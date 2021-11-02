HUDSON — Community Aging and Retirement Services is offering the public an opportunity to speak one-on-one with health professionals and learn about local resources.
CARES’ 13th annual Health & Wellness Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Hudson First United Methodist Church, 13123 U.S. 19.
Adults of all ages are invited to attend. The expo will feature more than 40 local vendors who will share important information regarding insurance, daycare options, nursing homes, mobility experts, medical offices and other health-related businesses. Vendors will have goodies for those who stop by their table, and 41 door prizes will be given away.
Walgreens will be providing flu shots, and attendees can speak with health specialists from BayCare. Free health screenings will be open to those with and without insurance to check for diabetes risk, total cholesterol, HDL, glucose, and blood pressure.
A helpful tip for those seeking advice by a health professional is to write questions down prior to leaving the house. Additionally, seniors should take advantage of the opportunity to speak one-on-one with professionals.
“This expo is a part of what keeps us open,” said Gisela Dalnoky, RN and CARES Senior Health Clinic manager. “It takes all of us to make this happen here. It’s really a gratifying thing to be able to know you’re making a difference in the world. Nobody will know, but I know it every day.”
Proceeds raised benefit CARES Senior Health Clinic, which sees more than 900 patients annually, typically low-income seniors, 55 years and older, who have no insurance. The clinic is staffed by volunteer health professionals, and it provides limited primary care, chronic disease education, medication management and health promotion to modify behaviors and prevent disease.
Patients come in who haven’t seen a doctor in years, Dalnoky said. The clinic provides lifesaving treatments for the uninsured. As a nonprofit that receives no state or federal funding, CARES relies on donations to keep these critical services free and available to the public. For the past few years, BayCare has offered to provide lab work and a private donor’s regular gift has helped make a difference in the lives of the people who enter the clinic’s doors.
“Our previous CEO was going to close the clinic when the state pulled funding eight years ago,” Dalnoky said. “I went to our new CEO Jemith Rosa and told her, ‘Please don’t close this clinic. I see the patients and I see the need out there, they have no place else to go.’ She said as long as she’s CEO, this clinic is going to stay open. She’s been fighting to find funds to keep the clinic open and I believe as long as she’s here we’re going to stay open one way or another.”
To continue its service to the community, CARES needs volunteer engagement by physicians and health professionals for at least two hours per week or month, specialist referrals willing to help patients with consultations, medicine and medical supplies, as well as financial donations.
CARES Senior Health Clinic is located at 6640 Van Buren St., New Port Richey. For more information about the expo, call 727-844-3077.
