Theatre camp dates set
Live Oak Theatre Camp will be held from June 12 to 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for boys and girls ages 7 through 18. Tuition is $150, the theater company has announced.
Topics may include vocal technique and song interpretation; costume a set design; movement to music; auditioning skills; acting skills such as characterization and improv technique and more.
Dance Camp will be held from June 26 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $150.
Improv Camp is from June 26 to 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ages 8 and older, and is an acting camp focused on the skill of improvisation. Tuition is $75.
Students should bring lunch/dinner with them to camp, along with water and a healthy snack. They may want to also bring a pencil and notebook or paper and a folder.
The camps are held at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For more information, email the box office at boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027.
For more details and to register, go to https://www.liveoaktheatre.org/summer-camp.
DUI awareness is focus in March
TALLAHASSEE — Every spring, Florida becomes a popular warm-weather destination for students and tourists. March has also historically shown a higher propensity for DUIs on Florida’s roadways.
Driving impaired has real consequences that negatively impact thousands of Floridians each year.
Throughout March, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol will spearhead an impaired-driving awareness campaign aimed at reducing impaired-driving-related crashes and fatalities across the state.
Around the slogan “Impairment is No Illusion,” the Never Drive Impaired campaign will focus on making conscious choices that encourage safety when behind the wheel.
In March 2022, alcohol was confirmed in 479 crashes in Florida – a 3% increase from 2021 – resulting in 41 deaths and 41 serious bodily injuries.
Of the 5,746 impaired-driving crashes – those influenced by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both – in Florida in 2022, nearly 10% (568) occurred in March. FLHSMV data analysis shows that six of Florida’s 67 counties accounted for over 37% of Florida’s impaired-driving crashes in March.
Of note, impaired driving is not limited to just alcohol; it could also involve recreational and pharmaceutical drugs.
Unlike with alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit with marijuana. Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol.
Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida.
For any DUI conviction, your driver’s license will be revoked for a minimum of 180 days. If you refuse to take a required roadside test at the time of arrest, your license will be automatically suspended for one year.
Fines for DUI can range from $500 to $5,000 with mandatory DUI school education.
Penalties can include an ignition interlock device, community service, probation, or imprisonment.
DUI convictions must remain on your record for 75 years.
Spring Break with a local flavor
Spring will be breaking out all over, and there’s fun to be had in Hernando, according to Florida’s Adventure Coast.
You can check out the Mermaid Tale Trail (https://floridamermaidtrail.com/tale-trail), 27 six-foot-tall statues set up throughout the county that highlight attractions and especially draw attention to the famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. Those sea maidens still are entertaining visitors who go off the beaten path (read: Disney) for a time and come to Hernando County.
Sure, you can get a photo with Mickey, Minnie and Goofy, but how about a selfie or photo with a beautiful mermaid created by a local artist? And send them to #TheMermaidTaleTrail for a chance to be featured on the website and social media.
There also are little mermaids in downtown Brooksville on the “Florida Mermaid Trail,” and they make for a fun scavenger hunt.
There are waterfront parks and beaches (https://tinyurl.com/mvxcr56u) like Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park, 10840 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill, for diving and sightseeing adventures.
You can discover local artists at the Front Porch Art Walk on the first Saturday of every month along Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and check out local restaurants and shops.
The Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest (https://www.floridanaturecoastbikefest.org/) will be held March 17 to 19 at Hernando Park, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.
Inmate students earn certifications
In February, the Hernando County Detention Center’s Reentry & Programs office partnered with the Contractors Institute to offer Construction Math and Basic Blueprint Reading, Fundamentals of Business Practices for Construction Contracting, and Mold Remediation courses at the detention center.
Several inmate students earned certificates in these areas, having passed a comprehensive final exam on the last day of class. Additional construction-related courses will be offered moving forward.
Additionally, several inmate students took steps towards earning their GED. Two inmate students were able to complete all sections of the GED within a month-long span.
Thrift store hours expand
BROOKSVILLE — Mid Florida Community Services Inc. has expanded shopping hours at its thrift store at 19450 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
Last month, shopping hours were expanded to include 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Normal shopping hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Additionally, effective March 1, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
Free donation pickup service is available Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be scheduled by calling 352-754-1255. Donation dropoffs can also accepted at the back bay of the store Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 352-754-1159.
Protect Weeki Wachee River
With spring break season approaching, the Southwest Florida Water Management District reminds visitors about the recreational best practices that will help protect the Weeki Wachee river and reduce ecological impacts.
Visitors leaving kayaks while on the river have trampled vegetation and eroded riverbanks and sand point bars. Also, numerous trees have been damaged from climbing and rope swinging.
• Stay in the vessel when possible.
• If you have to leave the vessel, tie off in shallow waters.
• Avoid docking on riverbanks.
• Don’t trample vegetation or kick up silt.
• Avoid climbing on banks and walking on sand point bars.
• Don’t climb trees or use rope swings.
• Don’t litter or leave anything behind.
The district will be distributing free education materials made available at kayak shops, vacation rentals and other businesses near the river. For more information, visit WaterMatters.org/ProtectWeeki.
Brooksville has board vacancy
BROOKSVILLE — The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Brooksville Housing Authority.
The seat is available in May 2023 for a 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-540-3810 with any questions.
All applicants for the volunteer position must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://bit.ly/3YSlHEm or for more information, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/ or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
Hernando Audubon to meet
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, March 18, at 8 a.m. in the parking lot on the west side of U.S. 19 at 13243 Commercial Way, 6.7 miles north of S.R. 50. Entrance fee is $3 per person or $6 per car (free with senior free hunting and fishing license). The group size is limited, so please reserve your spot with the trip leader Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Bats in My Backyard with speaker Shari Blissett-Clark on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. All are welcome at this free meeting. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460. This program dispels the myths and misconceptions that surround bats and reveals fascinating facts.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, on Saturday, March 25, at McKethan Lake at 15185 Broad St. (U.S. 41), north of Brooksville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for songbirds and water birds. There is a $2 per person park fee. The trip leader has made a reservation for our group and will collect the $2 fee from participants and pay a lump sum. Please bring exact cash. Contact Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Gallery 201 calls for artists
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Gallery 201 “Florida Native” exhibit. Anything Florida is suited for this exhibit, just make it native.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Images can be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for dropoff of new exhibit artwork and pick of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, March 24, through Friday, March 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
The reception for “Florida Native” will be Friday, April 7, at the Brooksville Gallery 201, Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and refreshment and is open to the public.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Temple to hold bazaar
Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, presents the 27th annual Food Fest and Spring Bazaar on Sunday, March 19. Come and enjoy an afternoon of delicious foods, local vendors, music and plants to buy.
Vendors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the Temple office at 352-686-7034. Pre-ordering will be available at www.tbdfl.org.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
