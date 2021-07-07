Hernando County commissioners on June 22 unanimously approved their part of an interlocal agreement with Pasco County for County Line Road construction improvements.
Both counties had identified the need for roadway improvements at the intersection of County Line Road and Waterfall Drive/Winding Oaks Boulevard, including the installation of a new traffic signal, according to the agenda documents.
The counties will each pay half of the $645,198 cost of the work, and Hernando County will pay the full price for its requested improvements on a right turn lane on Waterfall Drive and County Line Road.
The project has been designed and permitted, said Scott Herring, Hernando’s Public Works Director/County Engineer.
The project has a few more steps before it goes out to bid, he said.
It was delayed for about three meetings, Herring said, because the Pasco County Attorney’s Office wasn’t providing comments from the Pasco engineering department.
“Funding is in the local option gas tax in the amount of $367,435,” he said.
Pasco County will be responsible for having the work performed and will be reimbursed by Hernando County for the actual costs, according to the agenda documents.
Under the agreement, Hernando County will be responsible for maintaining the new traffic signal.
