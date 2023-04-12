A man and his wife made it back to shore safely after they called for help and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was able to find them.
On April 9 at 6:48 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man who advised he and his wife were lost in the waters near Linda Pedersen Park in Hernando Beach, the agency said in a press release.
The couple were operating a self-powered paddleboat when weather conditions became adverse, and the couple became disoriented. The man said he was worried because he was unfamiliar with the area, the sun was setting, it was low tide and their phones were running out of battery power.
Patrol deputies who responded to the area were unable to locate the couple from the shore of Jenkins Creek Park or Bayport Park Pier. Deputies did make contact with two kayakers who advised seeing a similar paddleboat by the point to the west of Jenkins Creek.
The Marine Unit was called in to assist in the search. Because of the marshy nature of the area, the Marine Unit used an airboat to search for the missing couple.
At 9:23 p.m. the unit was able to locate the couple in a marshy area near Centipede Bay.
The husband and wife were uninjured and were transported safely back to shore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.