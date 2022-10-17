BROOKSVILLE — The price of everything is going up, and the School Board learned Oct. 11 that they’ll have to pay more for health insurance.
It could have been worse for employees, but the staff was able to negotiate with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida to keep the cost down and prevent many employees from losing their pay increase to a higher premium.
Awilde R. Fonte, manager of risk, benefits and compliance, said higher utilization drove up the cost of insurance but that 90% of employees will see their full pay raise. These employees have self-only coverage; those with dependent coverage will have to pay a bit more.
The insurer wanted a 12% increase initially, and they were able to get it down to about half that.
“The teachers will be thrilled about this,” said School Board member Jimmy Lodato.
The total cost for insurance this year is $16,585,090; last year’s premium was $16,053,123. The original approved amount was $15,015,090.
By contrast, Pasco County school workers have registered anger that their pay raises were negated by higher taxes and higher health insurance premiums.
Student representative named
Student representative Gina Doherty of Nature Coast Technical High School took the student seat on the School Board on Tuesday.
Before high school, she attended Chocachatti Elementary School and Challenger K-8. She will graduate high school with an A.A. degree and plans to study law.
Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino joked that she has lowered the average age of the board by 10 years.
“More like 50 years,” Lodato said to general laughter.
“She likes to travel and has traveled through six continents,” Guadagnino said.
“I am super-excited to serve my fellow students as their representative,” she said.
In school news, she said Brooksville Elementary has started a Reading Rewards program, and students with the highest points get a “Prize Patrol” celebration; Westside Elementary will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Oct. 28; at West Hernando Middle School, the Beta Club has been collecting donations for the Humane Society, and their JV volleyball team is undefeated; and Homecoming is coming up for the high schools.
Flamingo Frenzy
Students from Weeki Wachee High School in the Future Business Leaders of America program brought some colorful joy to the school board meeting with a large group of pink flamingoes for the “Flamingo Frenzy” event to raise money.
Rylee Rhineberger, 16, the student president of the group, said they were going around decorating rooms and asking for donations.
“It is actually the largest career and technical organization in the nation,” she said of FBLA.
Some of her fellow officers and chapter officers gave out the flamingoes.
“We decorate the teacher’s or administrator’s room with our flamingoes, where they nest for the day,” she said.
They hope to send members to a state conference in March and more members to a national conference in Atlanta in June.
“These conferences allow for so many great opportunities for our members,” she said. “They’re able to network and connect with so many other students on such a large scale,” and attend valuable workshops to develop their technical and career skills.
Outside the chambers, Rhineberger and her fellow FBLA members were happy about how the presentation went.
“It was a good event to happen at a school board meeting,” she said.
Other members of the group are Shawn Michaels, 15; Amaya Perera, 15; Sydney Brady, 15; Emily Sarkes, 16; and their adviser, Tina Viera, a teacher at Weeki Wachee High School.
In other action
The board approved expelling two students for a year for Level III violations of the Student Code of Conduct.
Three people were congratulated for graduating from the USF Level II Principal Certification Program. They were Jennifer DeArmas, of Winding Waters K-8; Kerry Thornton, of Fox Chapel Middle School; and John Lieber, of Springstead High School.
A group of very excited students from J.D. Floyd Elementary led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Commented
