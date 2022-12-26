Nature Coast Foundation is seeking donations
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more.
We urgently need donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have a RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating it would let you take the value as a tax deduction. If you have vacant storage space such an unused barn or garage in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, you could deduct the value of its rental.
NCCSF is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup or to make a donation, call Ellen at 352-600-9555.
Youth orchestra needs musical instruments
Hernando Youth Orchestra is collecting musical instruments for young musicians who need them.
If you have an instrument that you no longer use, we have somebody who needs it. Call 352-600-9555 and we’ll pick up your instrument, repair or refurbish it, and give it to someone who will use it to make music again. We play classical music and give several concerts throughout the year. The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(C)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Brooksville awards CRA grant
The city of Brooksville’s Community Redevelopment Agency’s Executive Review Committee awarded a property improvement matching grant on Dec. 15 for Justin and Lina Noe, 705 Museum Court, Brooksville.
The award was $20,000 to reroof; stabilize fireplace foundation; replace current apartment stairs and porch; and outdoor landscaping.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, please call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at (352) 540-3810.
Audubon to hold January events
Hernando Audubon Class on eBird for Beginners, Saturday, Jan. 7. Meet at 9 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn how to enter your bird sightings into eBird. eBird is a free app developed by Cornell Lab of Ornithology that can be used on a computer or smart phone with which you enter your bird sightings and share them with others. This program is part of a celebration of National Bird Day at Chinsegut Conservation Center. Check the center’s websites for other activities going on that day: https://myfwc.com/education/programs/chinsegut/ and https://www.facebook.com/CHINSEGUTCONSERVATIONCENTER
Hernando Audubon work day at Florida Audubon's Ahhochee Hill Sanctuary, Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. at 24268 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. We will do annual maintenance on Eastern Bluebird nest boxes and other clean-up projects on the property. Make reservations with Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Hernando Audubon Meeting: Photographing Declining Species Around the World. In recent years Chuck and Nancy Bell have traveled to remote spots around the world as they photographed birds and mammals whose populations have been dramatically reduced. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. There is no charge and all are welcome. Contact Bev: bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, Jan. 27. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Hernando Audubon Adopt-A-Road Cleanup, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 a.m. Help pick up trash on Northcliffe Boulevard between U.S. 19 and Deltona Boulevard. High school students will receive credit for community service. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Good Shepherds Plaza, 8417 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. To volunteer, contact Steve.Smetko@frontier.com or 352-247-9793.
Accreditation team invites public comments about Sheriff's Office
A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will conduct an assessment on all aspects of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.
The assessment has been scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 2, Sheriff Al Nienhuis has announced.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office must comply with more than 250 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues. As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards are available through the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer in Brooksville at 352-754-6830.
For more information regarding CFA, or for persons wishing to offer written comments
about the agency’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, write to:
CFA
P.O. Box 1489
Tallahassee, FL 32302, or send an email to info@flaccreditation.org.
The Accreditation Program Manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is Lisa Iannone. She said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.
Operation Safe Surrender to take place Jan. 13
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up once again with Judge Kurt Hitzemann and the Hernando County Clerk's Office to offer “Operation Safe Surrender.”
This year's event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
This is an excellent opportunity for those with non-violent misdemeanor warrants to have them taken care of.
If you think you might have a warrant, follow the link below to check:
https://www.hernandosheriff.org/.../localwarrants.aspx
Brookridge schedules social dance
The “Mardi Gras” dance will be Feb. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “Johnny Lobo” will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Casual dress, BYOB; coffee is provided, bring your own snacks and ice bucket.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, as there is limited availability.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be coming back to Brookridge for a dance on Jan. 21. Tickets for this special dance are $20 each and $25 at the door. You can preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO. Val Stratton is stepping down as ticketmaster for the Brookridge Social Dance Committee. Contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
