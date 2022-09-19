HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital graduates 57 doctors from training program

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s 2022 Internal Medicine graduates pose together during their graduation ceremony.

 Photo courtesy HCA FLORIDA OAK HILL HOSPITAL

BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates 56 residents and one fellow on graduating from the hospital-sponsored graduate medical education program. Residents and fellows are physicians who are completing the required training in their specialty after graduating from medical school.

“One of the most important aspects of a community is the healthcare it provides,” said Chief Medical Officer David Slovut. “We’re fortunate that HCA Healthcare invested in adding six residency programs and one fellowship program to our hospital beginning in 2014, training the next generations of doctors who will care for our community.”

The GME programs at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital are led by an accomplished faculty who set rigorous standards and tailor extensive training for the next generation of physician leaders.  

Anesthesiology Residency

Wayne Simmons, D.O.

Shonna Gaskin, M.D.

Shovna Mishra, D.O.

Andrewston Ting, D.O.

Alena Perez-Majul, D.O.

Nestor Maisonet Jimenez, M.D.

Benjamin Eslahpazir, M.D.

Brittney Supp, D.O.

Michael Leclerc, D.O.

Timothy Maier, D.O.

Tianyu Jiang, D.O.

Emergency Medicine Residency

Kyle Meggison, D.O.

Dhiaa Daoud, M.D.

Nicholas Bencomo, M.D.

Arun Malhotra, M.D.

Juan Rondon, M.D.

Joel Miller, D.O.

Family Medicine Residency

Angela Mccarthy, M.D.

Jason Reynolds, M.D.

Stephanie Hawks, M.D.

Shabnam Zahedi, M.D.

Sara Hartey, D.O.

Natalie Negron, D.O.

Manuel Britto, M.D.

Siraaj Dawood, M.D.

Brooke Rotatori, M.D.

Internal Medicine Residency

Rebecca Schuyler, M.D.

Junaid Khan M.D.

Christina Oricompil, M.D.

Adnan Faruqui, M.B., B.Ch., BAO

Armando Sarasua, M.D.

Monica Para, M.D.

Elizabeth Palmer, M.D.

Etee Patel, M.D.

Shiv Desai, M.D.

Michael Gutierrez, M.D.

Tad Doan, D.O.

Ashar Mahmood, M.D.

Muhammad Qasim, M.D.

Maruthsakhi Molugu, M.B.B.S.

Sarah Arfeen, M.B.B.S.

Sabih Alam, M.B.B.S.

James Eun, M.D.

Ali Dosani, M.D.

Geriatric Medicine Fellowship

Elise Lambird, D.O.

Podiatry Residency

Erin Lewis, D.P.M.

Nathalia Esmeral Neto, D.P.M.

Transitional Year Residency

Michael Brown, D.O.

Rajan Lala, D.O.

Alejandro Matus, M.D.

Saswatha Anireddy, D.O.

Shaun Hansel, D.O.

Ethan Burke, D.O.

Matthew Stumme, D.O.

Mohamad Asfour, D.O.

Patrick Saad, D.O.

Derek Dow, M.D.