HCSO to offer SAFE class again

At a meeting a few months ago, Sheriff Al Nienhuis talked about how some citizens wanted better weapons training.
There are more than 21,500 HernandoCounty citizens who have concealed weapons permits, the Sheriff’s Office said in an April 7 press release.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, June 8, that the next session of Situational Awareness Firearms Training (S.A.F.E.) will take place on Friday, June 24.
S.A.F.E. is an interactive firearms training course available exclusively to Hernando County residents who are current concealed weapon permit-holders.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office created this one-day course for its citizens. It provides participants with a wide array of information, interactive (firearms) simulations training, and includes instruction on the firing range, with each participant firing 100 rounds from his/her personally owned weapon.
This special training will be provided by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office certified firearms instructors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 24.
The training is limited to 12 participants, so register early.
Requirements
· Each participant must be a full time resident of Hernando County as verified through driver license or other form of current ID.
· Each participant must possess a current, active Florida Concealed Weapon Permit.
· Each participant must submit to a current criminal history check and verification of participant’s concealed weapon permit.
· A $100 registration fee online. (A portion of the proceeds will benefit Boy Scouts of America.)
· Each participant must bring for use a personally owned firearm. Each firearm will be subject to a safety inspection by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office firearms instructors. (Only .38 caliber, 9mm, .40 caliber, .380 caliber and .45 caliber are allowed.)
· Each participant must bring for use 100 rounds of factory ammunition for his or her firearm. (Reloads are not permitted.)
Registration Process
· Go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx
· Complete the online application. Be sure to include your Concealed Weapon Permit Number.
· Choose a date (June 24, 2022) you would like to attend. Once your application is submitted, you will receive an email to notify you that your application is being processed.
· The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal history check and verify your Concealed Weapon Permit.
· Once your application has been processed, you will receive an email with instructions on payment. Only cash or a check will be accepted.
· Once your registration fee is received, a confirmation email will be sent showing you are registered for the class and where to report on the day of the class.
