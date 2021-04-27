BROOKSVILLE - The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County announces that beginning April 26, all COVID-19 vaccine appointments must be made by phone, by calling 352-540-6800 and choosing option 7.
Phone calls are only accepted on Mondays and Tuesdays for a vaccine appointment scheduled for that same week. This is a transition from the CDR Maguire Patient Portal website, which served the county for just under four months.
While the health department continues to be a major supplier of COVID-19 vaccines in the community, additional providers such as doctor's offices and pharmacies also offer the vaccine have lessened the demand for a third party to schedule those appointments.
Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hernando County Fairgrounds has relocated back to the Florida Department of Health's Spring Hill location, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd. for first doses of the vaccine. The site is a walk-up, appointment only, indoor clinic. Those receiving the vaccine will be required to provide documentation of age such as a driver's license, government-issued ID, birth certificate or passport.
Visit www.FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov for more information about COVID-19 vaccine information and additional locations to receive the vaccine in Hernando County.
All residents are reminded to continue to follow public health preventive measures such as wearing a face covering while around other people in public, practice social distancing and thorough handwashing to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.
