’s Arbor Day celebration contact Mary Ann Gonzalez, secretary to the Beautification Board, at 352-540-3830 or mgozalez@cityofbrooksville.us.
Bilirakis, colleague introduce diabetes research funding bill
WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla, and Diana DeGette, D-Colo., co-chairs of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus, introduced legislation to continue funding a key federal diabetes research program that’s currently set to expire at the end of September.
The legislation would reauthorize funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes for an additional five years so scientists can continue their ongoing efforts to find new ways to treat, prevent and ultimately cure the disease. If approved, it would provide the program $150 million annually through Sept. 30, 2028.
Diabetes remains the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. If Congress fails to act, funding for the Special Diabetes Program will expire on Sept. 30, 2023.
“We’ve seen that research holds the promise for the development of better treatments and a potential cure for this chronic illness,” Bilirakis said. “We must continue this essential investment to further advancements in this vital work.”
County Mosquito Control recognizes Mosquito Week
BROOKSVILLE — Did you know that apart from being a tremendous nuisance to humans and animals, mosquitoes have the ability to carry and transmit harmful diseases? That’s why Hernando County Mosquito Control was raising awareness during Florida Mosquito Week, which was April 16 through April 22.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about all of the work Mosquito Control does in Hernando County,” said Sandra Fisher-Grainger, Hernando County Mosquito Control Director. “Our team is always out in the community sharing educational materials, tips, resources, and even ways citizens can take precautions to avoid the bite. We take public safety seriously and focus on reducing mosquito populations throughout the county.”
For questions or more information, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/Mosquito or contact the Hernando County Mosquito Control office at 352-540-6552.
Library system to launch online app
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Public Library System will launch a discovery system that will make it easier for library users to access library materials in one place in the online catalog. Aspen Discovery and the Hernando County Public Library App groups formats together, provides book recommendations and improves the search experience.
HCPLS is one of the first library systems in Florida to launch Aspen Discovery and its Hernando County Public Library App. The go-live date is Monday, May 1.
Aspen makes searching for books and resources easier, pulling all library resources together in one search in the online catalog. Patrons can create and share lists of materials and online content or peruse curated lists created by their local library staff. Readers can easily find a title in every format available, read book reviews and even rate items and see how others rated them.
HCPLS users can download the Hernando County Public Library App from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
For locations, hours or other information, visit the Library’s website at www.HernandoCountyLibrary.us or call 352-754-4043.
Library branch to close for maintenance
SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill branch of the Hernando County Public Library will be closed on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, for resurfacing and restriping of the parking lot.
The library will reopen on Tuesday, May 9. Note that the parking lot and book drop will be inaccessible during this time, including Sunday, May 7.
Brooksville awards CRA grant to Champion
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Review Committee has awarded a property improvement matching grant on April 18 to Steven D. Champion, the city said in a press release.
The grant is for 158 S. Main St, in Brooksville, and is for $20,000 for roof replacement.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for the improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue.
A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Tribute bands head to Stage West
SPRING HILL — You asked for them. They’re coming.
Four tribute bands are coming to Stage West Playhouse for the 2023 Summer Concert series, and you can get all four concerts for $99 (plus a fee of $5.95), with the sale ending May 31, or $30 per person, per concert on a first-come, first-served basis. All concerts will be at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The first band will be on Friday, June 23, and it’s True Rumours, a band that plays the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.
On Saturday, July 15, Liverpool Live will bring the music of the Beatles to Spring Hill.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, The Beach Buoys will play the songs that made California fun in the sun, beaches and cars the place to be.
The series will end on Saturday, Sept. 15, with the Orlando Rat Pack, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
Visit stagewestflorida.com for more information and to buy tickets or visit the box office Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stage West Playhouse is at 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill.
Brookridge social dance for May
The “Hats off to the Ladies” Dance will be held May 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Angelo will be performing. Dress can be casual or dress-up. BYOB and snacks; coffee and ice will be provided.
The “Sports Night” dance will be held on June 3 with Billy Lindsey performing.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats. There is limited availability.
For more information, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.com.
Brijbag to judge ABA competition
Attorney Brian Brijbag was recently selected as a judge for the American Bar Association’s Client Counseling Memorandum Competition. The competition tests law students on their ability to interview, counsel, and support a client. Attorney Brijbag judged students in client problem description, organization, summary of client’s goals, explanation of law, analysis and discussion, moral and ethical issues, next steps identification and format and grammar.
A Client Counseling Memorandum details the pros and cons of a client’s case while providing the relevant legal basis for moving forward. It is a tool that a junior attorney will need to prepare for a senior attorney to review and make a decision.
“This was indeed an honor,” Brijbag said. “In taking part in this competition, I am helping mentor a new generation of lawyers.”
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Brooksville
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg.
Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio.
“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” said Paul Rohr. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”
Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is “Meatloaf Monday” from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for
a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
A March 26 veteran fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. will have live music, food and raffles.
Motorcycle riders, make plans to attend and come out and help us support a local veteran in need.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook
“mcl708 oorah,” or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Hernando Audubon meetings for April
• Hernando Audubon meeting: Dr. Savanna Barry will speak about Sea Grass, Water Quality, and the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve. The meeting will be held on April 27, 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. Free, all are welcome. Information: 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, April 28. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.