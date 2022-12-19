Child ID kits to be offered
Free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida, according to a wide-ranging coalition of sponsors.
Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed. The kits are an important tool to assist law enforcement in finding missing children.
“Child ID kits are a great, low-tech tool that helps parents record and safely store important identification information about their children,” said state Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Parents keep total control of the kits and, should an emergency arise, they can quickly present it to law enforcement. As a mother, I truly hope no parent ever needs to utilize the kit — but should a child go missing, it could prove vital in helping law enforcement and the public in their search.”
Moody was joined by National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, Florida Sheriffs Association President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, and representatives from the Department of Education, Florida Association of District School Superintendents and Florida Association of School Resource Officers in making the announcement Dec. 9.
Nienhuis said, “There is no such thing as being overprepared when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our children, Nienhuis said. “With a child going missing every 40 seconds in America, we must all be ready for worst-case scenarios.”
According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year in the U.S. — one every 40 seconds. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said more than 25,000 incidences of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.
About 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private and charter schools for the parents of kindergarten students.
More information about the kits can be found at https://childidprogram.com.
The NCIP is currently operating in 24 other states across the country. The program works with federal, state and local leaders, coaches, athletes, faith-based organizations and major corporations to increase the safety of children in communities across the country. In the past 25 years, the organization helped distribute more than 81 million kits to all 50 states.
Lecture focuses on rejuvenation
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM LLC will present a wellness lecture, “New Year Rejuvenation for Your Body,” on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The lecture will be held at the Auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, M.D., N.M.D.
She will discuss how to start the year off right by eliminating all the toxic residue created by infections over the last two years. Those who attend will learn what to do to bring their body back into balance. To register for this free lecture visit http://bit.ly/3XFLWhb.
For information visit www.WellComeOmCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Public records request portal launched
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County government has launched a brand-new public records request portal called “Next Request.”
Citizens who would like to make a public records request pursuant to Florida Statute 119 can now submit a request online by visiting HernandoCountyFL.NextRequest.com. A portal will help connect records requests with each respective department to provide a response in an efficient manner. Citizens will receive real-time updates regarding their request and notifications on the status of the requested data.
The Next Request portal also has a list of contact information for record-keeping departments pertaining to records not maintained or stored through Hernando County government. This feature will help citizens connect with local organizations/record departments in their search for information.
When fulfilling a public records request, a fee may be charged if a request takes a substantial amount of staff time or county resources to complete. Florida public records laws state that requests for information must be filled in a reasonable amount of time. In addition to any fee estimates, county staff will give an estimate of the time needed to gather the requested public records. Some public records are exempt by Florida Statutes.
To view the Public Records Policy for Hernando County Government, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/PublicRecords. For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
Mermaid trail to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — The Mermaid Tale Trail, created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area, will be unveiled Jan. 12, the Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau announced.
This project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
In honor of the park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as National Historic Landmarks.
Dianne Wyatt McDonald, 92, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists for The Mermaid Tale Trail.
Brookridge schedules social dance
The “Mardi Gras” dance will be Feb. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “Johnny Lobo” will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Casual dress, BYOB; coffee is provided, bring your own snacks and ice bucket.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, as there is limited availability.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be coming back to Brookridge for a dance on Jan. 21. Tickets for this special dance are $20 each and $25 at the door. You can preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO. Val Stratton is stepping down as ticketmaster for the Brookridge Social Dance Committee. Contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Reach out to Guardian ad Litem program
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
Reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities.
