TRINITY – HCA Florida Trinity Hospital continues to earn distinctions for providing quality care and service to patients, with the latest recognition placing it in the top 5% of HCA hospitals across the country.
The 2022 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction award was recently announced, and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital’s Surgical Care Patient Unit earned this honor for the fourth time in a row. The unit had previously been given honorable mentions for two years running prior to making it in the top 5%.
“It’s the cherry on top,” said HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Surgical Care Patient Unit Nurse Director Greg Kennedy. “That’s validation for everything that I wake up and I put my heart into here with my team. Coming out of a pandemic and knowing the hard work my team has put forth to maintain the strict guidelines to qualify for Unit of Distinction, and to be in the top 5% out of the entire company is pretty amazing.”
Kennedy’s unit is one of 57 nursing units across the state to earn the distinction. According to a press release, the award is part of an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites of care across the country. The award is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to drive performance.
Kennedy credited his team, who are like family to him, for pulling together throughout the challenges the pandemic has thrown at them. Other contributing factors HCA looks at for the distinction are turnover, employee and physician engagement, infection rates, board certification rates, and responsibility when it comes to keeping patients safe.
“We’re a team, we’re a family, and if it wasn’t for their commitment to the quality care standards and our commitment to excellence on the unit, we wouldn’t even be nominated,” Kennedy said.
There’s no other team Kennedy said he would put his trust in to care for himself or a family member if hurt.
Mary Sommise, director of communications and community engagement at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, added that Kennedy’s team has also achieved the joint commission certification for hip and knee replacement.
“It’s another feather in their cap that speaks to their quality that speaks to their patient’s standards and to that care team,” Sommise said.
HCA Healthcare has more than 2,300 sites of care across the country and includes 93,000 nurses. HCA Florida Trinity Hospital is a 340-bed, all-private room hospital that offers clinical and acute-care programs from behavioral health and emergency care to obstetrics and rehabilitation services, plus many more.
To learn more, visit www.hcafloridahealthcare.com/locations/trinity-hospital.
