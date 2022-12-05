HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified surgical technologists, radiology technologists, vascular technologists, respiratory therapists and first assists.
During the event, participants may have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and fellow caregivers. The hospital will also be extending same-day offers to qualified candidates.
Some of the many benefits employees receive include sign-on bonuses, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, competitive pay rates and more. Interested caregivers can register online.
