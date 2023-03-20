Library system to close March 22
The Hernando County Public Library System will be closed on Wednesday, March 22, for annual staff development training.
The libraries will open on the next scheduled business day.
CRA awards matching grant
The city of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency’s Executive Review Committee has awarded a property improvement matching grant. The grant was approved Jan. 13 for Pastor Christopher Gosselin, Harvest Time Hernando Church, 504 E. Jefferson Street, Brooksville.
The grant of $1,100 is to replace an existing sign.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue. A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Orthopedic/spine team recognized
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s orthopedic and spine team was honored as a 2022 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Award winner, placing it in the top 5 percent of the organization’s nursing units. A ceremony was held in Nashville on March 7 announcing the winners.
The Unit of Distinction designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to improve patient care.
"The commitment of our orthopedic and spine nursing unit is evident not only in their quality metrics and patient feedback, but also in their additional specialty board certification, of which 85 percent of eligible nurses on the unit have achieved," said Chief Nursing Office Sheila Sanders.
Units of Distinction are in the top five percent of all HCA Healthcare nursing units and selected based on medical specialty including medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health, women’s and children’s nursing units, pediatrics/PICU and inpatient rehabilitation units.
Live Oak Theatre adds allowed two more performances of ‘Sound of Music’
Because of the high demand for tickets to its production of “The Sound of Music,” the Live Oak Theatre has added a matinee performance on Saturday, March 18 and evening performance on Thursday, March 30.
Seating is available by visiting https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, by emailing boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, or by calling 352-593-0027.
Advanced seats for The Sound of Music are $25 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime, ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
TheBus adds new stop
The Hernando County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Brooksville City Council and TheBus, has created a new stop on the Purple Route.
Starting April 3, this stop will be located on the north side of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, just east of the South Brooksville Community Center near the corner of Muhammad Ali Way.
Peter gets service dog post
ARLINGTON, Va. — Mary Peter has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans.
“It’s a privilege to be in this position to lead our organization,” Peter said. “We are proud of our accomplishment of creating a national service dog training standard and continue to strive for excellence in the service dogs for veterans’ industry.”
As founder of partner member K9 Partners for Patriots based in Brooksville, Peter has been a board member of ASDPMV and a member of the ASDPMV Standards & Membership committees.
The Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans is a coalition of non-profit service dog providers for military Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma working to prevent suicide and improve military veterans’ mental health.
Mid Florida to host job fair
Mid Florida Community Services Inc. is gearing up to host a job fair and on-the-spot interviews for a variety of open positions within the agency’s Head Start/Early Head Start program in Hernando County.
HS/EHS programs promote the school readiness of children from birth to 5 years of age from low-income families by supporting the development of the whole child. HS/EHS programs are based in centers and schools. Children’s growth and development is supported in a positive learning environment through a variety of services, which include early learning, health, and family well-being.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 6 at 11245 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.
Those interested in participating in the job fair and on-the-spot interviews can preview the available positions at www.mfcs.us.com/careers. The web site also contains a full list of employment opportunities throughout the MFCS service region.
Youth orchestra seeks players
Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for young people who can read music and play an instrument. The orchestra plays classical music, gives several concerts throughout the year and can even loan you an instrument if you need it. For more information, visit www.hernandoyouthorchestra.com or call 352-600-9555.
‘Spring Fling’ coming April 1
The “Spring Fling” dance will be held April 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Happy Days (Gabriele Guiffre) will be performing and playing dance music. Casual dress or dress up, it’s always up to you.
BYOB and your snacks; coffee and ice will be provided.
The “Hats off to the Ladies” dance will be held on May 6 with Angelo performing. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each, call to reserve your seats.
There is limited availability. For more information call Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.com.
Poole to speak at Chinsegut
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting award-winning author and historian Leslie Kemp Poole in its popular series of Florida nature author lectures on Friday, March 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville. Attendees must preregister online for this free event at https://tinyurl.com/2hdz8r6d.
Poole’s presentation references her book, “Saving Florida: Women’s Fight for the Environment in the Twentieth Century,” sharing stories of some of the challenges faced by women in conservation. Following the presentation, a Q&A session and discussion will be held.
For more information, visit the Chinsegut facebook page or contact the Chinsegut Conservation Center at 352-754-6722 or Chinsegut@MyFWC.com.
Inmate students earn certifications
In February, the Hernando County Detention Center’s Reentry & Programs office partnered with the Contractors Institute to offer Construction Math and Basic Blueprint Reading, Fundamentals of Business Practices for Construction Contracting, and Mold Remediation courses at the detention center.
Several inmate students earned certificates in these areas, having passed a comprehensive final exam on the last day of class. Additional construction-related courses will be offered moving forward.
Additionally, several inmate students took steps towards earning their GED. Two inmate students were able to complete all sections of the GED within a month-long span.
Protect Weeki Wachee River
With spring break season approaching, the Southwest Florida Water Management District reminds visitors about the recreational best practices that will help protect the Weeki Wachee river and reduce ecological impacts.
Visitors leaving kayaks while on the river have trampled vegetation and eroded riverbanks and sand point bars. Also, numerous trees have been damaged from climbing and rope swinging.
• Stay in the vessel when possible.
• If you have to leave the vessel, tie off in shallow waters.
• Avoid docking on riverbanks.
• Don’t trample vegetation or kick up silt.
• Avoid climbing on banks and walking on sand point bars.
• Don’t climb trees or use rope swings.
• Don’t litter or leave anything behind.
The district will be distributing free education materials made available at kayak shops, vacation rentals and other businesses near the river. For more information, visit WaterMatters.org/ProtectWeeki.
Hernando Audubon to meet
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Bats in My Backyard with speaker Shari Blissett-Clark on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. All are welcome at this free meeting. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460. This program dispels the myths and misconceptions that surround bats and reveals fascinating facts.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, on Saturday, March 25, at McKethan Lake at 15185 Broad St. (U.S. 41), north of Brooksville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for songbirds and water birds. There is a $2 per person park fee. The trip leader has made a reservation for our group and will collect the $2 fee from participants and pay a lump sum. Please bring exact cash. Contact Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Gallery 201 calls for artists
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Gallery 201 “Florida Native” exhibit. Anything Florida is suited for this exhibit, just make it native.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Images can be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for dropoff of new exhibit artwork and pick of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, March 24, through Friday, March 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
The reception for “Florida Native” will be Friday, April 7, at the Brooksville Gallery 201, Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and refreshment and is open to the public.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.