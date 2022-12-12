HERNANDO BEACH — People on Greg Curtis’s block say they like his displays for the holidays during the year, even if they are, well, a bit offbeat.
He’s 59 years old, an insurance broker, married to Nelda and they have been living on Biscayne Drive for about three years, and in the area for about 10 years.
Cathy Jasper, a neighbor, said Curtis does displays for holidays, from Valentine’s Day to Easter to Halloween to Christmas. No one seems to mind how odd they are.
“Our whole block is lit up, but his is the best,” Jasper said.
Curtis started decorating elaborately a couple of years ago. He does it all himself, and he began working on the decorations in his garage about three months ago.
“This will be the second Christmas,” he said.
Curtis gave a tour of his garage, where he stores his display items. Hanging on the walls are human “skeletons” that he buys at Home Depot. Some are outside but he has plenty of spares.
A few skeletons are outside and trying to ski down a slope but in the middle of falling, two are wearing ice skates and skating on a fake pond, and one is covered in snow to be the basis of a very thin snowman.
He likes “scenarios,” like one little area on his front lawn where someone has jostled a ladder, and a skeleton is hanging on with one hand and seeming to be about to fall off the ladder. In another scene, the skeletons are racing to get presents under a tree. In still another scene, they’re having a snowball fight.
With the economic downturn, Curtis said, he creates scenes where Santa Claus is working with a “skeleton” crew.
There is a box that has a notice on it — “Do Not Open Until December” — and was closed. Now, the box is open in two places and skeletons in “burglar” garb are stealing presents and trying to get away.
He loves putting a lot of humor into his displays, he said. For Valentine’s Day, he used skeletons to show four stages of a relationship: a couple having dinner while Cupid aims an arrow at them, the man proposing, the couple getting married and finally the couple in their later years walking together, holding hands and pushing walkers, as well as 14-foot-tall hearts.
“It gives me a chance to give the creative side,” he said.
Curtis said the most fun is when he sees vehicles go past his house, the windows coming down and children gaping at the festive scene.
His neighbors often walk past to see what he’s done, too.
“Everyone’s been very appreciative,” Curtis said.
Neighbor Barbara Shelby said his displays are very creative and lots of fun.
“It’s always great. He always has great displays,” she said.
“We love it,” Jasper said. “He never ceases to amaze us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.