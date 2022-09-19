Licensing bus relocated
BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services has been relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville.
This location change is scheduled due to the Judicial Center renovations that will begin soon. The Record Storage parking lot will be closed to the public. The Florida Highway Patrol building on U.S. 98 North/Ponce de Leon Boulevard remains closed for renovations.
Operating hours of the State FLOW Bus are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information, contact the Hernando County Tax Collector’s office at 352-754-4180 or visit the website www.HernandoTax.us.
Sheriff offers civilian training
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an information session on “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.”
Communities across the country have reassessed their level of preparedness and established broader training and education programs. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville. Go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/InternetClassSignup/ to register.
Mermaids to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau has announced the unveiling of “Destination Mermaids — The Tail Trail,” created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area.
This legacy project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, home of the world-famous mermaids. In honor of the park’s anniversary, 26 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids. The original statue was hand sculpted, and her face cast from an actual Weeki Wachee mermaid. Each statue was then hand-painted by a juried artist, creating a one-of-a-kind work of art that will be included on a trail throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, as well as a plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as a National Historic Landmark.
“We’re delighted to unveil our newest trail of public art while celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, one of Florida’s original and most iconic attractions, and the inspiration for The Tail Trail,” said Tammy Heon, manager of tourism for Florida’s Adventures Coast Visitors Bureau. “The historic mermaids have been the muse of many artists over the decades, today we honor that inspiration by unveiling the first of the statues that will form a trail of Mermaids leading visitors throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast.”
School’s auto program honored
BROOKSVILLE — Tomorrow's Technician has announced that Nature Coast Technical High School's automotive department has been selected as one of the top 20 finalists in the Tomorrow's Tech 2022 School of the Year, sponsored by WIX Filters and O'Reilly Auto parts.
"This is tremendous honor for the program and reflects the commitment of our students and community partners," said Barry Beyerl, NCT automotive program instructor. This is the automotive department's second nomination in five years; in 2019, Nature Coast Tech was named a finalist in the national competition.
What makes NCT's auto department stand out is that offers more than what goes on the classroom, often utilizing other "teaching tools" by bringing in a variety of guest instructors each year.
Since the nomination, the department has been working on a video that showcases the school, instructors and students. Once all submissions are received by the Oct. 7 deadline, the judges will narrow down the picks to the Top 4 (a top school from each of the four regions in the country), then with the School of the Year winner chosen from that Top 4 list.
County has board vacancies
The Hernando County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as a member on the Planning and Zoning Commission. There are currently three positions open for appointment. Two members shall be appointed at the discretion of the county commissioner for their district and one alternate member shall be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners as a whole.
The Planning & Zoning Commission acts as an advisory body to the Board of County Commissioners on matters pertaining to rezoning and other land use issues.
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position. Applicants must have computer access and a basic understanding of how to use a computer as all agenda packets and correspondences of the Planning & Zoning Commission are prepared and distributed digitally. All members are required to provide their own personal laptop for the meetings.
In addition, the following positions are currently vacant or will become vacant as of Dec. 31:
• Board of Construction and Regulation — one plumbing, electrical, mechanical, or roofing contractor
• Fine Arts Council — five positions
• Tourist Development Council — two Collecting the Tourist Tax positions
• Waterways Advisory Committee — two positions
Applications are available in the county administrator’s office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville; by calling 352-754-4002; or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the county administrator’s office no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.
For further information about a specific board or committee, contact the county administrator’s office at 352-754-4002.
Klucznik is FBI Academy grad
On Sept. 13, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced that Maj. Shaun Klucznik has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.
Klucznik is the sixth in the agency’s history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Klucznik currently serves as the Judicial Services Bureau Commander and Jail Administrator. He is a 24-year veteran in the criminal justice field and is dual certified in corrections and law enforcement. During his tenure at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Klucznik’s prior assignments include Judicial Services Captain, Special Operations Captain, Detention Operations Lieutenant, Special Operations Lieutenant and acting Human Resources Director.
Captain D’s opens in Brooksville
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, has announced the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville at 849 S. Broad St. in a former Taco Bell.
The Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
The new Brooksville restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 50, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options.
Captain D’s in Brooksville is open Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-932-1090.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments to be refurbished and loaned to musicians who need them. We are also looking for new members — musicians aged 6 to 18 and adult mentors. You must be able to read music and play an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to make a donation. We’ll pick up your instrument and give you a receipt. Go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org for more information.
Equipment for homeless sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs clean gallon jugs, nonperishable foods, shoes, clothing and camping equipment for homeless people, and donations of storage space in the Spring Hill/Brooksville area. We also need bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned for people who need them.
If you have a RV you have been unable to sell, donating yours would let you take the value as a tax deduction. NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Brookridge holds Fall Dance
The Fall Dance will be held Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., in Brooksville. Johnny Lobo will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s. The event is casual dress, BYOB, with coffee and ice provided.
A Veterans Thank You Dance will be held Nov. 5 with At Large performing.
Brookridge has a new computerized entry system; anyone not a season ticket holder must call in advance to get their name added to the new gate entry system for the dance. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each.
Season tickets for 2023 are on sale now with varied plans for snowbirds available. Oct. 2 is the deadline for reservations to the New Year’s Eve dinner dance. For more information, contact Val at 352-616-0242 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Orchestra seeks new members
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for new members: musicians aged 6 to 18 and adult mentors. Musicians must be able to read music and play an instrument. The orchestra also needs instruments that can be refurbished and loaned to musicians who need them.
HYO plays classical music and gives several concerts throughout the year. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate. An orchestra member will pick up instruments and provide a receipt. Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. Go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org for more information.
Swiftmud starts educational website
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s new educational website for students to kick off the start of the 2022-2023 school year is available.
H2O Zone is a one-stop shop where students can dive into the world of water and learn about a variety of topics. Visitors to the site can explore everything from the water cycle and watersheds to wetlands and water conservation. The newly redesigned site also features a word glossary, so readers can pay special attention to the words in bold on each webpage for vocabulary and then check to find the meaning of the word. Content is tailored to upper elementary and middle school students, though it can be enjoyed by all ages.
You can visit the H2O Zone at WaterMatters.org/H2Ozone.
PHSC gets new coaches
Pasco-Hernando State College recently hired Mark Leonard as head coach for the women’s soccer team and promoted longtime men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Behm to head coach.
The moves come as the PHSC athletic department was faced with two vacancies weeks away from the start to the seasons. “At one point I was concerned that we were going to have to cancel the soccer season facing the vacancy at three weeks out with no replacement, but I am very fortunate to have found an excellent experienced candidate in Coach Leonard and blessed to have coach Behm step-up and run the basketball program with his wealth of experience,” said Steven Winterling, PHSC athletic director.
The Men’s basketball season opener will be at Hillsborough Community College on Nov. 2.
More information can be found at bobcats.phsc.edu.
Public invited to festival
SPRING HILL —The public is invited to Hernando County’s first “Awaken Florida Festival” that will be held at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Awaken Festival of Mind, Body & Soul aims to help people seek holistic healing and inner peace by focusing on spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. The festival will be open, accessible and inclusive and will showcase music, conversations, wellness, food traditions, workshops and more.
Event times are Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/awaken-florida-tickets-368869537717.
For more information on the festival visit http://awakenflorida.org/.
PHSC to host job fair
Pasco-Hernando State College and CareerSource Pasco Hernando will host a job fair on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the PHSC West Campus conference center, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.
Job seekers can expect to connect with more than 35 employers seeking to fill vacancies in the fields of customer service, healthcare, sales, food service and other industries throughout Pasco County and the surrounding areas.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to wear professional dress and bring plenty of resumes.
For more information, contact Jackie Eden, assistant director of career services at edenj@phsc.edu.
Hernando Audubon activities
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Big Pine. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m. Meet in the parking lot of the Big Pine Tract of Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, 12060 Old Crystal River Road, north of Brooksville. We will walk about two miles on a trail through longleaf pine habitat that leads to a wetland. Expect to see many woodpeckers and some songbirds. Contact Claudia: camsler36@gmail.com or 813-244-0305.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding: Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. Binoculars will be available for use. For information, contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
For more details about these activities, check hernandoaudubon.org. All Hernando Audubon activities are free and open to the public.
Audition for ‘The Sound of Music’
Live Oak Theatre announces open auditions for “The Sound of Music.” To be considered for this audition, any talent, whether they’ve been involved in a Live Oak Theatre production or not, should submit a video audition of themselves performing one of the pre-selected monologues from the show and one of the pre-selected character specific songs from the show by Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Full instructions can be found on the Live Oak Theatre website at https://www.liveoaktheatre.org/gallery.
For additional information, email marie@liveoaktheatre.org.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed March 17, 19, 24-26, and 31 and April 2, 2023. Additional performances may be scheduled.
