Grief support group meets on Mondays
The Hernando County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness meets every Monday.
It offers a free, confidential and safe group to help people cope with the grief from the loss of a loved one. In this group, individuals come together to share their collective experiences, find resources and discover hope.
The group meets every Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 4030 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Call 352-684-0004 or send an email to awareness@namihernando.org for more information.
Other support groups also are available.
Citrus archery club planning for the holidays and beyond
Dave Ireland says he is reminded about the joys of receiving the first bow and arrow from a local 4-H child on his December birthday. This took him back to his son when he unwrapped his first bow under our Christmas tree. “His face just lit up as he was so excited and of course, like any child, immediately wanted to run outside to begin shooting it.”
Archery is a year-round family sport that ranges from indoor to field shooting, 3-D animals, the Olympics and Florida State Senior Games enjoyed by thousands of fellow Floridians and families, he wrote.
The Citrus Archery Club is just west of Barclay Avenue and Irving Street in Spring Hill. It hosts a year-round schedule following the Florida State Archery Association schedule plus hold leagues and club events. There is a 4-H Shooting Sports program for local youths ages 8 to 18, and the Summer Youth Days program invites all youths to participate in three consecutive summer coaching dates followed by the annual Youth Archery Tournament.
“What better Christmas present than to give your child (The ‘BIG’ Kid too), their first bow and arrow or better yet, their first club membership so they can have a place to practice and enjoy shooting with others?” he wrote.
Send an email at citrusarchery@yahoo.com and they will send you everything you want to know about archery, selecting that right bow for your loved one, the 4-H Shooting Sports for your children and about the club! Whether you just want a place to practice or to compete, we are here for you! Merry Christmas!
The next club shoot is Jan. 21, an NFAA 300 Round. The eight-week NFAA 300 league starts Jan. 31, and you can sign up now.
Holiday ribbon cutting to be held at Ridge Manor Community Park
BROOKSVILLE – Join the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners and Parks and Recreation on Friday, Dec. 16, as they hold a ceremony to celebrate the upgrades to Ridge Manor Community Park.
The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m. starting with the national anthem performed by Rebecca Garrett, followed by guest speakers County Administrator Jeff Rogers and Community Services Director Chris Linsbeck. The Grinch will also be making a special appearance for this holiday themed event.
“Ridge Manor Community Park has seen some beautiful upgrades this year,” said Rob Talmage, Parks and Recreation operations manager. “We’re proud to bring a brand-new playground over the east side of the county. This lesser known park is tucked away just east of I-75 and is one of the best kept secrets in Hernando County. Some of the upgrades include a new playground that is ADA accessible, sidewalk access to the playground, and landscaping upgrades. This project finished at the perfect time as weather begins to cool down for the holiday season. Consider taking your family out to the park for a day trip or picnic.”
Upgrades to Ridge Manor Park:
• New playground that is ADA accessible
• Tree trimming and removal of old landscaping material
• Installation of a new sidewalk to access playground
• Installation of a new irrigation system in common areas surrounding the playground
• Grading to prevent rainwater accumulation around playground
• Installation of 14,000 square feet of sod in common areas surrounding the playground
Grief and bereavement support group meetings for 2023
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HPH Hospice announce the 2023 Grief and Bereavement Support Group meeting dates. This group is open to all community members and will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room, 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, located on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital's campus.
The dates are Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
This support group provides an outlet for family and friends to work through the emotional and mental challenges that can occur when coping with loss. Bereavement specialists from HPH Hospice will help provide a safe space to share experiences, ask questions and build a network of support during the grieving experience.
Light refreshments will be available and RSVPs are preferred. To RSVP, call 352-597-6333.
Local film wins two awards at festival
Kyle Marra reports that the film “Stills” took home two awards from the recent Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival.
“Stills” won for “Best Florida Short Film” and “Best Supporting Actor,” Marra said in an email.
Brooksville smoke alarm program
The Brooksville Fire Department’s Smoke Detector program offers free smoke alarms, and their installation, to any homeowner residing within the city of Brooksville. City residents may request a smoke alarm by completing a form online at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/339/Smoke-Alarm-Program or visiting the Brooksville Fire Department's administrative office.
Fire Administration is located at 85 Veterans Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This program has been funded in part by Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency FY 2020 Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program.
HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified surgical technologists, radiology technologists, vascular technologists, respiratory therapists and first assists.
During the event, participants may have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and fellow caregivers. The hospital will also be extending same-day offers to qualified candidates.
Some of the many benefits employees receive include sign-on bonuses, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, competitive pay rates and more. Interested caregivers can register online.
Delta Woods Park to close for a few days
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed Delta Woods Park, 3400 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, through Friday, Dec. 16.
The temporary closure is due to scheduled tree trimming and park maintenance.
Delta Woods Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Brooksville recognizes business’s improved appearance
BROOKSVILLE – During the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, the City Council and the City’s Beautification Board announced the winners of the monthly Margaret R. Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Awards.
The commercial property award winners are Wayne and Valerie Doyle, owners of Lazy Maid Creperie at 419 Howell Ave. They were recognized for beautifying property located within the city.
The Beautification Board takes nominations for the Beatification Award for residential and commercial properties throughout the entire year. Criteria for nomination includes:
• Property must be within the city limits of Brooksville
• Beautification is limited to improvement of the exterior and/or surrounding grounds.
Hernando Audubon events for December
Hernando Audubon will hold a Beginning Birding session on Friday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. Binoculars will be available for use. For information, contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
All are welcome at these free events. For more information, check https://www.hernandoaudubon.org/
Oak Hill Hospital hosts free tobacco quit class
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a free Tools to Quit Tobacco class on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The class will be held from 2-4 p.m. on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room at 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
This free class will provide participants with information about the effects of tobacco use and nicotine dependency, the benefits of quitting, effective tools, and techniques to assist in developing a personalized quit plan to become tobacco-free. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, lead tobacco treatment specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc., at 813-929-1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org.
Public records request portal launched
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County government has launched a brand-new public records request portal called “Next Request.”
Citizens who would like to make a public records request pursuant to Florida Statute 119 can now submit a request online by visiting HernandoCountyFL.NextRequest.com. A portal will help connect records requests with each respective department to provide a response in an efficient manner. Citizens will receive real-time updates regarding their request and notifications on the status of the requested data.
The Next Request portal also has a list of contact information for record-keeping departments pertaining to records not maintained or stored through Hernando County government. This feature will help citizens connect with local organizations/record departments in their search for information.
When fulfilling a public records request, a fee may be charged if a request takes a substantial amount of staff time or county resources to complete. Florida public records laws state that requests for information must be filled in a reasonable amount of time. In addition to any fee estimates, county staff will give an estimate of the time needed to gather the requested public records. Some public records are exempt by Florida Statutes.
To view the Public Records Policy for Hernando County Government, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/PublicRecords. For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
Sierra Club to discuss algae crisis
Join the next virtual MeetUp on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7-8 p.m. when Dr. Brian Lapointe, a research professor at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, will speak about “Florida’s Algae Crisis: The Role of Sewage and Extreme Rainfall Events.”
Lapointe’s research interests include algal physiology and biochemistry, seagrass and coral reef ecology, eutrophication, marine bioinvasions and marine conservation. He will discuss his water quality research in South Florida and the Caribbean region assessing the relationship between water quality and the health of ocean and coastal waters including recent studies of blue green algae in the Ft. Myers-Cape Coral area after hurricane Irma and heavy rainfall.
Register in advance for the meeting at https:www.sierraclub.org/florida/adventure-coast
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352 277-3330.
Mermaid trail to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — The Mermaid Tale Trail, created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area, will be unveiled Jan. 12, the Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau announced.
This project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
In honor of the park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as National Historic Landmarks.
Dianne Wyatt McDonald, 92, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists for The Mermaid Tale Trail.
