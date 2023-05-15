Archery club to hold Summer Youth Days
Starting May 27, the Citrus Archery Club in Spring Hill will be hosting its annual Summer Youth Days program for ages 7 through 18. The event costs just $20 and runs on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for four weeks.
For more information, go to Citrusarchery.com and message the club.
Chinsegut celebrates emancipation
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was announced in Tallahassee, two years after the executive order “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious areas “are, and henceforward shall be, free.”
On Saturday, May 20, join a special celebration on Chinsegut Hill Historic Site grounds for Florida Emancipation Day. This free, family-friendly event starts at 10 a.m. with a reading of the proclamation and an inspirational program with the Cornerstone Baptist Church Choir.
Pack a lunch and enjoy the scenic beauty of Chinsegut Hill with live music by the Tampa Bay Area Marching 100 Alumni Association and Boe Cat’s Blues Band and an archeological talk about the grounds in the afternoon.
The historic site is at 22495 Chinsegut Hill Road, Brooksville.
Go to https://tampabayhistorycenter.org/chinsegut/ for more information.
Local student wins art honor
Madeline Teague, a senior at Hernando High School, has won the Best in Show at the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, which was held in Land O’ Lakes on May 4. The title of Teague’s artwork, which uses oil, acrylic and glitter, is “Amour.”
As the overall winner, Teague has won a trip to Washington, D.C., for a reception with other winners throughout the country. Her artwork will hang in the Capitol for the next year.
The panel of judges, consisting of volunteers from the Hernando and Pasco County Fine Arts Councils, also picked a top piece of artwork from each county. These beautiful works will be hung in each of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s local offices for the next year.
For Hernando County, Natalie Hartman of Springhill Christian Academy was selected for her submission “Faber Est Suae Fortunae.”
“As a strong supporter of the arts in education, I’m proud to host the annual Congressional Art Competition in my district,” Bilirakis said. “Art enriches life and is an important part of a well-rounded education. Each year we receive so many incredible submissions from local high school students.”
Housing panel has vacancies
The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee from the following specific backgrounds:
• One citizen who is a representative of the banking/mortgage banking industry
• One citizen who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing
• One citizen who is actively engaged as a not-for-profit provider of affordable housing
• One citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing
• One citizen who resides within the jurisdiction of the local governing body making the appointments
• One citizen who actively serves on the local planning agency pursuant to F.S. 163.3174.
The purpose of the Hernando County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is to, triennially, review established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations, and adopted local government comprehensive plan, and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value. All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling 352-754-4002, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications may be submitted via email to Administration@hernadocounty.us no later than 5 p.m., Friday, May 19.
Workforce board also has openings
The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals qualified to fill a vacant board member seat on the Pasco-Hernando Workforce Board, under Education category (one seat) and Business category (three seats).
Each local board must include representative of entities administering education and literacy training activities in the local area who include a representative of eligible providers administering adult education and literacy activities under Title II of WIOA. The Pasco-Hernando Workforce Board, Inc., which does business as CareerSource Pasco Hernando, serves the workforce development initiatives in Pasco and Hernando counties.
Nominees should be representatives of private education that provide education and training opportunities in Pasco and Hernando counties. The board is made up of volunteer members, a majority of whom are from the business sector. Other areas of representation include labor, education, and economic and community development, and governmental agencies.
For the business seats, nominations are being sought from local business organizations or business trade associations. Nominees should be individuals with optimum policymaking or hiring authority within a business, such as owners, chief executives, or operating officers. Nominees should represent businesses that provide employment opportunities in the Pasco and Hernando area.
Directors serve a term not to exceed eight years. Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling 352-754-4002, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, May 19.
SHIP program income limit update
Did you know that individuals and families eligible to receive a State Housing Initiatives Partnership loan can receive up to $30,000 to put toward their down payment and closing costs for the purchase of a home?
The SHIP Program is a loan that provides down payment assistance for families and individuals who meet the eligibility guidelines.
The four main eligibility requirements are as follows:
• Applicants must meet income limits for family size without going over.
• Must be ability to qualify with a financial institution (obtain a pre-approval).
• Must participate in a First Time Home Buyers Education Class and receive a class certificate upon completion.
• Must not have owned a home anywhere within the three previous years (public record searches are conducted for verification).
Eligibility is based upon household size and anticipated gross annual income. Gross annual income is defined as any working member of the household over 18 years of age and any other member of the household receiving other forms of income such as Social Security benefits, pensions, retirement, etc. Anticipated is defined as gross income earned projected for a period of 12 months ahead from the date the Income Certification Form is completed.
Income limits range from $28,750 for a one-person household to $130,080 for an eight-person household.
There are three types of down payment assistance available, existing, existing with construction upgrades and new construction.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact SHIP Loan Coordinator Tania Franklin at the Hernando County Housing Authority. Call 352-754-4160, press option #3 or emailTFranklin@HernandoCounty.us.
Brooksville boards have vacancies
Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Brooksville Housing Authority. Available after May 31, one full-time position is for a four-year term of office through May 31, 2027. Should the City Council appoint the alternate to the full-time position, then the vacancy will be for an unexpired four-year term of office as an alternate through Dec. 31, 2025.
The Great Brooksvillian Screening Committee has one full-time position to fill the unexpired one-year term of office through Dec. 31.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or the City of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Positions are open until filled. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-540-3810 with any questions. All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://bit.ly/3YSlHEmor. For more information, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
FDLE invites accreditation comments
TALLAHASSEE — In July 1990, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was the first state law enforcement agency in the nation to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, and FDLE has voluntarily participated and maintained accreditation ever since.
Part of this process includes an opportunity for the public to provide comments, commendations and other feedback about the quality of FDLE’s services in compliance with CALEA standards and overall candidacy for accredited status.
The link to the public portal is posted on the FDLE homepage. Comments can be submitted directly to CALEA via https://cimrs2.calea.org/888.
CALEA is not an investigatory body and the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Comments will be considered in context to their relevancy to FDLE’s compliance with the standards and tenets of CALEA accreditation. The Public Comment Portal is maintained by CALEA, and feedback provided goes straight to CALEA.
Upcoming events in Hernando
There’s going to be a lot to do in Hernando in the next few weeks.
On May 26, Food Truck Friday will be held at the Airport Administration Building, 15800 Flight Path Drive. Come on over to the BKV Airport Administration Parking Lot on these Fridays for fabulous food truck cuisine.
Go to https://flybkv.com/visitor-info/dining/food-truck-friday/ for menus and featured trucks.
May 29 is Memorial Day. Remember and honor those who sacrificed for our freedom. Hernando County government offices, library services and transit services (TheBus) will be closed. The Main Landfill will remain open and Republic Services will continue to provide service as normal on Monday, May 29.
Brooksville offices closed on holiday
All city of Brooksville government municipal offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday. All facilities will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 29, will be collected on Tuesday, May 30. Normally scheduled pickup for Tuesday May 30, will be moved to Wednesday, May 31.
Recycling collection scheduled for May will remain the same on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules are available on the city’s website. For information contact the City of Brooksville at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
Brookridge dance to be held June 3
The "Night in the Tropics" dance will be held June 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookville. Billy Lindsey will be performing and playing dance music. BYOB and your snacks, coffee and ice will be provided.
The “Carnival” dance will be held on Aug. 5 with Johnny Lobo performing. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats.
There is limited availability. For more information, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.com.
High Point to hold parade July 4
The High Point Community July 4 parade starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. You will need to come earlier to get a parking spot. A color guard ceremony will follow at the High Point Memorial. For more information or if you would like to submit a float, contact Jeff Burton at 215-519-4963.
EliteCare welcomes new doctor
Francisco Hernandez Mendez, M.D., Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, has joined EliteCare Health Centers. His practice is at 8363 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Call 352-654-2070 to schedule an appointment.
Mendez is bilingual in both English and Spanish. He received his medical degree from Universidad Autonoma of Guadalajara School of Medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. He completed his residency in family medicine at Manati Medical Center Hospital in Manati, Puerto Rico. He completed the New York Medical College Fifth Pathway Program certification in 2008.
Mendez is an associate member of the Alumni Association of New York Medical College and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Florida Academy of Family Physicians.
Celebrate PRIDE at Marker 48
Join the LGBTQ+ Caucus of the Nature Coast and Marker 48 for PRIDE weekend from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11. The NCR LGBTQ+ Caucus will be there with an event table and raffles on Friday, June 9. Join us for fun, fellowship and PRIDE.
Chinsegut named Gateway site
The great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail has welcomed Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area as its ninth Gateway site. Gateways are specially selected sites that put the “Great” in Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. They are known for two things: having some of the best birding and wildlife viewing in Florida, and offering excellent educational opportunities.
At Gateway sites, visitors not only experience and learn about Florida’s wildlife and ecosystems, they can also access GFBWT resources like bird and butterfly checklists, trail guides and more.
Chinsegut offers many programs to introduce residents and visitors to important local wildlife and habitats, enriching people’s sense of place, knowledge of local natural communities and what is required to keep them healthy.
Dementia care seminar planned
United Way of Hernando County will be hosting its Semi-Annual Dementia Care Seminar on Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill. This free seminar is for families and caregivers focusing on loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“If you are caring for someone living with dementia, you need to be at this seminar,” said Gary Joseph LeBlanc. “We will be covering the best standards in care communication techniques and more.”
LeBlanc will be presenting on the A-Z’s of dementia-related diagnoses as well as best case practices, communication tactics and strategies to handle behaviors that come with dementia care.
Join United Way of Hernando for breakfast, while exploring a variety of health vendors from 211, Mid Florida Community Services, and so many more specialties. Attendees must RSVP to reserve their seat by visiting www.UnitedWayHernando.org/2023Dementia, calling the UW office at 352-688-2026, or by emailing Care@UnitedWayHernando.org. On-site respite care will be provided at this event by Always Near Home Care (indicate your need when registering).
Mental-health researchers get grants
TAMPA — Two separate projects led by faculty in the University of South Florida College of Education and College of Behavioral and Community Sciences are being funded by a combined $8 million from the U.S. Department of Education to address mental health in Tampa Bay K-12 students.
Stacy-Ann January, associate professor in the Department of Educational and Psychological Studies, is leading efforts to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of school psychologists by helping schools adopt a framework for mental health assessments and intervention techniques. Through Project TIERS, which stands for “Targeted and Intensive Emotional and Relational Support,” USF will partner with local elementary schools in greatest need of assistance.
It expands upon USF’s school psychology program, in which 21 graduate students will spend the next five years working in local schools to identify students in need of support and tailor their services based on the intensity of their situation. January will then share what they learned with school psychologists across the country.
In the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences, several faculty members are working with the Hillsborough, Hernando and Manatee school districts to launch Project MABAS, which stands for “Mental Health Applied Behavior Analysis Social Work.”
Project MABAS, also funded by a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, will help diversify the school-based mental health services workforce by enhancing the pipeline of behavior analysts and social workers. Forty USF graduate students from diverse backgrounds enrolled in the applied behavior analysis or social work programs will provide integrated behavioral and mental health services in high-need schools, helping improve social-emotional, behavioral, and educational outcomes.
USF students enrolled in Project MABAS and Project TIERS will receive tuition support and a stipend. In turn, they will have the training and skills needed to help thousands of children throughout their careers.
Lambert to lead WREC
The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of David Lambert as the new general manager of the electric cooperative.
“As the manager of member relations, David was instrumental in orchestrating business strategy and operations with demonstrated results in complex business environments, managing multiple facets of the cooperative,” said Terry Schrader, board president. “Myself, the Board of Trustees, leadership and the employees of WREC all look forward to working with David as he brings his talents, expertise, and passion to his new role.”
Lambert will succeed Billy Brown after Brown’s 67 years of service with the Cooperative.
Bilirakis files sinkhole bill
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla, and Darren Soto, D-Fla., have filed the Sinkhole Mapping Act of 2023. The bill directs the United States Geological Survey to conduct studies on the short- and long-term mechanisms potentially contribute to the triggering of sinkholes, including extreme storm events, prolonged droughts leading to shifts in water management practices, as well as ongoing aquafer depletion, and other major changes in water use.
This legislation also directs the director of the USGS to establish and maintain a public website that displays maps that depict zones that are at greater risk of sinkhole formation and other relevant information critical for use by community planners and emergency managers. This will give community planners and first responders access to information on where sinkholes are likely to form.
“In recent years we have seen throughout Tampa Bay how dangerous sinkholes can be for neighborhoods,” Bilirakis said. “To improve public safety and consumer protection, we need to study the causes and remedies of sinkholes while developing geological maps to delineate the highest risk areas for sinkholes to occur. I look forward to working on this important bipartisan initiative with my colleagues.
Report shows pandemic aid blunted financial crisis, but warning signs are on horizon
The United Way’s newest ALICE Florida Report: “ALICE in the Crosscurrents” finds that while the Covid-19 pandemic brought employment shifts, health struggles and school/business closures in 2021, it also spurred unprecedented public assistance through pandemic relief measures. The ranks of Florida residents unable to afford the basic necessities grew by more than twice as much during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a total of 3.9 million households (or 45%) struggling to afford basics means by 2021. As highlighted in the ALICE Report, in 2019, 36,935 households in Hernando County were below the ALICE Threshold; by 2021 this number increased by 6% to a total of 39,331 households.
ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — households that earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than what is needed to survive in the modern econo my (the ALICE Threshold). ALICE is those working low-wage jobs, with little or no savings and one crisis away from poverty. These individuals have been overlooked and undercounted by traditional poverty measures.
While job disruptions and inflation delivered significant financial pain, a combination of pandemic supports and rising wages did help to blunt what could have been a deeper financial crisis, the Report finds. However, as some benefits are peeled back, and inflation persists, signs of greater financial stress are on the horizon.
Even with the variety of temporary pandemic supports available, in 2021, a family of four with two-full time workers, earning a combined hourly wage of $34.23, as a retail salesperson and a cashier — two of the most common occupations in Florida — fell short of affording the family budget by $2,738.
To explore the report and access online, interactive dashboards that provide data on financial hardship at the state, county and local level, visit United4ALICE.org/ALICECrosscurrents. Become an ALICE advocate and join United Ways across the state, as local leaders host community conversations around solutions for this struggling population. More on Hernando County can be found at UnitedWayHernando.org/ALICE.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is “Meatloaf Monday” from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
A March 26 veteran fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. will have live music, food and raffles.
Motorcycle riders, make plans to attend and come out and help us support a local veteran in need.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook
“mcl708 oorah,” or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Armenian genocide education act introduced
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On April 24, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. and 41 co-sponsors introduced the Armenian Genocide Education Act, bipartisan legislation to promote accurate and effective education about the Armenian genocide.
The act establishes a new program in the Library of Congress tasked with developing resources, including digital resources, to foster understanding about why and how the Armenian genocide happened. These resources will be incorporated into curricula at schools across the country. The bill authorizes $2 million annually for the program over five years and allows the Library of Congress to supplement this funding with private donations.
“Our darkest moments as a human race have come during times when those who knew better stood silently, making excuses for passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to reign. We must acknowledge the atrocities of the past so that we might hopefully prevent them in the future,” Bilirakis said.
