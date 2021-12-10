The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office got a little help from above in rescuing a man, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:11 p.m., deputies were at the area of Lake Lindsey Road after a woman said she’d last seen her father at 3 p.m. She said he might be lost in the woods or possibly injured, and was suffering from the onset of dementia.
The K-9 Unit and Aviation Unit responded to assist in the search. A family member called the man on his cellphone, and the man said he was injured but could hear the helicopter overhead.
The Aviation Unit was able to locate the man just after midnight in the
woods. They directed deputies on the ground to the man’s location.
Deputies carried the injured man out of the heavily wooded area to a waiting ambulance.
He was transported to Oak Hill Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The man is expected to make a full recovery.
