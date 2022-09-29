A local businesswoman said she’s trying to fill up a truck with donations to take to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian relief.
Kathryn Birren, a former candidate for County Commission, wrote in a text message that “I have a 17-foot box truck that I’m going to drive to Fort Myers on Monday. I’m accepting donations Saturday and Sunday.”
She included a link to a Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/3h5wt7h9
The site includes the items she’ll accept, including nonperishable food, can openers, personal care items, cleaning supplies and more.
“A general rule of thumb is to purchase what you would buy for yourself,” she wrote.
She’ll accept donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at 3404 Gulf Winds Circle, Hernando Beach.
She can be reached at 727-919-5936.
Call ahead before bringing large items.
