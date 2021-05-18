TARPON SPRINGS — When Rusty Bellies manager Meroula Tagaropoulos sent an email to Gov. Ron DeSantis suggesting he stop by the popular seafood restaurant at the west end of the Sponge Docks the next time he was in town, she had no idea if he would even read it.
Needless to say, Tagaropoulos was shocked to learn the governor not only read her message, he decided to take her up on her offer.
On May 12, DeSantis used the restaurant’s waterfront patio as a backdrop for a news conference where he signed a pair of bills designed to provide immediate and long-term support for coastal and inland resiliency projects.
“What a great day to be in Tarpon Springs!” DeSantis said soon after pulling up in a black SUV and posing for photos with Tagaropoulos, Rusty Bellies owners Julie and Jack Russell and other employees before walking up the patio ramp to high-fives and applause. “We’re thrilled to be here and we’re having a great time here. They have a great staff.”
The governor’s visit was to focus on Senate Bill 1954, which aims to ensure a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resiliency by allocating more than $640 million to support state and local efforts to deal with the impacts of sea level rise, intense storms and flooding.
Some, however, including Tagaropoulos, were just thrilled the governor came to Tarpon Springs for the signing.
“I sent the email in April after I learned the governor visited Ozona Pig (in Palm Harbor) in March,” Tagaropoulos said. “I said I was happy he enjoyed my favorite barbecue place and the next time he’s in town he should stop by Rusty’s because he has a lot of fans on the staff, and we have the best seafood in Pinellas County!”
According to Julie Russell, she received an email the day before the event requesting the governor use the restaurant for the conference; despite having “no idea why,” she shook off her initial shock and replied, “absolutely!
“This is a big deal and a great thing for Tarpon Springs,” Russell said after the press conference, which was attended by Rep. Chris Sprowls, Sen. Ed Hooper, Rep. Chris Latvala as well as other state lawmakers. “It goes to show that he cares about the local businesses and he’s a genuine person. To get to speak with him was so cool. It was awesome.”
DeSantis’ visit was exciting for the employees as well as the many surprised Rusty Bellies diners, but the reason for the trip could have immediate as well as long-lasting ramifications for Pinellas County and Tarpon Springs, a community with a lot of waterfront acreage that is regularly plagued by flooding.
According to Sprowls, Florida’s speaker of the House and a longtime Tarpon Springs resident, the legislation the governor signed should have a significant positive impact on the state’s dozens of coastal communities.
“Here in Florida, for many people, including Jack and Julie Russell, the water is not just a lifestyle, but it’s a way of life,” Sprowls said. “But with these blessings comes great responsibility for each one of us to do what we can to protect our beautiful waterways and sustain us, but also to protect our neighborhoods and protect our businesses from the might of mother nature.”
After noting constant flooding “brings commerce to a standstill” at the Docks and calling for real solutions to the problem of coastal flooding throughout the state, Sprowls said the new bills would “address the impacts of flooding and sea level rise with policy, plans and state dollars. A lot of state dollars,” including “investing $100 million each year to tackle these problems and the effects they cause,” and $29 million “to set up the program to allow local governments in cities like Tarpon Springs to do risk assessments about their communities … have experts look at them, and then submit those to the DEP so we can do the projects that are going to be most beneficial to our community.”
Sprowls also noted the governor appropriated $500 million in coronavirus relief money “to help sustain the program in the future.”
For Dakota Porter, a longtime local sponge diver whose family has owned the Dolphin Gift Shop since 1947, the news of the governor’s support was music to his ears.
“The water is our whole life here and he understands it, and he’s the only one who does,” Porter said as DeSantis exited the restaurant, posing for photos and shaking hands along the way. “What he signed today is incredible. It will allow my divers to focus on sponge diving while they’re out on the boat for weeks at a time without having to worry about what’s going on back home.”
Tagaropoulos, who caught one of the markers the governor used to sign the bills when he tossed it to her, said DeSantis’ visit proved “we have a governor who listens to his people. I never expected that email would actually get him to come here. It’s pretty exciting!”
